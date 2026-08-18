Veteran rapper Jay Worthy has a new album dropping.

Even better, the album is a collaboration with George Clinton. Yesterday, the rapper put out the tracklist for Gen P, which features appearances from Snoop Dogg, The Game, Larry June, and more. But it’s not just the album; Jay Worthy is also releasing a fully playable 16-bit video game.

The game, titled P of the Week, comes from designer Kyle Zimmer, who first explored the retro-gaming aesthetic on a 2022 project with AWGE and Mercedes-Benz.

"I wanted the game to feel like something you grew up playing on a CRT, not a modern retro imitation," Zimmer told Complex. "A big part of my process was about preserving that analogue feel while still ensuring it ran smoothly in a modern mobile browser."

Zavier Croft, George Clinton's grandson, marketing manager, and A&R on the project alongside Worthy, has been working on the project for almost two years. "This video game isn't just about the album rollout," Croft said. "What Jay Worthy, his fans and I have bonded on is the idea of cultural history, physical media, and vintage artifacts."