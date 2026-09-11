Aiko roots the project in ’90s music and California car, surf, beach, and road-trip culture. There is speculation that some of the songs are about her ex Big Sean but she denies it.

The 20-track album features Kendrick Lamar on “So Good,” Ab-Soul on “Love Bomb,” Tyga on “Like, Whatever,” Larry June on “Neighbors,” and OHMA on “Golden Coast.”

It has been six years since Jhené Aiko released an album. That album, Chilombo, arrived on March 6, 2020, days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. That drought ended on Friday, September 11, 2026, when Jhené Aiko released her fourth studio album, Westside Whimsy. There was no rollout to speak of—she announced it on Tuesday, September 8, giving fans all of three days' notice. When she announced the album, she framed it as a long time coming. "Six years in the making," she wrote on Instagram alongside the tracklist, also thanking fans for their patience.”

Here's everything you need to know about Westside Whimsy.

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What is Westside Whimsy?

Westside Whimsy, Jhené Aiko's fourth studio album was released on September 11, 2026 through Def Jam and ArtClub. The cover art features a close-up of her face against a teal backdrop, crystal tears running down her cheeks.

The title isn't new if you've been paying attention. At the top of the year she teamed with Erewhon on a smoothie called “The Westside Whimsy”. The drink is a delicious mix of coconut milk, banana, pineapple, and pitaya. In April, Rolling Stone asked point-blank whether “Westside Whimsy” was the title of her new album and she played coy. "‘Westside Whimsy’ is a lifestyle," she said. "It's not a project. It's a lifestyle. Everything I do is that—you'll see."

What Is the Westside Whimsy Tracklist?

Similar to previous albums in her catalogue, this one is long. The album features 20 songs. Here is the tracklist: 1. "Wild Cat(s)"

2. "Ghost"

3. "Break"

4. "Love Bomb" (with Ab-Soul)

5. "Ceiling (Freestyle)"

6. "Nothing Nice To Say"

7. "He Belongs"

8. "Like, Whatever" (feat. Tyga)

9. "You"

10. "Don't Be That Guy"

11. "Lullaby"

12. "Neighbors" (feat. Larry June)

13. "Mine"

14. "So Good" (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

15. "Beach Boy"

16. "Unicorn"

17. "I Don't Mind"

18. "Nami's Haiku"

19. "A Living Light"

20. "Golden Coast" (feat. Ohma)

Who Are the Features on Westside Whimsy?

The most exciting linkup on the album is the Kendrick Lamar and Jhené Aiko reunion, "So Good."

It's the third time the two have worked together, and their first in more than a decade. They first collaborated on "Growing Apart (To Get Closer)" from Overly Dedicated; Kendrick returned the favor on "Stay Ready (What a Life)" from Jhené's 2013 EP Sail Out. Kendrick isn't the only TDE-affiliated artist here. Ab-Soul turns up on track four, "Love Bomb." The two have a long history together, including "Nothing New," "Terrorist Threats," and "Soulo Ho3," and they last linked on "The Wild Side" from Herbert. Rounding out the guest list: Tyga on "Like, Whatever," OHMA on "Golden Coast," and Larry June on "Neighbors." That last one matters—June and Jhene are rumored to be dating, and they previously linked on "California Dream."

Kendrick Lamar’s Verse on “So Good”

After the warpath of 2024 and 2025, the West Coast legend sounds like he's entered a different phase. "So Good" is Kendrick's third guest spot this year, following DJ Dahi's "How to Pray" and Baby Keem's "Good Flirt"—all of them leaning melodic and soulful. On “So Good” and “Good Flirt" he's almost sweet.

Produced by Sounwave, M-Tech, Scott Bridgeway and Jahaan Sweet, "So Good" plays out as a back-and-forth between Kendrick and Jhené Aiko as lovers. On the song Kendrick raps, “Bamboo hula hoop, we locked in/ 911 too cute, we boxed in.”

Who are the producers on Westside Whimsy?

For Westside Whimsy, Jhené leaned on her most reliable collaborators. Fisticuffs—the production duo of Brian Warfield and Mac Robinson—handled most of the album. So did Julian Le, the Bay Area producer known as Lejkeys. Both have long histories with Jhené, and both bring that classic moody sound here. There's also production from Boi-1da and PartyNextDoor on "Mine," plus Sounwave, who of course produced the Kendrick Lamar collab "So Good."

What Inspired the Album's West Coast Sound?

Jhene hasn’t spoken indepth about the album, yet, but she has been dropping hints. In April, she hosted wellness experience in California. She talked to Complex about her new album saying:

“All the music of the ‘90s has really influenced me but especially West Coast car culture, surfing culture, beach, laidback…When I think of California, it’s just such a magical place and I love a good road trip and I’ve been doing them for many years.”

What's the Larry June Connection?

Even before she announced her new album, Jhené Aiko was back in the news. Rumors that she and Larry June were dating had circulated for months, fueled by a handful of Instagram posts fans had strung into a pattern. Then the two medium-launched in the video for "California Dream," their new collab, which finds them getting cozy and, at one point, appearing to simulate sex. They link again on "Neighbors," the sweetest song on the album. The song features a back-and-forth built around a chorus where they sing: “I can't lie, though I try to fight

I can't deny the butterflies, it's too late

My mind's made up

Time just moves way too fast

When you arrive, wait up” Aiko had been linked to Big Sean for nearly a decade before reports surfaced last November that the two had split—though neither confirmed it. They collaborated as the duo TWENTY88 and welcomed a son, Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson, in 2022.

Is Jhené dissing Big Sean on Westside Whimsy?

Westside Whimsy is really about the ups and downs of relationships. Some songs cover the good times ("So Good" and "Neighbors"), but much of the album deals with a partner who cheated, which has fans speculating she's talking about Big Sean.

Two songs in particular had fans wondering: "Ceiling (Freestyle)" and "He Belongs." On "Ceiling (Freestyle)," she sings: "Who the fuck is Lisa? Who the fuck is Paige? / Who the fuck is Britney? Get the fuck up out my face." And on "He Belongs," she sings about not turning "a fling into a real thing” and "a ho into a husband." On Threads, Jhené confirmed that at least one of the songs, "He Belongs," isn't about Sean. She posted this response:

A fan also asked, "did she rip through Big Sean all the way thru," to which Jhené responded with a one-word message: "no."

Where Can You Stream Westside Whimsy?

You can listen to the album in DSPs like Spotify, Apple and other streamers. You can listen here. You can cop the vinyl and CD versions of the album here.