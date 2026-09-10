Uncle Murda Throws Shots at Rappers-Turned-Podcasters on New Song: 'They Fell Off'

Key Takeaways
- Uncle Murda shared a snippet of new music on Instagram that hears him call out rappers who turn to podcasting because their music careers fell off.
- Murda has a history of public callouts, including labeling Gucci Mane "a sucka" and clashing with Memphis Bleek over comments about G-Unit affiliates and 50 Cent.
- The clip's caption sees Murda write: "Stay Dangerous," which could be the title of the track or a new project from the G-Unit rapper.
Uncle Murda might host his own podcast, but he wants the world to know how he feels about rappers-turned-podcasters who turned their back on hip-hop.
On Wednesday (September 9), the G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to preview some new music that hears him take shots at rappers who stepped into the podcasting game and stopped making music.
"Empire gave me seven-figures so I don’t stop rapping / N***as ain’t doing deals like that, that’s why they podcasting," he raps in the clip below. "I’m podcasting, too, but I’m getting paid to do it / Rappers is podcasting 'cause they fell off at making music."
In the caption, he added: "New music dropping soon - 'Stay Dangerous.' Rappers is podcasting 'cause they fell off at making music 😂."
Uncle Murda currently hosts The Real Report with fellow G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo, but unlike a lot of his peers who got into the world of podcasting, he's promised to remain active.
Joe Budden, for instance, famously quit rapping to launch his successful eponymous podcast. Cam’ron and Mase also host the It Is What It Is podcast, and they haven’t released anything substantial since launching it, despite not announcing their retirement from music.
Other rappers with podcasts include Lil Yachty, N.O.R.E., Danny Brown, Yung Miami, Murs, and DDG. One of the more recent podcasts launched by a rapper is Lets Rap About It, which is hosted by Dave East, Maino, Fabolous, and Jim Jones. Vic Mensa just recently launched The Vic Mensa Show, too.