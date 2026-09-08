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Brandon Jenkins

Joined July 2014 | 276 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Brandon Jenkins71 days ago
Collage of J. Cole performing, wearing different outfits, with dynamic poses and expressive gestures. Two of the J. Cole's are holding a microphone.

The 30 Best J. Cole Songs

J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.

Brandon Jenkins209 days ago
Pusha T in a brown outfit performs on stage with red and white smoke effects. He holds a microphone.

Pusha T's 30 Best Verses of All Time, Ranked

Pusha T will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of our generation. If you need any proof, look no further than his best verses, which span from his music with the Clipse to his solo work as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.

Brandon Jenkins426 days ago
Jay Rock

Jay Rock on the Making of 'Redemption' and Wanting Jay Z Collab "The Three J's"

The Watts rapper spoke with Complex about the creation of his new album 'Redemption,' working with Kendrick and SZA, and wanting to do a collab with Jay Z titled "The Three J's."

Brandon Jenkins3016 days ago
Jorja Smith Mirror

At 21, Jorja Smith Is Finding Solace in Her Journey to Stardom

Jorja Smith is blowing up thanks to her debut album Lost & Found. UK Singer/songwriter shares how she's dealing with all the challenges that come along the path to stardom, and how she’s found guidance from looking within and doubling down on her own truth.

Brandon Jenkins3019 days ago
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migos

The Best Migos Songs

Over the course of their short career, Migos have crafted more than a few chart-topping hits and underground gems. Here is a rundown of the best Migos songs from their catalog—from "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt" to "Pipe It Up" and "Bando."

Brandon Jenkins3075 days ago
The Wire

Ranking the Careers of 'The Wire' Cast, 10 Years After the Series Finale

Many actors and actresses who starred in 'The Wire' have gone on to enjoy successful careers after the show ended; we ranked them in order. From Michael B. Jordan and Michael K. Williams to Mack Wilds and Dominic West, here are the actors who have shined brightest post-The Wire.

Brandon Jenkins3114 days ago
bruno mars

Here Are Our 2018 Grammy Predictions

From Best New Artist to Best Rap Song, here are our picks for who's going to come away from this weekend with some hardware.

Brandon Jenkins3156 days ago
anticipated

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.

Brandon Jenkins3163 days ago
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best verses

The Best Verses of 2017

From Jay Z and Kendrick to Offset and Frank Ocean, these were the verses that you had to hit rewind on this year.

Brandon Jenkins3184 days ago
best songs 2017

The Best Songs of 2017

2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.

Brandon Jenkins3194 days ago
Jay Z

The Jay Z Encyclopedia

From A to Z, the life and times of Jay Z.

Brandon Jenkins3365 days ago
Swizz Beats Foster Club

Swizz Beatz Talks About the Importance of Foster Care Awareness Month

Legendary producer Swizz Beatz is doing his part to build awareness about foster care for Foster Care Awareness Month.

Brandon Jenkins3426 days ago
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Ab-Soul Explains Jay Electronica 'Diss' on 'Do What Thou Wilt'

Ab-Soul sat down with Complex News to discuss the Jay Electronica shots on "RAW (backwards)" off his new album 'Do What Thou Wilt.'

Brandon Jenkins3569 days ago
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French Montana Yellow 4

French Montana Ain’t Worried About Scrapping ‘MC4’ (Exclusive)

The NYC rapper on why he had to scrap his sophomore album, the 2016 election, and what it means that Max B is finally getting free.

Brandon Jenkins3633 days ago
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Mick Jenkins Is Looking For Love

Mick Jenkins just released his long-awaited debut album. It's all about love. Here's why.

Brandon Jenkins3644 days ago
made in america voting booth

Voters Get Ready For Election 2016 at Budweiser's Made in America Festival

Soon-to-be voters registered at this year's Made In America Festival.

Brandon Jenkins3662 days ago

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