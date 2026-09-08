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The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen
The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked
From Druski to Funny Marco to Kai Cenat, we ranked the funniest people on the internet right now. This list does not include stand-up comedians.
Cameron Brink Wants WNBA Vets to Get The Respect They Deserve
Cameron Brink sat down with Complex to discuss her transition into the WNBA from college, playing against some of the best players in the league, and being apart of a potentially legendary rookie class.
Who's the Next Face of the NBA? Ranking the Top Candidates
Ant Edwards? Luka Doncic? Wemby? With a new era of young stars taking over, we ranked the top candidates to become the next face of the NBA.
The 10 Best Pound-For-Pound Boxers, Ranked
Following Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney, we ranked the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world from No. 10 to 1.
Alex Rodriguez Explains How Yankees Will Win World Series, Talks Anthony Edwards as Face of NBA
We sat down with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez to discuss becoming a baseball manager one day, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, MLB’s new golden era of talent, the Yankees and much more.
The Biggest Stars of March Madness 2024, Ranked
With the women's college basketball star power dominating headlines over the men, we ranked the top 10 biggest stars of March Madness.
The Biggest College Sports Stars of the Past 20 Years, Ranked
From college legends like Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush to this era's superstars in Caitlin Clark and Zion Williamson, we ranked the biggest college sports stars of the past 20 years.
CJ Stroud Responds to NBC Cutting His Jesus Christ Mention From Postgame Interview
We sat down with CJ Stroud to discuss his special rookie season, playing for Demeco Ryans, the best player in the NFL, his faith, and much more.
The Most Disappointing NFL Teams Since 2004, Ranked
From Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys to the 2011 Dream Team Eagles, we ranked the most disappointing NFL teams of the past 20 years.
The 24 Best NBA Players Under 24 (2024)
Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Victor Wenbanyama, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, & more.
Tyrese Haliburton on the Changing of the Guard in the NBA: 'I Just Lost to LeBron'
We caught up with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton to discuss being starstruck when meeting Booker T, his rise to stardom, the youth movement in the NBA, and wanting to play for Team USA this summer.
Stop Hating! Shannon Sharpe Is a Good Interviewer
Shannon Sharpe has received a lot of criticism of late for his approach to his interview with Katt Williams. We break down why Shannon doesn't deserve the backlash he's received.
The 50 Best Songs Of 2023
From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2023
From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.
Life After 'Undisputed': How Shannon Sharpe Became The Most Entertaining Person In Sports Media
Shannon Sharpe, Complex’s No. 1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality, sat down with us to discuss earning the top spot, life after 'Undisputed', and what's next.
Here's Why CJ Stroud Should Win NFL MVP as a Rookie
CJ Stroud is redefining what a rookie quarterback looks like. Here's why he should win NFL MVP over names like Jalen Hurts, Pat Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.