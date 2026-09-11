Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims His Mom Sold L.A. Home Meant for Her and Daughter

New filings from Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow allege his mother sold the California home and moved the $1.6 million into the actor's trust.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual Living Legends Gala.
Derek White/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • Tenisha Warner filed new court documents Wednesday alleging her late husband, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, intended for their California home to go to her and their daughter.
  • Tenisha Warner claims Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother, Pamela Warner, sold the family's Studio City house and moved the proceeds into the actor's trust instead.
  • Real estate records show the Studio City home Malcolm-Jamal Warner owned at his death sold in May for $1.6 million.
  • Pamela Warner has said Tenisha Warner refused to settle the estate dispute, but Tenisha disputes that, saying she only refused to "capitulate to unfair pressure."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow Tenisha alleges the Los Angeles home where the actor lived with her and their daughter was recently sold by his mother Pamela and placed in the family trust at the center of the women’s ongoing legal dispute.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tenisha claimed her late husband meant to leave the residence to her and their daughter, who “developed the core memories of her father” at the home.

Real estate records reportedly indicate that a house in Studio City, California, belonging to Warner was sold for $1.6 million in May.

Meanwhile, Tenisha said that Pamela offered her and her daughter a home in Georgia with a $700,000 mortgage. Tenisha also alleged her monthly bills were being covered through Warner’s estate until Pamela brought that to an end.

Tenisha claimed in a recent filing that she has “refused to capitulate to unfair pressure and tactics” from Pamela to force a settlement over the late actor’s estate. Pamela previously stated Tenisha rejected her proposal that would have given a majority of Warner’s estate and trust to his daughter.

Pamela has since reached an agreement with the court-appointed guardian of Warner’s daughter that will seemingly meet the same terms that were rejected by Tenisha.

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