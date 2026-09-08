Zach Frydenlund Portrait

Zach Frydenlund

Joined July 2014 | 5720 posts
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Latest Stories

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in 'X-Men'

Every Film in Fox's 'X-Men' Universe, Ranked

From 'X-Men' to 'The New Mutants,' here is a definitive ranking of the best (and worst) from Fox's 'X-Men' film franchise.

Zach Frydenlund25 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Zach Frydenlund104 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Zach Frydenlund118 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo; Kobe Bryant; Michael Jordan; Larry Bird; Kevin Durant

The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked

Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.

Zach Frydenlund202 days ago
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Zach Frydenlund209 days ago
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Best sports video games list.

The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked

From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.

Zach Frydenlund253 days ago
Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

Zach Frydenlund457 days ago
NBA Iconic Moments

Ranking the 21 Most Iconic NBA Playoff Moments Since 2000

With the 2021 NBA playoffs in full swing, we're ranking the 21 most iconic NBA playoff moments since 2000, from the Cavs 3-1 comeback to Kobe &amp; Shaq.

Zach Frydenlund1591 days ago
Kyler Murray Cardinals Panthers 2019

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. This week is packed with intriguing matchups, and as always, the Complex Sports team is picking each and every game.

Zach Frydenlund1785 days ago
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert Talks Chargers Season, Christopher Nolan Movies, Shopping Carts, and More

We talked to Los Angeles Chargers star QB Justin Herbert about life in LA, this NFL season, his love of movies, putting shopping carts away, and much more.

Zach Frydenlund1787 days ago
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Lamar Jackson

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 7

We're somehow already through seven weeks of the NFL season and the action isn't slowing down anytime soon. We're back with picks for every game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1792 days ago
Top 50 NBA Players Rankings

Ranking the 50 Best Players in the NBA

TKTK

Zach Frydenlund1794 days ago
Justin Herbert Chargers Dolphins 2020

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 6

The NFL season is rolling along and the action isn't slowing down at all. As we arrive at our week 6 matchups, we have our predictions for every game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1799 days ago
Kevin Durant Sports Card

Inside the Booming Sports Card Industry

Once lost in the boom of the new digital world, the sports trading card industry has made a significant comeback, with the price of collectables rising.

Zach Frydenlund1801 days ago
Joe Buck Speaks at NFL Hall of Fame

Joe Buck Talks Fans Thinking He Hates Their Teams, Favorite QBs, and More

October is one of the best months on the sports calendar and nobody knows that more than Joe Buck. We talked to the legendary announcer about his hectic month.

Zach Frydenlund1805 days ago
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Josh Allen Bills Chiefs AFC Championship Game 2021

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 5

We're already to week 5 of the NFL season and the picks aren't stopping. Check out the Complex Sports picks for every single NFL game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1806 days ago
Stephon Gilmore

6 NFL Teams That Should Sign Stephon Gilmore

In a stunning move, the New England Patriots released All-Pro DB Stephon Gilmore. Here are six NFL teams that should sign Gilmore now that he is a free agent.

Zach Frydenlund1808 days ago
Derek Carr

Las Vegas Is Ready for the Raiders and Football

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the surprise stories so far in the NFL, but the city of Las Vegas is more than ready for a winner in Sin City.

Zach Frydenlund1809 days ago

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