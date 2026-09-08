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The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
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Skincare Advisor Michelle Castro Found Her Tribe While Finding Her Regimen
Beauty and skincare influencer Michelle Castro details how she achieves her smooth, clear skin and the ups and downs she experienced along the way.
Braids will Forever Be the Ultimate Protective Style
Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a clinical psychologist and natural hair stylist, discusses the historical and cultural significance of braids within the Black community.
Late Night Gets A Black Woman’s Perspective with ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’
The Amber Ruffin Show's unorthodox approach to late-night television and sketch comedy has earned her loyal fans and a second season.
Meet The CW’s New ‘Homecoming’ Kings and Queens
Fans of CW's 'All American' will get to dive into more entertainment and drama with CW's newest spinoff series 'All American: Homecoming.'
The Best Social Justice Movies and Documentaries
From films on inequality to the criminal justice system, these are the best social justice documentaries and movies available to stream right now.
'Coming to America' Inspired Us to Achieve Black Excellence
Ahead of the 'Coming 2 America' release, a pair of influencers with African roots to discuss the magnitude of the original and how it bridged Africa and America
Meet the Woman Responsible For Your Favorite Rapper’s Style Evolution
Fatima is hip-hop's leading stylist, curating looks for artists like Meek Mill and 21 Savage.
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)
From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)
From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).
Hollywood Finally Let Bianca Lawson Grow Up
Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of the Ava DuVernay-produced series 'Queen Sugar,' Bianca Lawson shares how she broke out of the teenage typecasting box.
Lena Waithe on the New Series 'Boomerang': Don't Expect to See the Film When You Show Up
Executive producer Lena Waithe, director Dime Davis and showrunner Ben Cory Jones joined Complex at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to introduce their new show.
Jesse Williams Talks High School Cliques, Power Struggles, and the Magic of Sundance
The stars of the chilling film 'Selah and the Spades' sat down with Complex ahead of its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Complex at Sundance: Sinqua Walls On Playing Don Cornelius and the Gritty, Untold Story of 'Soul Train'
The star of the new BET series 'American Soul' stopped by the Complex Studio at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to talk love, peace and Atlanta strip clubs.
Complex and The Blackhouse Foundation Unveil Exclusive 2019 Sundance Film Festival Photos
If you couldn't make it to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Fest, these flicks of the biggest stars are the next best thing.
The Best Movies of 2018
From 'Avengers: Infinity War' & 'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'BlacKkKlansman' & 'A Quiet Place,' these are Complex’s picks for best movies of 2018.