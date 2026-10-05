Olivia O'Brien Says She Learned Pete Davidson Dumped Her From a Tabloid

Key Takeaways
- Olivia O'Brien commented on an Instagram post that she learned her 2020 relationship with Pete Davidson had ended when she saw on Snapchat Daily Mail that he had gone public with a more famous woman.
- O'Brien's comment came in response to creator Rachel Lowenstein's post arguing Davidson's rant about influencer culture reflected disdain for women, and O'Brien's remark has been pinned with more than 5,100 likes.
- Davidson sparked backlash after telling Variety that influencers like women doing “get ready with me” videos do “nothing” and calling TikTok dance trends “insane and lame,” prompting responses from Sophie Rain and Hayley Kalil.
- O'Brien's account echoes a similar story from Davidson's ex Cazzie David, who wrote that she learned he was seeing Ariana Grande a day after their breakup, and comes amid Davidson's May split from Elsie Hewitt.
Olivia O'Brien is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson after the comedian went viral for his remarks on influencer earnings.
The singer took to the comments of an Instagram post from business and culture creator Rachel Lowenstein, who argued that Davidson's rant was "less about influencer culture and more about his disdain for women particularly."
"I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo. he is an absolute joke of a human being," O'Brien wrote in the comment, which has been pinned with more than 5,000 likes as of publishing time.
O’Brien also seemed shocked Davidson found the time to spark a new relationship, telling another commenter, "not sure how he has the time considering we were texting 24 hours a day and falling asleep on facetime when we weren't together. busy boy! lmfao.”
Davidson has become the subject of discourse after landing in the headlines for an interview with Variety in which he made a remark about influencers, appearing to specifically target OnlyFans models.
"It's bad, and it makes me sad... girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me,' and I'm like, 'Who the f*** are you? What do you do? Nothing,'" Davidson said. He called TikTok dance trends "insane and lame" in the same sit-down.
OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, who is one of the site’s top earners, told the New York Post that the rant "sounded pretty targeted" and offered a dare: "If it's really that easy, he should go do it."
O'Brien has told a version of her story before, describing the 2020 relationship on the "BFFs" podcast in 2022 and saying Davidson ended it over text with, "I'm seeing someone else so I can't." A rep for Davidson denied it to E! News at the time, saying "there is no truth to this" and that the two "were friends and hung out a few times."
Her account is similar to one from another ex of the comedian’s. Cazzie David wrote in her 2020 essay collection that she found out Davidson was seeing Ariana Grande a day after he ended their relationship.
It also arrives in a year of upheaval for Davidson, who split in May from Elsie Hewitt, the mother of his daughter Scottie Rose, five months after the baby's birth.