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Carolyn Bernucca

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Joined October 2017 | 61 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Carolyn Bernucca209 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Carolyn Bernucca417 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Carolyn Bernucca1161 days ago
The Clearing show on hulu

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)

All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.

Carolyn Bernucca1163 days ago
'Halloween'; baddest villains of all time

The Best Villains in Movie History

All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.

Carolyn Bernucca1703 days ago
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Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Carolyn Bernucca2171 days ago
netflix music documentaries complex

The Best Music Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

From 'Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything' to 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,' here are the best music documentaries on Netflix to binge on while self-distancing.

Carolyn Bernucca2178 days ago
Complex's Best TV Shows of 2019

The Best TV Shows of 2019

The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.

Carolyn Bernucca2479 days ago
The Creatives That Defined the 2010s

The Creatives That Defined the 2010s

From Donald Glover to Lena Waithe, here are the top actors, writers, directors and more that defined TV and films these past 10 years.

Carolyn Bernucca2491 days ago
ezinma classical bae essentia

Hip-Hop Violinist Ezinma is Much More Than a Viral Sensation

As a result of her remarkable talent and boundless work ethic, hip-hop violinist Ezinma recently became one of the faces of Essentia Water’s latest campaign.

Carolyn Bernucca2570 days ago
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Best New Music lead art featuring Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby

Best New Music This Week: Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

New music this week includes songs from Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Carolyn Bernucca2645 days ago
best songs 2019 so far complex

The Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)

From J. Cole’s “Middle Child” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Free Uzi” to DaBaby’s “Suge,” here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2019 (so far).

Carolyn Bernucca2646 days ago
complex music bestoftheweek lead image dreamville

Best New Music This Week: Dreamville, Mac Miller, GoldLink, and More

New music this week includes songs from Dreamville, Mac Miller, GoldLink, and more.

Carolyn Bernucca2652 days ago
Best New Music graphic Future, Tyga, Bas and JID

Best New Music This Week: Future, Tyga, JID, and More

New music this week includes songs from Future, Tyga, JID, Jai Paul, and more.

Carolyn Bernucca2659 days ago
Complex's Best Albums of 2019 (so far)

The Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)

From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘IGOR’ to DaBaby’s ‘Baby on Baby,’ here are Complex’s 50 best albums of 2019 so far.

Carolyn Bernucca2661 days ago
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Complex ranks the best baby rappers

Ranking the Babies

We’re ranking the babies. From Lil Baby to Bhad Bhabie to Baby, these are the best ‘baby’ rappers.

Carolyn Bernucca2667 days ago
Best New Music featuring Young Thug, YG and Steve Lacy

Best New Music This Week: Young Thug, YG, Steve Lacy, and More

New music this week includes Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott, YG, Denzel Curry, Steve Lacy, and more.

Carolyn Bernucca2673 days ago
Best New Music graphic featuring Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator.

Best New Music This Week: Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and More

We're bringing you all the new songs to listen to. From Tyler, The Creator to Megan Thee Stallion, here is the best new music this week, picked by Complex.

Carolyn Bernucca2680 days ago

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