Quavo and Offset Reuniting for One Final Migos Album: 'We Coming Back'

Key Takeaways
- Quavo says he and Offset will reunite as Migos for one final album and a tour: “We’re going to do it one more time.”
- The reunion follows years of tension and separate projects, plus Quavo and Offset’s 2023 BET Awards tribute to Takeoff and their recent studio sessions.
- The project will follow 2021's Culture III, the group's last album released during Takeoff’s lifetime, while Quavo’s Pharrell-produced solo album QRÖMELIFE arrives October 2.
Quavo has reveled that he and Offset will be reuniting for one final Migos album.
In a new interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, the rapper confirmed to DJ Greg Street that he and his former groupmate are getting back together for one more album, as well as a tour.
"We coming back," Quavo said around the three-minute mark in the video below. "We're going to do it one more time." He was equally direct about the scale of it, adding: "There's more. We going to tour. We going to do it right."
The last Migos album, Culture III, arrived June 2021 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It stands as the final Migos album Takeoff was a part of before his 2022 death. It is not clear as of yet if the upcoming Migos album will include posthumous vocals from Takeoff.
The group's breakup followed tensions between Quavo and Offset, who each decided to go their own way. Quavo and Takeoff released Only Built for Infinity Links in October 2022, weeks before Takeoff's death, and it climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Offset dropped SET IT OFF in 2023.
Quavo and Offset shared a stage again at the 2023 BET Awards, eight months after Takeoff was killed, where they performed "HOTEL LOBBY" and "Bad & Boujee." Offset later said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony that the two talk regularly.
Reunion chatter picked up in late April, when Quavo posted an Instagram Story mapping out a posthumous Takeoff album, a second "Unc N Phew" project, and language pointing to a last Migos record.
"REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!" he wrote. Offset followed hours later with a photo of the trio captioned "On dat." By early May, the two were spotted together in the studio.
Quavo's next solo album QRÖMELIFE, executive produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, arrives on October 2.