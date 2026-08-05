Busta Rhymes Announces New Album, 'Dillagence 2,' Built on Unreleased J Dilla Beats

Busta Rhymes has announced that his new project honoring the legacy of late producer J Dilla is on the way.

The rap veteran announced Tuesday (August 4) that Dillagence 2, first teased earlier this year, is "loading." Busta shared the news alongside a heartfelt Instagram video of Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, Dilla's mother, listening to one of the album's tracks.

The clip, dated March 7, 2026, captures Ma Dukes nodding along to the music, giving fans an intimate look at one of the project's earliest listening sessions.

"DILLAGENCE 2," Busta wrote in the caption. "THE 🐉 x J DILLA. NEW ALBUM. HISTORY IS ABOUT TO MADE IN A NEW WAY…"