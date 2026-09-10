Quavo and Offset Reuniting for One Final Migos Album: 'We Coming Back'

The project will follow 2021's Culture III, the group's last album released during Takeoff’s lifetime, while Quavo’s Pharrell-produced solo album QRÖMELIFE arrives October 2.

The reunion follows years of tension and separate projects, plus Quavo and Offset’s 2023 BET Awards tribute to Takeoff and their recent studio sessions.

Quavo has reveled that he and Offset will be reuniting for one final Migos album. In a new interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, the rapper confirmed to DJ Greg Street that he and his former groupmate are getting back together for one more album, as well as a tour.

"We coming back," Quavo said around the three-minute mark in the video below. "We're going to do it one more time." He was equally direct about the scale of it, adding: "There's more. We going to tour. We going to do it right."

The last Migos album, Culture III, arrived June 2021 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It stands as the final Migos album Takeoff was a part of before his 2022 death. It is not clear as of yet if the upcoming Migos album will include posthumous vocals from Takeoff.