Jim Jones

Jim Jones is a Harlem-based rapper, music executive, and founding member of the hip-hop collective The Diplomats (Dipset). Rising to prominence in the early 2000s, he is known for his gritty street narratives and charismatic delivery, with hits like "We Fly High" becoming anthems of East Coast hip-hop. Jones helped define the Dipset sound by combining Harlem’s raw street energy with catchy hooks that appealed beyond underground circles. Fans return to Jones’ work for his knack at blending authentic Harlem storytelling with moments of mainstream swagger, especially through his mixtapes and collaborations that spotlight Harlem’s unique voice in hip-hop. His entrepreneurial efforts, including launching independent labels and brand partnerships, further cement his role as a key figure in sustaining Harlem’s cultural presence in the rap scene.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Maino attends the "Let's Rap About It" Live Podcast at Terminal 5 on June 11, 2026 in New York City.
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Maino Reveals He's Been Wearing Hairpiece for 5 Years: 'My S**t Is Installed'

The revelation baffled the 'Lets Rap About It' crew, who wonder if Maino had the hairpiece "fitted."

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: Akon, Gibson Kagni and Bu Thiam backstage during Rema Rave and Roses North American Tour II at Tabernacle on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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Akon Says Brothers Impersonated Him Because He Was 'Leaving So Much Money on the Table'

The singer's brothers Bu and Omar Thiam used to occasionally perform as the "Locked Up" artist during concerts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
US rapper Fabolous attends the world premiere of Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" in New York, May 13, 2025.
Music

Fabolous Says '95 Percent' of Rap Beefs Are About 'B*tches'

He jokingly called problems between rappers over women "very tender situations."

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
(L-R) Jim Jones and Cam'ron.
Music

Jim Jones Debates Whether Dipset Hits Should Be Included in Potential Cam'ron 'VERZUZ'

After challenging Killa to a Harlem Verzuz, Jones has now weighed in on whether classic Dipset records should be included or not.

Mark Elibert41 days ago
Cam'ron in a red sweater and cap, Jim Jones in a white shirt and beanie, making hand gestures and wearing jewelry.
Music

Jim Jones Challenges Cam’ron to Harlem-Set VERZUZ: 'We Know U Ain't Been Here in a While'

Jim Jones challenged Cam’ron to a VERZUZ event in Harlem while referencing Dipset’s infamous MSG performance against The Lox.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Jim Jones wearing a black jacket and hat, adorned with jewelry, sits in a car with the door open.
Music

Jim Jones Calls Himself an 'Airhead' After Running Out of Fuel, Walking to Gas Station

The Dipset alum chalked the moment up to life's many "curveballs."

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Jim Jones in Kimono Puffer by New York Penn.
Style

Jim Jones Rocks Kimono Puffer By New York Penn

The sold-out Kyoto Puffer by New York Penn retails for $258.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
Nas and Raekwon
Music

Nas Shares ‘Original’ Version of Raekwon Collaboration “The Omerta”

The previously unheard version of Raekwon’s track includes a verse long rumored to contain shots at Jim Jones.

Jose Martinez127 days ago
50 Cent and Jim Jones
Music

50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

On Tuesday, 50 unleashed the AI-assisted video for the song "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

Alex Ocho128 days ago
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50 Cent wearing a G-Unit cap and chain, next to Jim Jones in sunglasses and a bucket hat, both with heavy necklaces.
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50 Cent Takes Jim Jones Feud to Next Level By Bringing in Landlord: 'I Own the Joint'

The feud between the two seems to have moved to a whole different, real-estate-based level.

Mark Elibert147 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Jim Jones.
Music

50 Cent Puts Jim Jones on Blast With Video of Alleged Studio Eviction: 'Wanna Be Friends?'

A clip allegedly shows Capo trying to break down a door, presumably of his studio.

tara mahadevan147 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage, smiling, wearing a black shirt, cap, and silver chains.
Music

50 Cent Says He Almost Dropped a Mixtape Responding to Jim Jones and Fabolous

The rap mogul explained why he ultimately decided not to engage, saying a response would’ve benefited others more than himself.

Mark Elibert161 days ago
The image shows the Hot 97 FM logo in bold white letters against a background of a cityscape at night.
Music

Hot 97 Pulls Receipts on Jim Jones' Remix of Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite"

Radio hosts say the song was already buzzing online before Capo got on it, but his remix helped take it to another level in New York.

Mark Elibert171 days ago
Jim Jones in a beige coat and cap, on the right, Kendrick Lamar in a suit and headscarf speaking at a podium.
Music

Jim Jones’ 2012 "Poetic Justice" Kendrick Lamar Remix Resurfaces Amid Kid Cudi Convo

Fans revived the 2012 track after Jones claimed credit for boosting Cudi’s “Day 'n' Nite,” sparking debate and jokes.

Mark Elibert171 days ago
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Jim Jones wearing a denim jacket with patches and a red cap smiles at an event.
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Jim Jones Inspires '#ThingsJimJonesDid' Trend After Claiming Credit for Kid Cudi’s Success

Social media users joked about Jones taking credit for major hip-hop moments after his 'Day 'n' Nite' remarks.

Mark Elibert171 days ago
Jim Jones in sunglasses and a tan jacket with a cap, standing in front of a dark background with text.
Music

Jim Jones Returns as 'Weavahman Jim' to Measure Snowfall After Winter Storm Fern

The rapper measured snowfall outside and joked about the storm while urging fans to stay warm and send in reports.

Mark Elibert173 days ago

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