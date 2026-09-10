Music

50 Cent Says Former Rival Shyne 'Impresses' Him After Reunion In New York

The G-Unit frontman called Shyne a "world leader" who has "shown nothing but growth."

IAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Shyne and 50 Cent during Branson Cognac Dinner After Dark at Serafina Restaurant on September 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent publicly praised Shyne on Instagram, calling him a "world leader" who has "shown nothing but growth" and floating a future visit to Belize.
  • The reconciliation followed a chance encounter at Serafina's in New York, where photographer Johnny Nunes introduced the two men during separate dinners.
  • Shyne, now a Belize politician, said he has offered olive branches to past rivals as part of what he calls his role as an elder statesman in hip hop.
  • The feud began in the early 2000s when 50 Cent targeted the incarcerated Shyne in a Funkmaster Flex freestyle, prompting Shyne's 2004 response track "For the Record" and years of continued jabs.

50 Cent and Shyne dropped their past rivalry over dinner in New York City.

While in the Big Apple, the rappers ran into each other at Italian restaurant Serafina, which the Belizean politician recounted on the Wednesday (September 9) episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"I happened to be at Serafina's having dinner," Shyne said in the clip. "Michael Blackson was having dinner in the back and 50 was having a dinner for his Spirit brand. And so when 50 walks in, Johnny's like, 50, Shyne is over there."

Shyne credited photographer Johnny Nunes for the reindtroduction and shared that he had previously congrautated Fifty through the director of Sean Combs: The Reckoning at the Directors Guild Awards. The message came ahead of 50's recent Emmy win.

"So we've kind of patched things up over time, because in my incarnation of an elder statesman, I believe I should be bringing people together in hip hop and in life," Shyne continued. "So I've offered olive branches to anyone that I may have had any issues with."

"And so this was a great moment for hip hop to show the evolution of hip hop at 53," Shyne added. "Instead of Tupac Shakur's and Notorious B.I.G., he's an excellent businessman that has stood the test of time. And here I am, a world leader. And still entertaining.”

“I’m not gonna front shyne impresses me,”nn50 wrote on Instagram. “World leader, he shown nothing but growth. When I get some free time I’ll come to your country, you see how that sounds.”

The beef dates back to 2003, when 50 Cent took a lyrical jab at Shyne, then incarcerated, during a Funkmaster Flex freestyle, rapping, "I heard Irv trying to sign Shyne, so I ain't got no love for him, tell 'em 50 said he soft, he won't shoot up the club again."

Shyne, who served eight years in prison in connection with a 1999 nightclub shooting, responded to the G-Unit founder in 2004 with Godfather Buried Alive track "For the Record," recorded over a prison phone line.

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