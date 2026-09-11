Justin Timberlake Crashes Jay-Z's Paris Stadium Show For "Holy Grail"

Jay-Z took French fans back a decade to his Magna Carta Holy Grail era with the help of a very special guest: Justin Timberlake.
On Thursday (Sept. 10), Hov performed at Paris’ Stade de France, his first show at the location since 2018. After bringing out Pharrell for an exciting mini-set of some of their best-known collaborations, the New Yorker had one more surprise in store.
Later on in the show, Justin Timberlake appeared to perform “Holy Grail,” the opening cut on Jay’s 2013 LP Magna Carta Holy Grail.
Timberlake then stuck around to sing his own 2006 ballad “Until the End of Time.”
After Paris, Jay is set to bring his JAŸ-Z 30 Tour to So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Check out some photos from the show and see the set list below.
On to the Next One
Tom Ford
Big Pimpin
Jigga My N***a
Izzo
Beach Is Better
Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit
N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)
Run This Town
Family Feud
U Don’t Know
Dead Presidents
Where I’m From
Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)
Lucifer
No Church In the Wild
Can I Live
Who U Wit
99 Problems
Girls, Girls, Girls
Excuse Me Miss (with Pharrell)
La La La (with Pharrell)
I Just Wanna Love U - Give It 2 Me (with Pharrell)
Frontin (with Pharrell)
Allure (with Pharrell)
Dirt Off Your Shoulder
I Know
Never Change
Song Cry
Holy Grail (with Justin Timberlake)
Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)
N*ggas in Paris
Public Service Announcement (Interlude)
Empire State of Mind
Encore