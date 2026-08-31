Rod Wave's 'Don't Look Down' Eyeing Potential No. 1 Debut on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Rod Wave’s Don’t Look Down, which he’ll be supporting with a three-month headlining tour kicking off in Philadelphia in September, is aiming for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Current projections have the album landing in the top spot with around 102,000 units, though the final tally remains to be seen. If these predictions hold, Don’t Look Down will become Wave’s fourth No. 1 debut on the chart. His most recent full-length, Last Lap, bowed at No. 2.

News of a potential fourth chart-topper comes amid a slew of new RIAA certifications for the Florida-born artist, including a quadruple-Platinum distinction for “Street Runner” and double-Platinum status for “Cold December,” among others.

This newest round of RIAA feats places Wave in rare company.