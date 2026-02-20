The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

Few rappers this generation can match the credentials of J. Cole. In the span of almost 20 years, the Fayetteville, North Carolina representative has garnered critical acclaim, stacked Billboard Top 40 hits, and reached the status as a top tier act who bucks the conventional music rollouts for moments that connect directly with his fans, not to mention collecting a handful of platinum plaques with little to no help, at one point inspiring one of the better rap memes the internet has to offer.
From The Come Up to Cole World: The Sideline Story to The Fall Off, Cole has shown a maturation through his music, and based on his latest release—which he says might be his last—he hasn’t plateaued.
Still, with seven solo albums, four mixtapes, and a handful of other various projects under his belt, the 41-year-old star has pieced together a catalog of memorable performances.
These are J. Cole’s 30 best songs.
Drake Feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter” (2023)
Album: For All the Dogs
Producer: Boi-1da, Coleman, FNZ, OZ, Tay Keith and Vinylz
J. Cole's first and only No. 1 hit has a bittersweet energy to it.
Because while the song is great—with two elite rappers genuinely trying to outdo each other, and Cole acquitting himself well, outrapping the A-side—it will be forever remembered for launching Kendrick Lamar’s war against Drake, which led to Cole dissing Kendrick, then regretting it and pulling the song. Still, it's one of the best lyrical exercises in recent memory. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’)” (2018)
Album: KOD
Producer: J. Cole
“1985” serves two important purposes on KOD—it sets the scene for The Fall Off and allows Cole to drop some serious knowledge on the new faces in the game.
On this track, Cole becomes the “older brother” to the next generation of rappers, forewarning them of the repercussions to being reckless with their fame and the transitory success that comes with following trends.
Cole ends the track with an important reminder to rap’s newcomers who are making “trendy” music and curating an insipid discography: “Just remember what I told you when your shit flop/ In five years you gon' be on Love & Hip-Hop.” —Alessandra Maldonado
Drake Feat. J. Cole & Dennis Graham, "Jodeci Freestyle" (2013)
Album: Care Package
Producer: Bink
We got Drake's "Jodeci Freestyle" back when everyone was cool and hip-hop's rising stars were making the rap equivalent of pre-season scrimmages: enjoyable, friendly competition, and a show of what to expect in the near future. Cole understood this moment, and did what you do when you have the last verse in front of a big audience: show the fuck out.
His opening lines are out of character and, to be honest, lackluster. But then Cole flips it with, "Ain't that what you wanted? Stuntin' on you niggas / Came in this game never frontin' on you niggas."
He continues on, taking issue with his perception of audiences underestimating him while propping up the underserving. He even takes aim at Complex toward the end of his lyrical waterfall of accolades, accomplishments and accusations. And he does it all while stealing the spotlight from one of his brightest peers. —Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins
“Trae The Truth in Ibiza” (2024)
Album: Might Delete Later
Producer: Bink
“Trae the Truth in Ibiza” is subtly the perfect prelude to The Fall-Off.
On the last verse, Cole describes how being a perfectionist has stopped him from releasing music, and why he’s thankful for the people around him who encourage him to let things go instead of holding onto them.
It also speaks to what The Fall-Off would inevitably become, a transparent reflection of “the good, the bad, the ugly, the strong, the weak, it’s me.” It even hints at The Fall-Off not really being his last when he closes the song saying, “My nigga just told me, ‘you trippin for thinkin of callin it quits.’” —Jordan Rose
Kanye West Feat. Pusha T, Big Sean, CyHi The Prynce, & J. Cole, "Looking For Trouble" (2010)
Album: Friday Night Lights
Producer: Kanye West
Before the subs, the sus phone calls, and the release date showdowns, for the briefest moment, G.O.O.D. Music and the New Roc were united.
One of the most thrilling components of G.O.O.D. Fridays was the unpredictable weird alchemy of collaborators Kanye assembled on any given week. Lloyd Banks, the pairing of Justin Bieber and Raekwon, reuniting CRS—anything could happen.
Fans campaigned for weeks for the ascendant J. Cole to get his due. And when it finally happened, he didn’t disappoint. G.O.O.D. aren’t slouches, and yet, Cole objectively wipes the floor with the whole team, even Pusha T, with a verse that feels like even more of a new prince’s coronation than “A Star is Born.”
On that song, he asked, could he be one? On “Looking For Trouble,” he strides in like Vince McMahon and demands we make way for the chosen one. Idols became rivals. —Frazier Tharpe
Young Thug J. Cole and Travis Scott, “The London” (2019)
Album: So Much Fun
Producer: T-Minus
Prior to the release of Young Thug's debut album, So Much Fun, there were rumors that J. Cole was going to be executive producing the project. Those would ultimately prove false, but Jermaine would still leave his mark with the infectious single "The London."
Cole gets the first verse, blitzing the track with a Thug-influenced, skittery flow, rapping, "I left a flock of rappers dead and buried / A verse from me is like eleven birds / Just did the math, that's like two thousand dollars every word." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
“9 5 . s o u t h” (2021)
Album: The Off-Season
Producer: Boi-1da, Coleman and Maneesh
Every J. Cole album features multiple references to the hip-hop he grew up with. "9 5 . s o u t h" features a sample of Jay-Z's "U Don't Know" and an appearance from Cam'ron, who plays the role of motivator as Cole takes the opportunity to talk his shit, rapping lines like:
“Nigga, Cole been goin' plat' since back when CDs was around / What you sold, I tripled that, I can't believe these fuckin' clowns / Look how everybody clappin' when your thirty-song album do a measly hundred thou”
“Two Six" (2026)
Album: The Off-Season
Producer: Boi-1da, Coleman and Maneesh
On an album filled with more introspective, high concept songs, "Two Six" is the banger on the album—the most high energy song, one where he shows love to his city and delivers the most energetic performance on the album.
It’s also where he's talking his most cash shit, rapping:
"Bitch, I be low on purpose, big hoodie, double XL / Niggas be sayin' I'm humble as hell, not knowin' I'm bougie / I got standards, nigga / I damn near can't even stay at the Mandarin, nigga / That shit feel old to me, my cribs, they never get sold to me / Them bitches get built for me." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
“Crocodile Tears” (2024)
Album: Might Delete Later
Producer: T-Minus
Because of the Drake and Kendrick beef and the whole snafu with “7 Minute Drill,” Might Delete Later got stepped on.
But the mixtape is strong, featuring a reinvigorated-sounding Cole. One of the highlights is “Crocodile Tears,” which features Cole rapping over a wicked-sounding beat from T-Minus, with some of his most confrontational bars. Where Cole didn't always sound convincing on the now-deleted “7 Minute Drill,” there's a conviction that makes this song one of his best.
"Cole Summer" (2013)
Album: Truly Yours 2
Producer: J. Cole
“Cole Summer” finds J. Cole in a fascinating spot.
He has classic mixtapes and a Jay-Z co-sign, but his first shot at the big time didn’t quite go the way he envisioned: the track finds him comparing his time in the studio with pop producers Stargate to “detention.” The spoils allowed his mother to retire from her job. But, he jokes, if his next album flops, “it’s back to the post office—both of us.”
Cole tries to avoid that fate by taking a Lauryn Hill sample (“Ms. Hill, please don’t sue me,” he pleads) and being equal parts confessional, funny, braggadocious, and fourth-wall-breaking—there’s a notable moment where he rhymes proudly about seeing Wayne’s World on TV and working a reference into the verse as a result. “Cole Summer” does a great job reminding us what we loved about Cole in the first place, and in setting the stage for what would become Born Sinner. —Shawn Setaro
"Premeditated Murder" (2010)
Album: Friday Night Lights
Producer: J. Cole
Don’t you miss this Cole? I sure do. His mixtape era had me thinking he was gonna be running the game. He might not be rap’s top dog but Cole has figured out a lane for himself and it doesn’t seem like he’s interested in leaving it.
He sells out arenas, goes platinum every time he drops, and makes the music he wants to make. This song was a prediction: “You niggas hated and I levitated further/ Knew I would kill the game, premeditated murder.”
Things may’ve not gone as he and his early fans expected, but he still figured out how to make the lines he rapped in this song come true. —Angel Diaz
"Rise And Shine" (2011)
Album: Cole World: The Sideline Story
Producer: J. Cole
The intro to “Rise and Shine” features Jay Z speaking of a rapper somewhere in the world who is gunning for his spot, and stating that he would find him and sign him because he doesn’t want any problems. No one can relate to that anonymous rapper more than Jermaine Cole. The hardest song on Cole World: The Sideline Story, “Rise and Shine” shows Cole putting together all of his strongest qualities (conviction, flow, delivery) into the total package and dropping three excellent verses that are littered with hard-hitting punchlines. Cole was so deep in his bag here that Shane Battier even caught a stray bullet. When Cole said he was “meaner than Katrina mixed with Gina,” you believed it. —Kameron Hay
“Can I Holla At Ya” (2013)
Album: Truly Yours
Producer: Che Pope & Lauryn Hill
On “Can I Holla At Ya,” J. Cole borrows Lauryn Hill’s iconic “To Zion” instrumental to rap to different people who have left a mark on his life, from past lovers to old friends.
This song is potent; Cole is healing in real time from the rifts that rap has created in his life, as well as the baggage and abandonment he still carries.
On an episode of his Inevitable podcast last year, Cole got emotional and started crying when reflecting on the second verse of the song where he raps about his step father because he still remembers the anger he put into those lyrics. It’s that kind of transparent storytelling that is the reason why fans connect with him. —Jordan Rose
“Too Deep for the Intro” (2010)
Album: Friday Night Lights
Producer: J. Cole
J. Cole never got the chance to officially rap over a J Dilla beat. So flipping one of Dilla's most iconic instrumentals—speeding up Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know"—gave him the perfect soundscape. On the song he’s introspective, empathic and wise beyond his years. Cole, who knew he was on the verge of breaking out, delivers some of the best raps of his career on the second verse. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Dreamville & J. Cole, “Folgers Crystals” (2015)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers II
Producer: J. Cole & Elite
“Now I can be the change that I want to see/I can heal the world for real, if a nigga speaking honestly,” Cole belts at to open “Folgers Crystals.”
J. Cole is a master at aspirational raps, and I think this is one of his best. Birthed on a tour bus while he was on the road, Cole rips through this track with no hook as he waxes poetic about why he is the chosen one in this rap shit. It’s a stream of consciousness where Cole is talking greasy but making it sound smooth while proving why “It’s ill advised to bet against the raised in hell, but heaven sent.” —Jordan Rose
"The Autograph" (2010)
Album: Friday Night Lights
Producer: J. Cole
This was it. Here is where we saw J. Cole take the true first step toward becoming the artist that he is today. On "The Autograph," Jermaine breaks down how he's dealing with newfound fame and his day one fans that still ride for him today. For an artist with as big of a fanbase as J. Cole's, it's songs like these that laid the groundwork to that base. Cole flips it all during the third verse with some insane lyrical skills, while showcasing an IDGAF attitude. —Chopz
“Poor Thang” (2026)
Album: The Fall Off
Producer: J. Cole, T-Minus, DZL, Omen, WU10 & Billa Joints
The first disc on The Fall-Off chronicles Cole’s journey back to Fayetteville, North Carolina when he was 29-years-old, fresh off the success of 2014 Forest Hills Drive and newfound rap fame.
“Poor Thang” is Cole rapping over an explosive beat about how tensions in his hometown have risen since he was last there, and how jealousy and insecurity have affected the people he grew up with. Cole has a few songs like this, but the narrative feels fully formed on “Poor Thang.” —Jordan Rose
"A Tale of 2 Citiez" (2014)
Album: 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Producer: Vinylz
At the end of the first verse of "A Tale of 2 Citiez," J. Cole says something simple, but telling: "I'm tryna write a story, can I get a glimpse?"
That question stretches itself across the entirety of the song as Cole's character morphs into another person because of his desire to be down.
Cole hands production duties over to Vinylz, who made a beat that manages to sound like menacing church bells warning of an impending chaos. The storyteller of the song changes from observer of dastardly deeds to participant: the language of the hook switches from "can you blame a nigga that ain't never had things?" to "do you wanna be another nigga that ain't never had things?" because this version of Cole wants to flaunt, too—at all costs. "A Tale of 2 Citiez" is about being stuck in a situation and having no way out but by climbing on the backs of the people in your way. By the end, Cole knows he has to atone for his actions. —Kiana Fitzgerald
"Neighbors" (2016)
Album: 4 Your Eyez Only
Producer: J. Cole
"Neighbors" is an incredibly sad song. It's also one of J. Cole's best. The backstory for one of the standout tracks of 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only is that Cole got a house in an affluent neighborhood for the purpose of creating music with his homies. His white neighbors, however, suspected the Dreamville crew was up to no good, and called the cops.
A SWAT team raided the house, looking for dope, and found nothing, resulting in this track. Cole weaves the story of the incident in with the overarching difficulties of being a black man in a country still intimidated by black bodies. The last thing you hear of the song is: "So much for integration / Don't know what I was thinkin' / I'm movin' back to South Side." It sounds dramatic, until you put yourself in Cole's shoes. —Kiana Fitzgerald
Bennny the Butcher Feat. J. Cole, “Johnny P's Caddy” (2022)
Album: Tana Talk 4
Producer: The Alchemist
No modern day rapper embraces competition like J. Cole.
Whether it's BIA, Lil Durk or Drake, Cole has a reputation for bodying people on other people's tracks. On "Johnny P's Caddy" he links with Benny the Butcher—one of the sharpest spitters—and raps circles around him on an Alchemist beat. He sums it up quite nicely when he raps:
“Of course I'm tryin' to revive a sport that's dyin' But the guns and the drug bars that y'all rely on Got these nerds thinkin' that you niggas hard as I am But that just mean I ain't as comfortable as y'all with lyin'.” — Dimas Sanfiorenzo
J. Cole, “a m a r I” (2021)
Album: The Off-Season
Producer: J. Cole, Timbaland, T-Minus & Sucuki
Named after his longtime manager Ibrahim Hamad's son, Amari, this song—one of the standouts on the album— is another coming-of-age tale, with the rapper detailing his come up from the “2-6.” The song is built around a slick, Spanish-style guitar and one of Cole's more melodic hooks. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole, “a lot” (2018)
Album: I Am > I Was
Producer: DJ Dahi & J. White Did It
On paper, the emotive Cole and even-keeled 21 Savage might not seem like a perfect link-up. But when they connect, they make only classics. The first and best example is "a lot," a song showing how their contrasting styles can work in concert. They're aided by DJ Dahi & J. White Did It's production, which knocks but is also dark and soulful at the same time. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"Return of Simba" (2011)
Album: N/A
Producer: Elite & J. Cole
I wanted this to be No. 1. With respect to all of the great songs Jermaine Cole has created since this relatively early entry, he’s never been so convincingly swaggering, never been quite as cocky and engaging as he is here. This is the sound of a guy who’s done being anxious about his come-up, and done letting pushbacks control his narrative. Rap—and Roc Nation’s—prodigal son came out of the development jungle fully-formed and ready to fuck the goofy’s up. Simba’s back and the crown shimmers in his eyes. Let the journey begin. —Frazier Tharpe
“MIDDLE CHILD” (2019)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Producer: J. Cole & T-Minus
J. Cole may be one of the biggest contemporary stars in rap, but the rapper—who once named Canibus as his favorite childhood MC—is a true hip-hop head, deeply studied in the classics, especially from the '90s. On "Middle Child," used to roll out the third Dreamville compilation, he channels old-school lyrical craft and blends it with modern rap sensibility to create one of his best records. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"4 Your Eyez Only" (2016)
Album: 4 Your Eyez Only
Producer: Elite, Blvk, J. Cole, and Childish Major
The title track of 4 Your Eyez Only is a storytelling epic that pulls off the “Stan”-esque tricky feat of shifting perspectives three-quarters of the way through.
The song begins through the eyes of James, a character who pops up elsewhere on the record. He’s Cole’s longtime friend, drawn deeper into a dangerous life he knows will end badly. James addresses much of the song to his young daughter, explaining his life and the ways it’s likely to end far too soon.
But in the end, it becomes clear that the song itself is Cole shaping and telling James’ story, so that the daughter will understand her now-deceased father’s legacy, and so that she and “all the other children” can have something to hold on to. “Your daddy was a real ni**a not ’cause he was hard…, although that was true,” Cole ends the song. “Your daddy was a real ni**a because he loved you.” —Shawn Setaro
J. Cole Feat. Miguel, "Power Trip" (2013)
Album: Born Sinner
Producer: J. Cole
J. Cole made "Power Trip" for everybody who's ever pined for someone from afar—to the point of slight obsession.
This song sounds like a restraining order on the rocks. The curious thing here is this isn't the first time Cole has crafted a song about unsolicited advances. The Warm Up introduced us to this imaginative side of Cole, through "Dreams," a much creepier song that Cole mentions on "Power Trip" as the first dedication to the girl he's eyeing. "Power Trip" is Cole revisiting that extremely sus alter ego.
As a rapper, Cole is a storyteller by default. But his strongest moments are when he steps outside of his comfort zone and drags us with him into a storyline we were never expecting. The musical components of the song—Miguel's essential feature, the trunk rattling production provided by Cole himself—combined with Cole's willingness to venture into strange territory, are why "Power Trip" is a classic. —Kiana Fitzgerald
"Lights Please" (2009)
Album: The Warm Up
Producer: J. Cole
Easily one of my personal favorite Cole songs and surely in his top five overall. One of his earliest recordings, "Lights Please" is everything that Cole eventually became as a rapper; this is the song that got him signed by Jay-Z. The track features Cole trying to take his material to a deeper level; the storytelling is A1, with a nice showcase of his lyrical prowess. The bouncy beat serves Cole well as he hits a catchy cadence for the hook. —Chopz
"No Role Modelz" (2014)
Album: 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Producer: J. Cole & Phoenix Beats
To the delight of ‘90s kids everywhere, Cole kicked off “No Role Modelz” with “First things first, rest in peace, Uncle Phil,” just one of the many quotable lyrics on the anthem.
While the song can play the part of club banger thanks to the horns and its catchy hook, the lyrical content gets a little deeper. Cole touches on both society’s and his own lack of role models, and the effects of that absence. The song bangs for sure—just don’t listen to the lyrics too hard or you might catch yourself tearing up. —Kameron Hay
“False Prophets” (2016)
Album: N/A
Producer: Freddie Joachim
J. Cole was reaching his commercial peak around 2016 and—having finally climbed to the top of the mountain—was able to look at the rap game from a birds-eye-view.
“False Prophets” is Cole’s honest reflections on how his idols, namely Kanye West, have disappointed him because of his fall from grace and into MAGA land.
This first verse gets brought back to the top of the timeline whenever Ye jumps off the deep-end; in part, because it was the first time a rapper at Cole’s level spoke out against Ye.
Cole’s honesty continues in the second verse where he’s rapping about his peers, mainly Wale, and how the thirst for more success can blind you from what you’ve already accomplished.
The thesis of the rest of Cole’s career from this point onward is encapsulated in the third verse when he raps:
“Therefore, from here on out/My hair grow out/I care none about opinions.”
Cole echoes “somebody should’ve told me it would be like this” throughout the intro and hook of “False Prophets,” and now a decade later, he is that “somebody” that’s warning future generations of rappers to not get lost in the sauce of fame. —Jordan Rose
"Love Yourz" (2014)
Album: 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Producer: Cardiak, CritaCal, and !llmind
"Love Yourz," the penultimate track on J. Cole's career-shifting album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, is the product of a man coming to terms with his reality.
Cole juxtaposes his path into stardom with his rough upbringing; his imagination of what rap stardom would be with the real cost of fame; and his attempts to be strong with the feeling of weakness.
"It's beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success / Hear my words or listen to my signal of distress / I grew up in the city and though some times we had less / Compared to some of my niggas down the block, man, we were blessed / And life can't be no fairytale, no once upon a time / But I be goddamned if a nigga don't be tryin'."
He's speaking to his audience and himself over !llmind's somber keys and marching band-like percussion. As he paints a picture depicting life's valleys and peaks, his final verdict is acceptance of self and the struggle to overcome. "No such thing as a life that's better than yours." That's a big fact, and has become his ethos since the song's release. —Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins