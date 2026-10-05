Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt, and Josh Brolin Are on Board for ‘Sicario 3'

The Taylor Sheridan-created Sicario franchise is returning for a third film, and the three leads from the original are all on-board.

As reported by Deadline, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, and Emily Blunt have signed on to star in Sicario 3, which follows the 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Details about the plot of the movie are under wraps, but it will mark the return of Blunt’s FBI Special Agent character Kate Macer, who was absent from the 2018 sequel.

The script is written by Oscar nominee Steven Knight, while The Weight director Padraic McKinley is on board to direct. Lionsgate distributed the first two films, but sources have indicated that production companies Thunder Road and Black Label Media plan to shop the movie around before it enters production early next year.

The first Sicario was a success when it hit theaters in 2015, and was a breakthrough film for director Denis Villeneuve, who has since helmed the Dune trilogy.