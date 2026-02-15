Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off'

Cole’s seventh studio album made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

J. Cole wearing a red "Dreamer" jersey is on the left. On the right 'The Fall-Off' album cover.
Images via Prince Williams/FilmMagic; Dreamville/Interscope

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off is making its debut at the top of the charts.

The rapper’s seventh studio album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to 280,000 equivalent album units sold in the U.S., according to data from Luminate reported by Billboard.

The album also moved 166,500 streaming equivalent albums units from 169.5 million on-demand official streams, 113,000 in album sales, and 500 track equivalent albums units.

Of those sales, 71 percent or 80,000 were vinyl purchases, marking J. Cole's biggest week ever on vinyl and the first time one of his albums was released on vinyl concurrently with digital and streaming platforms.

It’s unclear if any of the albums sold through Cole’s Trunk Sale Tour were included in Luminate’s final tally.

The Fall-Off ‘s chart success also makes it the largest week for any R&B or hip-hop album in nearly a year.

Cole’s previous No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 include The Off-Season, KOD, 4 Your Eyez Only, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Born Sinner, and Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Trailing behind, Bad Bunny has two albums in the top 10 following his Super Bowl LX halftime show, with Debí Tirar Más Fotos reaching No. 2 with 250,000 equivalent units and 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti jumping 16-6 with 81,000.

K-pop sensation ATEEZ's Golden Hour: Part.4 debuted at No. 3 with 200,000 units. Don Toliver's OCTANE fell to No. 4 with 97,000 units, while Joji's Piss In the Wind arrived at No. 5 with 86,000 units.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack round out the top 10.

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