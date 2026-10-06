ASAP Rocky Announces Full-Tuition Scholarship for a Student to Attend Roc Nation School

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), ASAP Rocky announced that he’s offering a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for one lucky student to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

The scholarship will go to a first-time freshman for Fall 2027, offering a four-year education at the prestigious school.

“I'm a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” said ASAP Rocky in a statement shared with Complex. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition, and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”