Zach Frydenlund
Latest Stories
Every Film in Fox's 'X-Men' Universe, Ranked
From 'X-Men' to 'The New Mutants,' here is a definitive ranking of the best (and worst) from Fox's 'X-Men' film franchise.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked
Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.
The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked
From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
Ranking the 21 Most Iconic NBA Playoff Moments Since 2000
With the 2021 NBA playoffs in full swing, we're ranking the 21 most iconic NBA playoff moments since 2000, from the Cavs 3-1 comeback to Kobe & Shaq.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season is here. This week is packed with intriguing matchups, and as always, the Complex Sports team is picking each and every game.
Justin Herbert Talks Chargers Season, Christopher Nolan Movies, Shopping Carts, and More
We talked to Los Angeles Chargers star QB Justin Herbert about life in LA, this NFL season, his love of movies, putting shopping carts away, and much more.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 7
We're somehow already through seven weeks of the NFL season and the action isn't slowing down anytime soon. We're back with picks for every game this week.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 6
The NFL season is rolling along and the action isn't slowing down at all. As we arrive at our week 6 matchups, we have our predictions for every game this week.
Inside the Booming Sports Card Industry
Once lost in the boom of the new digital world, the sports trading card industry has made a significant comeback, with the price of collectables rising.
Joe Buck Talks Fans Thinking He Hates Their Teams, Favorite QBs, and More
October is one of the best months on the sports calendar and nobody knows that more than Joe Buck. We talked to the legendary announcer about his hectic month.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 5
We're already to week 5 of the NFL season and the picks aren't stopping. Check out the Complex Sports picks for every single NFL game this week.
6 NFL Teams That Should Sign Stephon Gilmore
In a stunning move, the New England Patriots released All-Pro DB Stephon Gilmore. Here are six NFL teams that should sign Gilmore now that he is a free agent.
Las Vegas Is Ready for the Raiders and Football
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the surprise stories so far in the NFL, but the city of Las Vegas is more than ready for a winner in Sin City.