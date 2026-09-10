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Complex's 'For The Throne' Podcast Debuts With Debate Over GOAT Mall Store

Macy's, H&M, Zumiez, and more are pitted against each other in the debut episode of 'For The Throne.'

Who’s the reigning champ among the landscape of comfortingly familiar mall stores?

This age-old question serves as the focal point for the inaugural episode of Complex’s For The Throne series, hosted by Mike DeStefano and Izzy Izzo. Right off the top, Mike notes the personal importance of the “GOAT mall store” debate, while he and Izzy both tuck in shoutouts to a few specific malls.

Also stressed in the opening moments of the 15-minute debut is the unique energy one can find in a mall, even while doing something as seemingly simple as merely strolling through its oft-overwhelming expansiveness. Malls have a certain magic, and for some, there’s a sense of nostalgia there that can be downright transcendent.

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First to be pitted against each other in Mike and Izzy’s GOAT debate are Macy’s and Abercrombie & Fitch, two undeniable titans of the mall world. Macy’s, unsurprisingly, moves on to the next round, due in large part to the hard-to-beat variety found behind its doors.

Hollister, American Eagle, Zumiez, Foot Locker, H&M, Uniqlo, and more all get tossed into the proverbial ring from there, though only one store earns the GOAT distinction. Hint: Despite clearing a couple rounds, Macy’s is not the ultimate victor.

Watch the full episode, which also sees the hosts imparting wisdom on how flyness has nothing to do with one’s budget, up top.

Stay tuned for future episodes of Mike and Izzy’s For The Throne to catch additional debates on the best of the best across fashion, sports, food, gaming, and more.

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