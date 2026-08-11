Vic Mensa Launches New Podcast, 'The Vic Mensa Show'

Chicago rapper and activist Vic Mensa is launching an eponymous podcast, The Vic Mensa Show.

Featuring special guests, the podcast promises to include long-form conversations about the intersection of music, politics, and culture. The 24-episode first season of the show—which is produced in partnership with Mass Appeal, Blank Square Productions, and Pickup Media—is set to kick off on August 26 with a new episode arriving every Wednesday.

The first guest will be his longtime collaborator and fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper, while other featured guests will include Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Aja Monest, and Van Lathan Jr., among others.

“The Orange Tree illustrated for me the transcendent possibilities of conversation: a space for the discussion of radical ideas, humor, honesty and vulnerability. What began as a conversation with my community online is now expanding, through The Vic Mensa Show, to include great minds that I respect across many disciplines,” said Vic Mensa, who earned a reputation for sharing videos discussing pressing issues and cultural topics in front of an orange tree.

“You really think the world needs another man with a podcast mic?” Vic Mensa jokes in the humorous trailer for the series. The trailer offers a preview of the conversations that he’s going to have with his guests, from roasting Chance the Rapper to getting deep with Rapsody.