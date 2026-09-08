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Frazier Tharpe

Joined July 2014 | 1485 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Frazier Tharpe10 days ago
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in 'X-Men'

Every Film in Fox's 'X-Men' Universe, Ranked

From 'X-Men' to 'The New Mutants,' here is a definitive ranking of the best (and worst) from Fox's 'X-Men' film franchise.

Frazier Tharpe25 days ago
Four comic-style illustrations of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man in dynamic action poses.

Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.

Frazier Tharpe41 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Frazier Tharpe71 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Frazier Tharpe87 days ago
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Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Frazier Tharpe104 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Frazier Tharpe118 days ago
A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Frazier Tharpe161 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Frazier Tharpe164 days ago
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Frazier Tharpe209 days ago
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Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Frazier Tharpe230 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Frazier Tharpe240 days ago
Pusha T in a brown outfit performs on stage with red and white smoke effects. He holds a microphone.

Pusha T's 30 Best Verses of All Time, Ranked

Pusha T will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of our generation. If you need any proof, look no further than his best verses, which span from his music with the Clipse to his solo work as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.

Frazier Tharpe426 days ago
Graphic with faces of hip-hop artists for "50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs" list, including Kendrick, Drake, Jay-Z, Nas, and others; best diss songs of all time

50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time

From 2Pac's "Hit Em Up" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," here are the 50 best diss songs of all time.

Frazier Tharpe501 days ago
Four images of Travis Scott in different outfits and poses, with a colorful gradient background.

Travis Scott Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.

Frazier Tharpe518 days ago
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Future

We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best

Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.

Frazier Tharpe721 days ago
Justice League

Explaining 'The Snyder Cut,' Zack Snyder's Lost Version of 'Justice League'

So what exactly is ‘The Snyder Cut’ & why did fans want it released so badly? Here’s what happened when HBO Max premiered ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

Frazier Tharpe2005 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2020

The Best TV Shows of 2020

Despite a harrowing 2020, TV hit high points. From 'P-Valley' to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' these are Complex's picks for best shows of 2020.

Frazier Tharpe2115 days ago

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