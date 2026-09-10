Complex's 'For The Throne' Podcast Debuts With Debate Over GOAT Mall Store

Who’s the reigning champ among the landscape of comfortingly familiar mall stores?

This age-old question serves as the focal point for the inaugural episode of Complex’s For The Throne series, hosted by Mike DeStefano and Izzy Izzo. Right off the top, Mike notes the personal importance of the “GOAT mall store” debate, while he and Izzy both tuck in shoutouts to a few specific malls.

Also stressed in the opening moments of the 15-minute debut is the unique energy one can find in a mall, even while doing something as seemingly simple as merely strolling through its oft-overwhelming expansiveness. Malls have a certain magic, and for some, there’s a sense of nostalgia there that can be downright transcendent.