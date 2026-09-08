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edwinortiz

Joined July 2014 | 3940 posts
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Latest Stories

Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

edwinortiz50 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

edwinortiz87 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

edwinortiz104 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

edwinortiz118 days ago
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

edwinortiz209 days ago
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Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

edwinortiz230 days ago
Aaliyah wearing a white bandana and hoop earrings, looking confidently at the camera. Although her career was cut short, she still has an outstanding catalogue, with at least 25 great Aaliyah Songs.

The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs

January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.

edwinortiz245 days ago
Kanye West in a black coat and sunglasses, waving, with a colorful cityscape background.

30 Times Rappers Have Rapped About Thanksgiving

These rappers have the turkey holiday on their minds.

edwinortiz295 days ago
Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

edwinortiz457 days ago
The Weeknd performing, wearing an ornate jacket, with a collage of his album covers in the background.

The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.

edwinortiz568 days ago
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A collage of Kendrick Lamar in various outfits and poses, featuring a crown of thorns and a microphone.

Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'

edwinortiz653 days ago
Future

We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best

Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.

edwinortiz721 days ago
Metro Boomin 'Heroes & Villains' cover

Stream Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' Album f/ Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Takeoff, and More

Metro Boomin released his new album 'Heroes &amp; Villains,' which includes guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Takeoff, and more.

edwinortiz1386 days ago
bestalbums2022endofyearleadimage

The Best Albums of 2022

These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.

edwinortiz1386 days ago
Mirror Mirror music festival by Virgil Abloh Securities

Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities

Mirror Mirror Music Festival—which will feature the likes of Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B—will take place this December in Miami, Florida.

edwinortiz1395 days ago
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Hit-Boy ComplexCon 2022 panel

Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon

Hit-Boy talked about making some of his biggest records—including songs with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle—during his ComplexCon(versations) panel.

edwinortiz1398 days ago
Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'

‘Creed III’ Panel With Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors to Be Featured at ComplexCon

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will take part in the 'Creed III' panel that goes down at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California this weekend.

edwinortiz1398 days ago
Singer Beyonce (L) and rapper Kendrick Lamar perform

2023 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, and More

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled, and more are nominated.

edwinortiz1402 days ago

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