Music

Justin Timberlake Crashes Jay-Z's Paris Stadium Show For "Holy Grail"

Hov brought out an old friend.

DECEMBER 14: Jay-Z (L) and musician Justin Timberlake perform on stage at Barclays Center on December 14, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for M2M Construction)

Jay-Z took French fans back a decade to his Magna Carta Holy Grail era with the help of a very special guest: Justin Timberlake.

On Thursday (Sept. 10), Hov performed at Paris’ Stade de France, his first show at the location since 2018. After bringing out Pharrell for an exciting mini-set of some of their best-known collaborations, the New Yorker had one more surprise in store.

Later on in the show, Justin Timberlake appeared to perform “Holy Grail,” the opening cut on Jay’s 2013 LP Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Timberlake then stuck around to sing his own 2006 ballad “Until the End of Time.”

After Paris, Jay is set to bring his JAŸ-Z 30 Tour to So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Check out some photos from the show and see the set list below.

On to the Next One

Tom Ford

Big Pimpin

Jigga My N***a

Izzo

Beach Is Better

Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit

N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)

Run This Town

Family Feud

U Don’t Know

Dead Presidents

Where I’m From

Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)

Lucifer

No Church In the Wild

Can I Live

Who U Wit

99 Problems

Girls, Girls, Girls

Excuse Me Miss (with Pharrell)

La La La (with Pharrell)

I Just Wanna Love U - Give It 2 Me (with Pharrell)

Frontin (with Pharrell)

Allure (with Pharrell)

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

I Know

Never Change

Song Cry

Holy Grail (with Justin Timberlake)

Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)

N*ggas in Paris

Public Service Announcement (Interlude)

Empire State of Mind

Encore

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