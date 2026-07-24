Tony Yayo

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Tony Yayo.
Music

Former G-Unit Affiliate Claims He Saw Tony Yayo Get Smacked in Dice Game

After the slap, which allegedly happened decades ago, Domination claims guns were drawn.

Trey Alston63 days ago
Max B attends Spliff Star's Live Life Birthday Gala.
Music

Max B Says Big Daddy Kane Let Him Down After NSFW ‘Playgirl’ Photoshoot: ‘That’s Not Wavy’

Max B continues to go after Kane, even though Yayo and Joe have advised him to handle the situation differently.

Jose Martinez65 days ago
(L-R) Uncle Murda and Gucci Mane.
Music

Uncle Murda Blasts Gucci Mane Over Pooh Shiesty Diss, Calls Him ‘a Rat’

"You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," the G-Unit rapper said of the Atlanta rapper, before labeling him "a Sucka."

Will Lavin101 days ago
Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

The late rapper's mother and brother say they haven't been getting the support that many fans might think they have after Pop's death.

Will Lavin134 days ago
Ja Rule in a white shirt and chains; Tony Yayo in a hat and jacket; 50 Cent in a plaid suit and red shirt.
Music

Ja Rule Says He’ll ‘Never’ Squash Beef With 50 Cent and Tony Yayo

Ja Rule says he’ll never reconcile with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, despite apologizing for the plane incident.

Mark Elibert157 days ago
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Tony Yayo, Ja Rule, and Uncle Murda
Music

Ja Rule Says ‘Nothing Really Happened’ During Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda Airplane Confrontation

"There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen."

Trey Alston157 days ago
(L-R) Ja Rule, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
Music

Ja Rule Says He’s 'Not Proud' of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda Confrontation

It comes after Ja's heated exchange with the G-Unit rappers on a flight returning from the Super Bowl.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
Tony Yayo in a black cap and chain on the left; Ja Rule in sunglasses and white shirt on the right.
Music

Tony Yayo Says Ja Rule Was ‘Spooked’ During Heated Plane Encounter

The G-Unit rapper says Ja Rule looked nervous during their unexpected Super Bowl weekend confrontation.

Mark Elibert164 days ago
Left: Ja Rule sitting in his seat, wearing a cap. Right: Man standing with a pillow, wearing a hoodie.
Music

Uncle Murda Shares Video of Ja Rule Confrontation on Flight With Tony Yayo, 50 Cent Reacts

Ja Rule also gave his take on the events, claiming he "popped on these punks by myself."

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Split image of Tony Yayo standing next to 50 Cent and Jay-Z.
Music

Tony Yayo Dismisses Idea of Choosing Jay-Z’s Career Over 50 Cent’s: ‘You’re F*cking on Drugs’

Yayo backed the career of his longtime friend and G-Unit leader on the 'Flagrant' podcast.

Jose Martinez169 days ago
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(L-R) 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and Fabolous.
Music

50 Cent Weighs in on Lloyd Banks vs. Fabolous Debate: 'Both Think They Are Better Than Everybody'

It comes after Tony Yayo chose Banks over Fab in a recent appearance on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Jose Martinez176 days ago
Tony Yayo in a black cap and t-shirt with "#GreatestOfAllTime" text, against a pink background.
Music

Tony Yayo Recalls Bentley Getting Shot Up at Mixtape Awards Amid Jimmy Henchman Beef

The G-Unit rapper says tensions boiled over during a chaotic night in Harlem tied to a long-running feud.

Mark Elibert209 days ago
(L-R) Tony Yayo and Memphis Bleek.
Music

Tony Yayo Laughs Off Suggestion Memphis Bleek Could Beat Him In a Verzuz: 'There's Levels'

The G-Unit rapper's comments come after months of back-and-forth shade with Jay-Z's righthand man.

Will Lavin253 days ago
Tony Yayo and 50 Cent perform during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

50 Cent Teases Tony Yayo About Not Dissing Jim Jones and Memphis Bleek: 'I Want Out the Group'

50 Cent recently joked to Tony Yayo that he doesn’t want to be a part of G-Unit anymore.

Joe Price271 days ago
Two men in urban attire, both wearing hats and chains. They appear to be at an event or concert.
Music

Jim Jones Fires Back at Tony Yayo Over Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek Comments: 'Brush Your Teeth'

Jones called Yayo broke and advised him to see a dentist.

Mark Elibert283 days ago
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Two men wearing baseball caps and chains; the left one in a striped shirt, the right in a leather jacket with a New York Yankees cap.
Music

Memphis Bleek Trolls 'Hype Man' Tony Yayo While Sharing Concert Photo: 'Let’s See His Show'

Bleek fires back at Tony Yayo over comments about Jay-Z and loyalty.

Mark Elibert284 days ago
(L-R) Tony Yayo and Diddy.
Music

Tony Yayo Thinks Diddy Will Be 'Good' in Prison Since 'He Still Got Money'

The G-Unit rapper shared his thoughts on the disgraced music mogul's sentencing.

Jose Martinez289 days ago
Tony Yayo in a black jacket, Dr. Dre in a black suit, and Jim Jones and Juelz Santana performing on stage.
Music

Tony Yayo Says Dr. Dre Recorded Songs with The Diplomats That Remain Unreleased

Tony Yayo reveals Dr. Dre’s perfectionism led to Dipset collabs being shelved despite studio sessions.

Mark Elibert312 days ago

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