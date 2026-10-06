Music

ASAP Rocky Announces Full-Tuition Scholarship for a Student to Attend Roc Nation School

The four-year, full-tuition scholarship is now open to applicants, with one lucky student set to be chosen to attend the prestigious school.

ASAP Rocky in a white outfit and sunglasses at the Tribeca Festival red carpet event.
Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), ASAP Rocky announced that he’s offering a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for one lucky student to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

The scholarship will go to a first-time freshman for Fall 2027, offering a four-year education at the prestigious school.

“I'm a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” said ASAP Rocky in a statement shared with Complex. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition, and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”

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Applications for the scholarship are open now for Fall 2027 first-time freshmen and will close on Dec. 15.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment launched at Long Island University (LIU) in Brooklyn, New York, in 2021, and has quickly built a name for itself as one of the best places for students to learn about the entertainment industry. The school also provides Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to roughly 25 percent of enrolled students, providing opportunities for bright students who otherwise don’t have the finances to attend higher education.

Other high-profile entertainment industry figures have also teamed up with the school to provide scholarships, including DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, LaMelo Ball, and Young Guru. Notably, Guru also serves as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program at the school.

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