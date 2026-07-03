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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Maino attends the "Let's Rap About It" Live Podcast at Terminal 5 on June 11, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Maino Reveals He's Been Wearing Hairpiece for 5 Years: 'My S**t Is Installed'

The revelation baffled the 'Lets Rap About It' crew, who wonder if Maino had the hairpiece "fitted."

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
50 Cent and Jim Jones
Music

50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

On Tuesday, 50 unleashed the AI-assisted video for the song "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

Alex Ocho129 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Appears to Warn Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East in New Year Post

A vague social post from 50 Cent has fans questioning whether a new hip-hop clash is brewing.

Mark Elibert202 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a gold and white shirt with a cap. Maino standing beside him in a black jacket.
Music

50 Cent Accuses 'Let's Rap About It' Podcast Hosts of Squatting, Maino Responds

The 'Let's Rap About It' podcast is hosted by Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East.

Joe Price214 days ago
(L-R) 6ix9ine and Dave East.
Music

6ix9ine Says He Got Revenge On Dave East After Music Critique 'Hurt' His Feelings

It comes after East apparently laughed at some of the rainbow haired rapper's music.

tara mahadevan232 days ago
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YouTube/IFC Factory
Music

Jim Jones Pokes Fun at Fabolous' Pronunciation of 'Lineage'

Jones joked that Fab said the word like "linebacker."

Jaelani Turner-Williams319 days ago
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Harlem dispensary Dynasty Commodities.
Music

Jadakiss and Remy Ma Pull Up to Grand Opening of Harlem Dispensary

Dynasty Commodities was co-founded by former New York Giants star Jon Beason and Fat Joe’s manager, Rich Jospitre.

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Music

Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert

Multiple videos online show the rapper wiping his eyes after allegedly getting sprayed.

Louis Pavlakos942 days ago
Dave East ASB Podcast Dave East ASB Podcast
Music

Dave East Joins ASB On New Episode Of ‘RealTalk TruStories’ To Talk ‘Book Of David’ Project, Nas & More

Together they discuss, Queensbridge and Harlem, Nas, Wu-Tang, New York drill, Nipsey Hussle, Popcaan, his forays into acting, and his recent Grammy nomination.

James Keith1319 days ago
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Clarks Originals and Compound Wallabees Collab
Style

Clarks Originals and Compound Wallabees Collab Celebrated With New Jadakiss and Dave East Track

Jadakiss and Dave East have been enlisted for the new track "Floor Seats," which carries the same title as the Wallabee collab project itself.

Trace William Cowen1327 days ago
Book of David cover art is pictured
Music

Dave East Enlists DJ Drama for New ‘Book of David’ Project

The Gangsta Grillz resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as Dave East rolls out his latest project 'Book of David,' his second release of the year.

Trace William Cowen1338 days ago
future at bullseye remix music video
Style

Future Wears Paris Laundry for “Bullseye” Remix Ahead of Star-Studded Atlanta Pop-Up

Paris Laundry throws a star-studded pop up in Atlanta to a host of celebrities and hip-hop artists who are streetwear movers and influencers in the culture.

James R. Sanders1427 days ago
Cover art for Lloyd Banks new project
Music

Lloyd Banks Unleashes New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2' f/ Jadakiss, Dave East, Tony Yayo, and More

Lloyd Banks has dropped off his latest album, 'The Course of the Inevitable 2,' which boasts features from Jadakiss, Dave East, Conway the Machine, and more.

tara mahadevan1464 days ago
Dave East's cover art for his new album 'HDIGH'
Music

Listen to Dave East's 'HDIGH' Project f/ Method Man, Benny the Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and More (UPDATE)

Dave East has returned with a new project titled 'HDIGH.' The tape features appearances from Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1590 days ago
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Cover art for Mary J. Blige album 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Music

Stream Mary J. Blige's New Album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' f/ Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East, and More

Mary J. Blige has finally returned with her 15th studio album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' featuring Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1618 days ago
Vado 'Long Run Vol. 2' project
Music

Vado Shares New Project 'Long Run Vol. 2' f/ Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks and More

More than two years after the release of his last album, 'Long Run Vol. 1,' Harlem legend Vado returns with his latest project 'Long Run Vol. 2.'

Brad Callas1639 days ago

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