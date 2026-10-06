Drake Reportedly Declined to Submit 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti' for 2027 Grammys

On ICEMAN closer “Make Them Know,” Drake makes his sustaining disinterest in chasing Grammys recognition as clear as ever by vowing to not submit the album for consideration. Now, per a new report, it’s all but guaranteed that he made good on that promise.

To be eligible for the 2027 Grammys, a work must have been released between Aug. 31, 2025 and Aug. 28, 2026. The submission deadline was Aug. 21. All three of Drake’s 2026 full-lengths would have been eligible for consideration, including ICEMAN.

According to a recent Billboard report, however, he declined to submit that album, as well as Habibti and Maid of Honour. The report also cites sources as saying that the OVO Sound co-founder opted against submitting specific songs for consideration, as well.

Complex has reached out to a rep for the Recording Academy for comment. This story may be updated.

As it stands now, Drake has five Grammy wins to his name, and numerous nominations. Most recently, “Somebody Loves Me,” a song off his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U project, was a contender in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category at this year’s ceremony. It lost to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther.”