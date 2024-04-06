J. Cole's "7 Minute Drill" Was Made During One of His '7-Minute' Exercises, According to Producer T-Minus

Cole and T-minus recently sat down to do one of these seven-minute drills in the studio, which ultimately birthed both the beat and the verse for "7 Minute Drill." As T-Minus revealed, "We're in the studio and Cole is like, 'Yo, do a seven-minute beat. Let's go. Quick. Quick.' And sometimes I'll be like, 'You do a verse in seven minutes.' So after I did my seven-minute beat, I was like, 'It's your turn.' He's like, 'Yo, give me a word.' So I looked at my FL Studio system and I saw the word 'light,' so I was like, 'light.' He took it from there and started with 'light.' I left the room, gave him seven minutes, and came back. He's like, 'Yo, just give me another seven minutes. I think I've got something going.' And, you know, the rest is history."



It's unclear exactly how many minutes Cole took to complete the verse, since it sounds like he used some additional time to polish it off after the initial seven minutes, but it seems it was completed in a very short amount of time—potentially around 14 minutes, if you do the math from T-Minus' story.

Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad recently spoke about these seven-minute drills during an interview on the Say Less Podcast, explaining, "It's basically his way of breaking out of overthinking."