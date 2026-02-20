The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

Album: N/A

Producer: Freddie Joachim

J. Cole was reaching his commercial peak around 2016 and—having finally climbed to the top of the mountain—was able to look at the rap game from a birds-eye-view.

“False Prophets” is Cole’s honest reflections on how his idols, namely Kanye West, have disappointed him because of his fall from grace and into MAGA land.

This first verse gets brought back to the top of the timeline whenever Ye jumps off the deep-end; in part, because it was the first time a rapper at Cole’s level spoke out against Ye.

Cole’s honesty continues in the second verse where he’s rapping about his peers, mainly Wale, and how the thirst for more success can blind you from what you’ve already accomplished.

The thesis of the rest of Cole’s career from this point onward is encapsulated in the third verse when he raps:

“Therefore, from here on out/My hair grow out/I care none about opinions.”

Cole echoes “somebody should’ve told me it would be like this” throughout the intro and hook of “False Prophets,” and now a decade later, he is that “somebody” that’s warning future generations of rappers to not get lost in the sauce of fame. —Jordan Rose





