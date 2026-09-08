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The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
30 Times Rappers Have Rapped About Thanksgiving
These rappers have the turkey holiday on their minds.
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.
Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'
We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best
Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.
Stream Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' Album f/ Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Takeoff, and More
Metro Boomin released his new album 'Heroes & Villains,' which includes guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Takeoff, and more.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Mirror Mirror Music Festival—which will feature the likes of Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B—will take place this December in Miami, Florida.
Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon
Hit-Boy talked about making some of his biggest records—including songs with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle—during his ComplexCon(versations) panel.
‘Creed III’ Panel With Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors to Be Featured at ComplexCon
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will take part in the 'Creed III' panel that goes down at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California this weekend.
2023 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, and More
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled, and more are nominated.