J. Cole

J. Cole is an American rapper, singer, and producer who rose to prominence in the early 2010s with introspective lyricism and self-produced tracks. He founded Dreamville Records, a label that has launched influential artists like JID and EarthGang, and is celebrated for landmark albums like *2014 Forest Hills Drive* and *KOD*, which combine vivid storytelling with soulful, layered production. J. Cole’s career is marked by his approach to album releases that often include unexpected drops and accompanying documentary-style visuals. These elements invite listeners to engage with his music beyond just the sound, creating immersive experiences that explore themes like mental health and social justice in a deeply personal way. This method of storytelling sets him apart in hip-hop, where the integration of narrative and multimedia enhances the impact of his work.

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HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Music

J. Cole Performs From the Crowd During Opening Night of The Fall-Off Tour

The two-time Grammy winner ran through 33 songs on the tour's inaugural night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Music

J. Cole Launches Limited-Edition Print Publication 'The Fall-Off Magazine'

The limited-edition publication features conversations with Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, GloRilla, and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
(L-R) Lebron James and Drake.
Music

LeBron James Shocks Fans With Reel Repost Featuring Drake's 'Shabang'

Could the NBA legend be waving the white flag on his rift with his former friend?

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and J. Cole performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

LeBron James Says J. Cole’s 'The Fall-Off' Is on Heavy Rotation

The Lakers star says he's still listening to 'The Fall-Off' months after famously bringing a vinyl copy for J. Cole to sign.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
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MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Rapper J. Cole performs on day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Cam'ron and J. Cole Settle Lawsuit Over "Ready '24" Collaboration

Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against J. Cole in October, claiming he didn't hold up his end of a deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
(L-R) Joe Budden and Drake.
Music

Joe Budden Applauds Drake's 'Iceman' Bounce Back, Doesn't Think He's Playing Victim

The podcaster said that Drizzy sounds more "evolved" on his new album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams62 days ago
Drake and J. Cole perform on stage. The atmosphere is energetic with stage lighting.
Music

Drake Seems to Address J. Cole Exiting Kendrick Lamar Feud on ‘Iceman’: ‘I Could Never Forgive You’

"F*ck a big three anyway," Drake raps on the 'Iceman' track, "Make Them Pay."

Joe Price63 days ago
A performer on stage with braided hair, wearing a white vest and black pants, singing into a microphone amidst smoke and stage lights.
Music

Drake Says ‘F**k a Big Three’ on ‘Iceman Episode 4’

The rapper said, “It was a mess anyway.”

Jade Gomez64 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and J. Cole.
Sports

Fat Joe Says J. Cole 'Donuted' in Chinese Basketball League: 'They Ran Him Out of China'

The rapper and podcaster roasted Cole's short-lived overseas basketball career weeks after he played one game with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
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Reason wears a brown shirt with "Rhude Derby," and J. Cole wears a red and black jacket.
Music

Reason Recalls J. Cole Spending an Hour Giving Him Relationship Advice

The rapper shares how J. Cole helped him through personal issues during a late-night phone call.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
DaBaby, Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar are pictured side by side.
Music

DaBaby Says He’s on Same Level as Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar: ‘I’m the Best’

The rapper believes he truly belongs among hip-hop’s elite.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Inspires Memes of Other Rappers Dropping Similarly Titled Albums

Fans joked that Kendrick Lamar will be releasing an album titled 'Fireman' the same day as Drizzy.

Joe Price84 days ago
A vinyl record with J. Cole's "KOD" album cover, featuring a king with a crown and children at the bottom.
Music

J. Cole 'KOD' Vinyl: How to Buy

With 'The Fall-Off' era now in full swing, Cole's fifth studio album is available on vinyl to complete your collection on Complex.

Complex Staff86 days ago
Joe Budden in a tuxedo, Drake in a brown jacket, J. Cole in a red shirt, and LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.
Music

Joe Budden Predicts Drake Will Take Shots at J. Cole, LeBron James on ‘Iceman’ 

Joe Budden believes Drake could target J. Cole and LeBron James on his upcoming album, 'Iceman.'

Mark Elibert86 days ago
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