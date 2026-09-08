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Alessandra Maldonado

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Joined January 2018 | 44 posts
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Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Alessandra Maldonado209 days ago
Brandy with the Brandy Barbie Doll

How Celebrity Hairstylist Chuckie Amos Turned Brandy's Box Braids into a Site of Refusal

Celebrity hairstylist Chuckie Amos has shaped some of pop culture’s most enduring images, from Brandy’s "The Boy Is Mine" era to Beyoncé’s "Dangerously in Love." In conversation, he reflects on how braids became a site of innovation, protection, and possibility within Black hair culture.

Alessandra Maldonado263 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Alessandra Maldonado295 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Alessandra Maldonado417 days ago
The Weeknd performing, wearing an ornate jacket, with a collage of his album covers in the background.

The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.

Alessandra Maldonado568 days ago
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Collage with "The Best Brands of 2024" text, three individuals in fashionable streetwear including hoodies, varsity jackets, and a puffer coat

The Best Clothing Brands of 2024 (So Far)

Alessandra Maldonado812 days ago
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Three models in casual HUGO attire posing by tires and a red backdrop

Hugo Taps Into the F1 World for Its Latest Attempt to Attract the Gen Z Consumer

Hugo set up shop in Miami during F1 weekend to debut its Hugo Garage collection. This is what went down.

Alessandra Maldonado862 days ago
A Technivorm coffee maker with a yellow base next to four Apple AirTags in a row.

10 Cyber Monday Deals You Didn't Know You Needed From Amazon

From luggage sets to copper cookware and 4K televisions, here's everything you didn't know you needed from Amazon Prime on Cyber Monday.

Alessandra Maldonado1025 days ago
A neatly made bed with brown pillows and sheets, next to a wooden nightstand with a lamp and a clock.

10 Things You Didn’t Realize You Needed From Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

From soft mattresses to cordless vacuums, here are the items you didn't know you needed from Prime Big Deal Days

Alessandra Maldonado1073 days ago

From Doja Cat To Big L, Here Are 11 Rappers Who Were Accused Of Being Devil Worshippers

From Doja Cat to Lil Uzi Vert, here are 11 times the internet thought rappers were devil worshippers.

Alessandra Maldonado1084 days ago
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Streetwear Power Ranking

The Complex Streetwear Power Ranking reflects which individuals have the most power in streetwear, from Tremaine Emory to Pharrell Williams to Yoon Ahn.

Alessandra Maldonado1102 days ago
Psychotropic Class Ring

The Best Jewelry You Can Buy from SSENSE

From a stone-encrusted gold ring to a silver choker embellished with belly rings, here is the best jewelry you can buy from SSENSE right now.

Alessandra Maldonado1126 days ago

J.Lindeberg Unveils Its First Store During Copenhagen Fashion Week

The Swedish brand celebrates its first flagship along with the debut of its motocross-inspired Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Alessandra Maldonado1133 days ago
Close-up of a person's chest adorned with diamond necklaces. The main pendant reads "ICE COLD" with another tag labeled "TASCHEN."

The Best Coffee Table Books to Buy Right Now

From movie merchandise artifacts to iced-out grills and the best sneakers of all time, here are all the coffee table books you need.

Alessandra Maldonado1148 days ago
Three minimalist, cream-colored vases of different shapes on a surface, with one holding a branch with leaves.

The Best Home Goods to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

Chrome catch-all trays, marble incense holders, and other great home finds on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Alessandra Maldonado1163 days ago
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A man in a black sweatshirt stands next to a bottle of Malin+Goetz Dark Rum perfume with its yellow packaging.

Complex Style Picks: Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day Finds

Cyberpunk Oakley backpacks, refreshing Malin + Goetz Eau de Parfums, and other great finds Complex's style team personally co-signs.

Alessandra Maldonado1163 days ago
A person in a beige lace shirt and plaid pants, and another in a white tank top with lace trim and a denim skirt.

Hidden Gems From the SSENSE Summer Sale Worth Buying

From skincare to studded leather slip-ons, here 10 of the items from the ever-popular SSENSE sale worth your consideration.

Alessandra Maldonado1176 days ago
The Best Clothing Brands of 2023

The Best Brands Of 2023 (So Far)

Alessandra Maldonado1197 days ago
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