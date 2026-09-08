Brandon Jenkins
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The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
The 30 Best J. Cole Songs
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
Pusha T's 30 Best Verses of All Time, Ranked
Pusha T will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of our generation. If you need any proof, look no further than his best verses, which span from his music with the Clipse to his solo work as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.
Jay Rock on the Making of 'Redemption' and Wanting Jay Z Collab "The Three J's"
The Watts rapper spoke with Complex about the creation of his new album 'Redemption,' working with Kendrick and SZA, and wanting to do a collab with Jay Z titled "The Three J's."
At 21, Jorja Smith Is Finding Solace in Her Journey to Stardom
Jorja Smith is blowing up thanks to her debut album Lost & Found. UK Singer/songwriter shares how she's dealing with all the challenges that come along the path to stardom, and how she’s found guidance from looking within and doubling down on her own truth.
The Best Migos Songs
Over the course of their short career, Migos have crafted more than a few chart-topping hits and underground gems. Here is a rundown of the best Migos songs from their catalog—from "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt" to "Pipe It Up" and "Bando."
Ranking the Careers of 'The Wire' Cast, 10 Years After the Series Finale
Many actors and actresses who starred in 'The Wire' have gone on to enjoy successful careers after the show ended; we ranked them in order. From Michael B. Jordan and Michael K. Williams to Mack Wilds and Dominic West, here are the actors who have shined brightest post-The Wire.
Here Are Our 2018 Grammy Predictions
From Best New Artist to Best Rap Song, here are our picks for who's going to come away from this weekend with some hardware.
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018
From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.
The Best Verses of 2017
From Jay Z and Kendrick to Offset and Frank Ocean, these were the verses that you had to hit rewind on this year.
The Best Songs of 2017
2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.
Swizz Beatz Talks About the Importance of Foster Care Awareness Month
Legendary producer Swizz Beatz is doing his part to build awareness about foster care for Foster Care Awareness Month.
Ab-Soul Explains Jay Electronica 'Diss' on 'Do What Thou Wilt'
Ab-Soul sat down with Complex News to discuss the Jay Electronica shots on "RAW (backwards)" off his new album 'Do What Thou Wilt.'
French Montana Ain’t Worried About Scrapping ‘MC4’ (Exclusive)
The NYC rapper on why he had to scrap his sophomore album, the 2016 election, and what it means that Max B is finally getting free.
Mick Jenkins Is Looking For Love
Mick Jenkins just released his long-awaited debut album. It's all about love. Here's why.
Voters Get Ready For Election 2016 at Budweiser's Made in America Festival
Soon-to-be voters registered at this year's Made In America Festival.