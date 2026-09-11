Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims His Mom Sold L.A. Home Meant for Her and Daughter

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow Tenisha alleges the Los Angeles home where the actor lived with her and their daughter was recently sold by his mother Pamela and placed in the family trust at the center of the women’s ongoing legal dispute.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tenisha claimed her late husband meant to leave the residence to her and their daughter, who “developed the core memories of her father” at the home.

Real estate records reportedly indicate that a house in Studio City, California, belonging to Warner was sold for $1.6 million in May.

Meanwhile, Tenisha said that Pamela offered her and her daughter a home in Georgia with a $700,000 mortgage. Tenisha also alleged her monthly bills were being covered through Warner’s estate until Pamela brought that to an end.

Tenisha claimed in a recent filing that she has “refused to capitulate to unfair pressure and tactics” from Pamela to force a settlement over the late actor’s estate. Pamela previously stated Tenisha rejected her proposal that would have given a majority of Warner’s estate and trust to his daughter.