Nike LeBron 24: Everything You Need to Know

As LeBron James enters his record breaking-24th season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he’ll be doing it in his 24th signature sneaker: the Nike LeBron 24.



Nike has just officially unveiled the upcoming Nike LeBron 24, which the brand says is the lightest game shoe in the history of James’ signature line. It features a new KingKnit upper technology, built for weight reduction, breathability, and containment. “The game keeps getting faster, and we designed the LeBron 24 to meet that moment,” says Dorian Pickens, product line manager, Nike Basketball, in the press release.



Ahead of its official release in November, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike LeBron 24. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What new technology does the Nike LeBron 24 feature?

In order to achieve its status as the lightest Nike LeBron game shoe yet, a LeBron-specific knit construction known as KingKnit was created. The material is engineered to be strong despite its minimal weight. “Our new KingKnit material innovation delivers a strong, breathable upper that helps contain the foot through explosive movement,” Pickens explains. “It’s innovation that makes the shoe feel light, fast and secure, giving the next generation a tool to support their game while they write their own story.” Additional tech features includes a full-length React foam drop-in midsole that provides the cushioning in conjunction with heel and forefoot Zoom Air units, a midfoot shank for support, and a new traction pattern.

What colorways of the Nike LeBron 24 are releasing?

The Nike LeBron 24’s colorways will tell stories around five different principles: wonder, family, fear, luck, and discovery. The launch colorway, known as “Stars,” falls under the “wonder” principle, and is inspired LeBron’s childhood Summit Lake Hornets AAU team.

When is the Nike LeBron 24 releasing?

The Nike LeBron 24 is scheduled to release globally on November 17, 2026.

Where will the Nike LeBron 24 be available?

The Nike LeBron 24 will launch on nike.com and select retail partners.

How much does the Nike LeBron 24 cost?

The Nike LeBron 24’s retail price has not yet been revealed. Pricing of the previous model, the Nike LeBron 23, started at $210.