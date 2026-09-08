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The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
The Best Music Podcasts Right Now
From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)
All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.
The Best Villains in Movie History
All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Music Documentaries on Netflix Right Now
From 'Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything' to 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,' here are the best music documentaries on Netflix to binge on while self-distancing.
The Best TV Shows of 2019
The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.
The Creatives That Defined the 2010s
From Donald Glover to Lena Waithe, here are the top actors, writers, directors and more that defined TV and films these past 10 years.
Hip-Hop Violinist Ezinma is Much More Than a Viral Sensation
As a result of her remarkable talent and boundless work ethic, hip-hop violinist Ezinma recently became one of the faces of Essentia Water’s latest campaign.
Best New Music This Week: Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and More
New music this week includes songs from Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.
The Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)
From J. Cole’s “Middle Child” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Free Uzi” to DaBaby’s “Suge,” here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2019 (so far).
Best New Music This Week: Dreamville, Mac Miller, GoldLink, and More
New music this week includes songs from Dreamville, Mac Miller, GoldLink, and more.
Best New Music This Week: Future, Tyga, JID, and More
New music this week includes songs from Future, Tyga, JID, Jai Paul, and more.
The Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)
From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘IGOR’ to DaBaby’s ‘Baby on Baby,’ here are Complex’s 50 best albums of 2019 so far.
Ranking the Babies
We’re ranking the babies. From Lil Baby to Bhad Bhabie to Baby, these are the best ‘baby’ rappers.
Best New Music This Week: Young Thug, YG, Steve Lacy, and More
New music this week includes Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott, YG, Denzel Curry, Steve Lacy, and more.
Best New Music This Week: Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and More
We're bringing you all the new songs to listen to. From Tyler, The Creator to Megan Thee Stallion, here is the best new music this week, picked by Complex.