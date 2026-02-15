Here Are the First Week Numbers for J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off'

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off is making its debut at the top of the charts.

The rapper’s seventh studio album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to 280,000 equivalent album units sold in the U.S., according to data from Luminate reported by Billboard.

The album also moved 166,500 streaming equivalent albums units from 169.5 million on-demand official streams, 113,000 in album sales, and 500 track equivalent albums units.

Of those sales, 71 percent or 80,000 were vinyl purchases, marking J. Cole's biggest week ever on vinyl and the first time one of his albums was released on vinyl concurrently with digital and streaming platforms.

It’s unclear if any of the albums sold through Cole’s Trunk Sale Tour were included in Luminate’s final tally.