Dria Roland Portrait

Dria Roland

Joined February 2017 | 95 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Dria Roland104 days ago
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Dria Roland209 days ago
Sephora-Skincare-Branded-Edit-Lead-Image

Skincare Advisor Michelle Castro Found Her Tribe While Finding Her Regimen

Beauty and skincare influencer Michelle Castro details how she achieves her smooth, clear skin and the ups and downs she experienced along the way.

Dria Roland1499 days ago
Sephora Braids Branded Editorial Lead Image

Braids will Forever Be the Ultimate Protective Style

Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a clinical psychologist and natural hair stylist, discusses the historical and cultural significance of braids within the Black community.

Dria Roland1553 days ago
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The Amber Ruffin Show Header Image

Late Night Gets A Black Woman’s Perspective with ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’

The Amber Ruffin Show's unorthodox approach to late-night television and sketch comedy has earned her loyal fans and a second season.

Dria Roland1630 days ago
CW All American Homecoming Spinoff Lead Image

Meet The CW’s New ‘Homecoming’ Kings and Queens

Fans of CW's 'All American' will get to dive into more entertainment and drama with CW's newest spinoff series 'All American: Homecoming.'

Dria Roland1673 days ago
Judas and the black messiah wardrobe; movies about activism

The Best Social Justice Movies and Documentaries

From films on inequality to the criminal justice system, these are the best social justice documentaries and movies available to stream right now.

Dria Roland1707 days ago
Coming to America Header Image

'Coming to America' Inspired Us to Achieve Black Excellence

Ahead of the 'Coming 2 America' release, a pair of influencers with African roots to discuss the magnitude of the original and how it bridged Africa and America

Dria Roland2022 days ago
Fatima is hip hop's leading stylit

Meet the Woman Responsible For Your Favorite Rapper’s Style Evolution

Fatima is hip-hop's leading stylist, curating looks for artists like Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

Dria Roland2374 days ago
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The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).

Dria Roland2647 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).

Dria Roland2654 days ago
Bianca Lawson in 'Queen Sugar'

Hollywood Finally Let Bianca Lawson Grow Up

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of the Ava DuVernay-produced series 'Queen Sugar,' Bianca Lawson shares how she broke out of the teenage typecasting box.

Dria Roland2655 days ago
boomerang stars sundance 2019

Lena Waithe on the New Series 'Boomerang': Don't Expect to See the Film When You Show Up

Executive producer Lena Waithe, director Dime Davis and showrunner Ben Cory Jones joined Complex at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to introduce their new show.

Dria Roland2773 days ago
jesse williams sundance

Jesse Williams Talks High School Cliques, Power Struggles, and the Magic of Sundance

The stars of the chilling film 'Selah and the Spades' sat down with Complex ahead of its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Dria Roland2774 days ago
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american soul don cornelius

Complex at Sundance: Sinqua Walls On Playing Don Cornelius and the Gritty, Untold Story of 'Soul Train'

The star of the new BET series 'American Soul' stopped by the Complex Studio at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to talk love, peace and Atlanta strip clubs.

Dria Roland2781 days ago
clemency cast sundance

Complex and The Blackhouse Foundation Unveil Exclusive 2019 Sundance Film Festival Photos

If you couldn't make it to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Fest, these flicks of the biggest stars are the next best thing.

Dria Roland2781 days ago
Best Movies of 2018

The Best Movies of 2018

From 'Avengers: Infinity War' & 'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'BlacKkKlansman' & 'A Quiet Place,' these are Complex’s picks for best movies of 2018.

Dria Roland2822 days ago

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