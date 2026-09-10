Xbox Picks Up Hideo Kojima's 'Physint' Game After PlayStation Backs Away

Xbox has swooped in to save Hideo Kojima’s in-development action-adventure game Physint after PlayStation “unexpectedly” walked away from the project.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (Sept. 9) evening, PlayStation confirmed that it would no longer be publishing Physint, an original action-adventure stealth game developed by Kojima Productions.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to step away from collaborating with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on its project PHYSINT. We continue to have great admiration for Kojima’s vision for the game,” the statement from PlayStation read.

The brand, which announced the project with Kojima in January 2024, noted that its relationship with Kojima and his development studio “remains strong.” PlayStation previously published Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding and its sequel, which debuted on PlayStation 5 last year. Kojima also had a long association with PlayStation thanks to the Metal Gear Solid series, which he created.