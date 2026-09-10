Uncle Murda Throws Shots at Rappers-Turned-Podcasters on New Song: 'They Fell Off'

Uncle Murda might host his own podcast, but he wants the world to know how he feels about rappers-turned-podcasters who turned their back on hip-hop.

On Wednesday (September 9), the G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to preview some new music that hears him take shots at rappers who stepped into the podcasting game and stopped making music.

"Empire gave me seven-figures so I don’t stop rapping / N***as ain’t doing deals like that, that’s why they podcasting," he raps in the clip below. "I’m podcasting, too, but I’m getting paid to do it / Rappers is podcasting 'cause they fell off at making music."