Music

ComplexCon 2026 Los Angeles: Everything You Need to Know, From Drops to Performances

Here's everything you need to know ahead of ComplexCon 2026.

Promotional poster for ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, featuring Ken Carson, Playboi Carti, and more. Logos of various brands are displayed.
Complex

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of ComplexCon, we are bringing this year’s celebration of convergence culture to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 3 and 4, 2026. As we countdown to the date here is everything you need to know (so far).

Who is headlining ComplexCon 2026?

ComplexCon 2026 is a full Opium takeover, with Playboi Carti and Ken Carson headlining. On Saturday October 3, Ken Carson is headlining and HXG, ApolloRed1 and DJ Moon will also be on stage. Playboi Carti headlines the Sunday show with Destroy Lonely and F1lthy joining him on the lineup. ComplexCon has always been the home to historic musical performances. Both shows are at Crypto.com Arena and doors open both nights at 6pm with the music starting at 7:00 pm.

Who is the Art Director for ComplexCon 2026?

Playboi Carti is pulling double duty as Co-Art Director for ComplexCon. Hiroshi Fujiwara is his Co-Art Director. They follow in the footsteps of Takashi Murakami, Travis Scott, Daniel Arsham, and others who have helped guide the way for the ComplexCon experience.

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How do I buy tickets to ComplexCon?

For ComplexCon 2026 you can buy tickets to just the Concerts or the Marketplace. If you want to attend both, you need to buy them here. Tickets to the Marketplace also get you access to the Family Style Food Festival and to Thriftcon 2026. Tickets to the Marketplace are valid for both Saturday and Sunday, so you will not miss any drops.

What drops will be happening at ComplexCon?

ComplexCon is famous for exclusive Style and Sneaker drops. This year will be no different. While we can not tell you everything, we have already announced that Fragment, Wu Wear, and Represent will be having exclusive drops this year. The Marketplace is full of some of the top brands in Style and Sneakers with BAPE, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Vans, and hundreds of other booths full of merchandise. The one booth you will need to check out is that of @DesignsByLeaf, the 13-year-old designer who asked for his shot and we are giving it to him.

Where is ComplexCon this year?

ComplexCon 2026 is in Los Angeles this year. The Concerts are at the Crypto.com Arena (1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015), while the Los Angeles Convention Center (1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015) is home to the Convention. The Family Style Food Festival and Thriftcon will both be in the Convention Center.

Where can I see the full ComplexCon map and schedule?

ComplexCon.com is the best place to go to for the full schedule, including panels such as Sneaker of the Year and Streamer of the Year. You should also download the Complex App for real-time notifications and updates from the event.

What else do I need to know about ComplexCon?

For answers to important questions such as the Bag Policy at the Crypto.com Arena, will call map and hours, accessibility (ADA) services, and more please go to ComplexCon.com . Please note that the Crypto.com Arena bag policy will not allow for large items purchased at the Convention to go into the arena. We recommend you rent a Binbox Locker, located adjacent to the Kobe Bryant Entrance next to the LA Kings Monument, using the Binbox app and built-in payment platform.

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