Key Takeaways
- Jay Worthy is dropping a new album, Gen P, produced with George Clinton and featuring Snoop Dogg, The Game, Larry June, and more.
- Alongside the album, Worthy is releasing a free 16-bit browser game called P of the Week, designed by Kyle Zimmer to feel like a true CRT-era title rather than a modern retro imitation.
- The side-scroller plays like Mario in the hood with Jay Worthy, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, DJ Quik, and final boss George Clinton as characters, all set to music and visuals pulled directly from Gen P.
Veteran rapper Jay Worthy has a new album dropping.
Even better, the album is a collaboration with George Clinton. Yesterday, the rapper put out the tracklist for Gen P, which features appearances from Snoop Dogg, The Game, Larry June, and more. But it’s not just the album; Jay Worthy is also releasing a fully playable 16-bit video game.
The game, titled P of the Week, comes from designer Kyle Zimmer, who first explored the retro-gaming aesthetic on a 2022 project with AWGE and Mercedes-Benz.
"I wanted the game to feel like something you grew up playing on a CRT, not a modern retro imitation," Zimmer told Complex. "A big part of my process was about preserving that analogue feel while still ensuring it ran smoothly in a modern mobile browser."
Zavier Croft, George Clinton's grandson, marketing manager, and A&R on the project alongside Worthy, has been working on the project for almost two years. "This video game isn't just about the album rollout," Croft said. "What Jay Worthy, his fans and I have bonded on is the idea of cultural history, physical media, and vintage artifacts."
The game basically answers the questions: what if Mario was in the hood? And in the game you control Jay Worthy as he navigates a bunch of dangers, from dogs to rival gang members.
There are also other familiar names featured in the game, including Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Larry June, DJ Quik. George Clinton, of course, is the final boss. The game is free and playable on both desktop and mobile.
For Worthy the game taps into his childhood. "I'm an old video game collector and am just happy that I have my own game with my homies as characters," he told Complex. "It feels like a mix of my two favorite games, Super Mario and Streets of Rage—Mario being Nintendo, Streets of Rage being Sega. They both had that feel to me growing up."
Gen P features the George Clinton-featuring singles "Atomic P" and "Knee Deep" (with Snoop Dogg). The album is coming soon.