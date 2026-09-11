Justin Timberlake Crashes Jay-Z's Paris Stadium Show For "Holy Grail"

Jay-Z took French fans back a decade to his Magna Carta Holy Grail era with the help of a very special guest: Justin Timberlake.

On Thursday (Sept. 10), Hov performed at Paris’ Stade de France, his first show at the location since 2018. After bringing out Pharrell for an exciting mini-set of some of their best-known collaborations, the New Yorker had one more surprise in store.

Later on in the show, Justin Timberlake appeared to perform “Holy Grail,” the opening cut on Jay’s 2013 LP Magna Carta Holy Grail.