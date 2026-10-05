Olivia O'Brien Says She Learned Pete Davidson Dumped Her From a Tabloid

The singer took to the comments of an Instagram post from business and culture creator Rachel Lowenstein, who argued that Davidson's rant was "less about influencer culture and more about his disdain for women particularly."

Olivia O'Brien is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson after the comedian went viral for his remarks on influencer earnings.

"I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo. he is an absolute joke of a human being," O'Brien wrote in the comment, which has been pinned with more than 5,000 likes as of publishing time.

O’Brien also seemed shocked Davidson found the time to spark a new relationship, telling another commenter, "not sure how he has the time considering we were texting 24 hours a day and falling asleep on facetime when we weren't together. busy boy! lmfao.”

Davidson has become the subject of discourse after landing in the headlines for an interview with Variety in which he made a remark about influencers, appearing to specifically target OnlyFans models.

"It's bad, and it makes me sad... girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me,' and I'm like, 'Who the f*** are you? What do you do? Nothing,'" Davidson said. He called TikTok dance trends "insane and lame" in the same sit-down.

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, who is one of the site’s top earners, told the New York Post that the rant "sounded pretty targeted" and offered a dare: "If it's really that easy, he should go do it."