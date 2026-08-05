Busta Rhymes Announces New Album, 'Dillagence 2,' Built on Unreleased J Dilla Beats

Key Takeaways
- Busta Rhymes has announced that his long-teased album Dillagence 2, built entirely on unreleased J Dilla production, is "loading," sharing a clip of Dilla's mother Ma Dukes vibing to an early track.
- The project is a sequel to Busta's 2007 mixtape Dillagence, and early listening sessions in New York hinted at a confirmed collaboration with Lil Wayne.
- Busta frames the album as a deeply personal tribute to his longtime collaborator J Dilla, whose legacy he's vowed to uphold since being entrusted with hundreds of the late producer's unreleased beats.
Busta Rhymes has announced that his new project honoring the legacy of late producer J Dilla is on the way.
The rap veteran announced Tuesday (August 4) that Dillagence 2, first teased earlier this year, is "loading." Busta shared the news alongside a heartfelt Instagram video of Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, Dilla's mother, listening to one of the album's tracks.
The clip, dated March 7, 2026, captures Ma Dukes nodding along to the music, giving fans an intimate look at one of the project's earliest listening sessions.
"DILLAGENCE 2," Busta wrote in the caption. "THE 🐉 x J DILLA. NEW ALBUM. HISTORY IS ABOUT TO MADE IN A NEW WAY…"
In February, Busta hosted a private listening session in New York City, revealing that Dillagence 2 would serve as the sequel to 2007's Dillagence, the DJ Mick Boogie-hosted mixtape that features Busta and several guests rapping over Dilla instrumentals.
Although the full tracklist remains under wraps, snippets from the February event hinted at a collaboration with Lil Wayne, adding even more anticipation to the release.
The project also carries deep personal significance for Busta. The rapper and J Dilla shared a close creative relationship dating back to Busta's early solo career, collaborating on tracks including "Still Shining," "Turn Me Up Some," and "Show Me What You Got."
Years after Dilla's passing in 2006, Busta revealed he was entrusted with a vast collection of the producer's unreleased work.
"J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed," Busta told GQ in 2020. "I've always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla... I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world."