Angel Diaz Portrait

Angel Diaz

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined July 2014 | 1467 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Angel Diaz37 days ago
Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Angel Diaz50 days ago
Jay-Z attends Game Five of the 2011 ALDS between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Jay-Z's 35 Best Sports References, Ranked

From Michael Jordan to Harold Miner, Jay-Z loves his sports references He performs at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Angel Diaz69 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Angel Diaz71 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Angel Diaz87 days ago
Advertisement
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Angel Diaz104 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Angel Diaz113 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Angel Diaz118 days ago
Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake's Best Sports Rap References

From taking shots at LeBron on "Make Them Remember" to name dropping Steph and Kawhi, Drake makes sports references throughout Iceman.

Angel Diaz125 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Angel Diaz180 days ago
Advertisement
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Angel Diaz209 days ago
NBA All Star Sneakers Lead Image

The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

Angel Diaz213 days ago
Blake Griffin. of the Los Angeles Clippers throws down a dunk during the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

From Michael Jordan in ‘88 to Kobe Bryant winning as a rookie, what’s the best NBA dunk contest of all time?

Angel Diaz216 days ago
Muhammad Ali walks the streets of New York with members of the Black Panther Party in September 1970.

35 Black Athletes Who Changed the World

Angel Diaz217 days ago
Paramount+

Presented By

Paramount+

Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Angel Diaz230 days ago
Advertisement
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Angel Diaz240 days ago
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal look on during a Lakers game

The 20 Best NBA Players of the 2000s

Find out where T-Mac, Kobe, A.I. and others rank among the best ballers of the decade.

Angel Diaz335 days ago
Bo Jackson, wearing a Raiders uniform, stretches before a game against the Atlanta Falcons in November 1988

The 25 Greatest Sports Careers Ruined by Injury

From legends like Bo Jackson to Hall of Famers like Grant Hill, some of the greats were never the same after getting hurt

Angel Diaz358 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App