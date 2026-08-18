GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Play as Jay Worthy In His New 16-Bit Video Game

Ahead of his George Clinton-assisted album 'Gen P,' Jay Worthy is releasing a free 16-bit video game starring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, and more.

A retro game cartridge labeled "P of the Week" featuring an illustrated scene with a UFO, a man running, and a woman by a car.
Jay Worthy

Key Takeaways

  • Jay Worthy is dropping a new album, Gen P, produced with George Clinton and featuring Snoop Dogg, The Game, Larry June, and more.
  • Alongside the album, Worthy is releasing a free 16-bit browser game called P of the Week, designed by Kyle Zimmer to feel like a true CRT-era title rather than a modern retro imitation.
  • The side-scroller plays like Mario in the hood with Jay Worthy, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, DJ Quik, and final boss George Clinton as characters, all set to music and visuals pulled directly from Gen P.

Veteran rapper Jay Worthy has a new album dropping.

Even better, the album is a collaboration with George Clinton. Yesterday, the rapper put out the tracklist for Gen P, which features appearances from Snoop Dogg, The Game, Larry June, and more. But it’s not just the album; Jay Worthy is also releasing a fully playable 16-bit video game.

The game, titled P of the Week, comes from designer Kyle Zimmer, who first explored the retro-gaming aesthetic on a 2022 project with AWGE and Mercedes-Benz.

"I wanted the game to feel like something you grew up playing on a CRT, not a modern retro imitation," Zimmer told Complex. "A big part of my process was about preserving that analogue feel while still ensuring it ran smoothly in a modern mobile browser."

Zavier Croft, George Clinton's grandson, marketing manager, and A&R on the project alongside Worthy, has been working on the project for almost two years. "This video game isn't just about the album rollout," Croft said. "What Jay Worthy, his fans and I have bonded on is the idea of cultural history, physical media, and vintage artifacts."

The game basically answers the questions: what if Mario was in the hood? And in the game you control Jay Worthy as he navigates a bunch of dangers, from dogs to rival gang members.

There are also other familiar names featured in the game, including Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Larry June, DJ Quik. George Clinton, of course, is the final boss. The game is free and playable on both desktop and mobile.

For Worthy the game taps into his childhood. "I'm an old video game collector and am just happy that I have my own game with my homies as characters," he told Complex. "It feels like a mix of my two favorite games, Super Mario and Streets of Rage—Mario being Nintendo, Streets of Rage being Sega. They both had that feel to me growing up."

Gen P features the George Clinton-featuring singles "Atomic P" and "Knee Deep" (with Snoop Dogg). The album is coming soon.

Until then check out the game here,

Related Stories

Free The Youth Air Jordan 17
Sneakers

Free The Youth Unboxes Its Air Jordan 16 Collab

Watch Free The Youth break down its Air Jordan 16 collab.

Victor Deng9 days ago
The Weeknd
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Has a New Favorite Indie Video Game

“The atmosphere got me immediately."

Trey Alston10 days ago
A red Uniqlo sign on the left. On the right, a large Pikachu mascot stands in front of a backdrop at an event.
Style

Uniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics

Eight new shirts for adults and kids reference the monochrome visuals of the original Game Boy titles, and they built a website with music to match.

Mark Elibert14 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureThe Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award
3
Pop CultureReading Rainbow Host Mychal Threets Says He's 'Not Okay,' Will Be Checking in to Hospital
4
MusicLil Durk Trial: Feds Want to Use 6ix9ine/Akademiks Interview as Evidence (UPDATE)
5
MusicBad Bunny Announces Final ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ Shows in Puerto Rico: How to Get Tickets
6
BetsWill Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App