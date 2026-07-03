DDG

DDG is a rapper and YouTuber from Pontiac, Michigan, known for his music and YouTube content. He first gained attention through viral music videos and comedic videos on YouTube. His career bridges hip-hop and digital media, with a strong presence on YouTube where he shares music, vlogs, and other creative content. DDG’s channels attract viewers not only for his music but also for his engaging personality and interactive videos. He has built a dedicated community that connects hip-hop culture with online entertainment, making his content a popular destination for fans of both music and digital media.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Issues Diss Track Toward FunnyMike, DDG, and More: ‘You Not Worthy’

The popular streamer jokingly mocked those who weren't accepted into this year's Streamer University on the new track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
DDG attends the Off-White 10x10 Paris celebration at FVTVR 34 Quai d'Austerlitz on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend

"If you a n***a watching 'Love Island' by yourself, you might be bisexual," he said.

Joe Price11 days ago
Soulja Boy and Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Soulja Boy Announces 'Rapper University' After Asking Kai Cenat to Let Him Into Streamer University

One day after Kai Cenat unveiled Streamer University 2026, Soulja Boy went online demanding an invite — then announced his own competing program.

Trey Alston38 days ago
DDG
Pop Culture

DDG Reveals Why He Doesn't Use His 'Real Voice' On Camera

“I want people to think about my music and content ideas."

Trey Alston43 days ago
DDG
Pop Culture

DDG Claims He Was the Victim of a Hit-And-Run

“He had his blinkers on, acting like he was going to turn into the gas station.”

Trey Alston49 days ago
Advertisement
DDG.
Music

DDG Says He 'Overspent' on Recent Tour and Lost at Least $100,000

The rapper and streamer admitted to have "overspent" for "comfortability."

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: DDG attends Neon Carnival Presented By Rivian And LaCroix Sparkling Water on April 12, 2026 in Thermal, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Kai Cenat attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: IShowSpeed #22 of the Wildcats FFC reacts during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

DDG Names IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Plaqueboymax on His Streamer Mt. Rushmore

The streamer and rapper included himself on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore.

Jaelani Turner-Williams54 days ago
(L-R) Sexyy Red and DDG.
Music

DDG Declares Sexyy Red 'Top 5 Rapper of All Time'

The streamer shouted out the "Pound Town" rapper after she appeared on two new Drake songs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago
DDG
Pop Culture

DDG Rants About Affordable AP and Swatch Collab Watch, Threatens To Sell His AP

The streamer is waiting to see how popular the collab gets before deciding.

Trey Alston69 days ago
DDG and Nick Cannon
Music

DDG, Nick Cannon Get Personal in Rap Battle on 'Wild'n Out'

Cannon brought up DDG's former custody battle.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Advertisement
Rapper Lil Tjay in a black jacket and tie poses at an event with a backdrop displaying his name.
Music

Lil Tjay Calls Out Streamers to React to His New Album

The Bronx rapper leans on DDG, Plaqueboymax, and N3on for reaction videos to his independent album ‘They Just Ain’t You.’

Mark Elibert74 days ago
MemeHouse Networks is running DDG's Ethiopia broadcast from 7,000 miles away using a cloud-based setup with no crew on the ground.
Pop Culture

DDG Follows IShowSpeed to Ethiopia With Viral MemeHouse Stream

MemeHouse Networks is running DDG's Ethiopia broadcast from 7,000 miles away using a cloud-based setup with no crew on the ground.

Maggie Ekberg102 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side, each wearing distinct outfits and jewelry. The left man has face tattoos, while the right man wears a beige shirt.
Music

Blueface Jokingly Asks DDG to Be His Valentine: 'F*ck It'

Blueface jokingly asked DDG to be his Valentine during a livestream after both rappers admitted they didn’t have plans for the holiday.

Mark Elibert153 days ago
DDG at the EPIC Records x Hennessy GRAMMYS Party held at Sunset Tower on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

DDG Says He Doesn't Buy a Woman Anything He Hasn't Gifted His Mom

The streamer and rapper says it feels "wrong" to gift a woman something before his mother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
Advertisement
PBM/Kai/Vin/Chris
Pop Culture

DDG Says He and Kai Cenat Could Pull a Bigger Meet & Greet Crowd Than Vin Diesel and Chris Hemsworth

The streamer compared the fanbases of him an Kai Cenat to seasoned actors Vin Diesel and Chris Hemsworth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App