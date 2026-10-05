Pop Culture

Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt, and Josh Brolin Are on Board for ‘Sicario 3'

Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin are returning to the crime thriller franchise.

Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, and Josh Brolin sit on stage in director chairs, each holding microphones.
Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt, and Josh Brolin will reunite for Sicario 3, with Blunt’s FBI agent Kate Macer returning after missing the 2018 sequel.
  • Oscar nominee Steven Knight wrote the script, and The Weight director Padraic McKinley will helm the film.
  • Thunder Road and Black Label Media plan to shop the movie to distributors before production starts early next year, while plot details remain under wraps.

The Taylor Sheridan-created Sicario franchise is returning for a third film, and the three leads from the original are all on-board.

As reported by Deadline, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, and Emily Blunt have signed on to star in Sicario 3, which follows the 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Details about the plot of the movie are under wraps, but it will mark the return of Blunt’s FBI Special Agent character Kate Macer, who was absent from the 2018 sequel.

The script is written by Oscar nominee Steven Knight, while The Weight director Padraic McKinley is on board to direct. Lionsgate distributed the first two films, but sources have indicated that production companies Thunder Road and Black Label Media plan to shop the movie around before it enters production early next year.

The first Sicario was a success when it hit theaters in 2015, and was a breakthrough film for director Denis Villeneuve, who has since helmed the Dune trilogy.

Related Stories

Life

We Spoke to a Former DEA Agent About What It's Actually Like Amongst the Mexican Drug Cartels

"If you have the guts to become President of something, or high up and in the government, and you’re legit, you’ll be assassinated."

Wil Jones3898 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: (L to R) Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci attend the London Photocall for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at The V&A on April 24, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt All Made $12.5 Million to Star in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt got huge pay days for the sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams148 days ago
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Emily Blunt Almost Got the ‘Ick’ When John Krasinski Walked the Red Carpet

She admits she usually gets the ‘ick’ from turtlenecks — but John Krasinski changed her mind.

Holly Riordan159 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureOlivia O'Brien Says She Learned Pete Davidson Dumped Her From a Tabloid
2
MusicLogic Calls Out Disrespectful Fan During Maryland Show: 'Why Are You Here?'
3
SneakersKaws x Air Jordan 4 Collab Rumored to Release in 2027
4
MusicAndré 3000 Pulls up to ComplexCon as Festival Celebrates 10 Years in Los Angeles
5
StyleComplexCon 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Everything You Need to Know
6
MusicYoung Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App