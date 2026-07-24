Yung Miami

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(L-R) Yung Miami and LeBron James.
Pop Culture

Yung Miami Reacts to LeBron James Picking 76ers Over Heat, Mixes Up NBA and NFL

The "Spend Dat" hitmaker thought the NBA legend had signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Trey Alston4 minutes ago
Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration In Song - Arrivals
Music

India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'

Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.

Joe Price22 days ago
Indie.Arie and Yung Miami are pictured. Indie, left, wears a colorful headwrap and a white top. Miami, right, wears a pink and orange dress.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to "Spend Dat" Being Remixed With Indie.Arie Song After Singer Criticized Her

Indie.Arie recently co-signed criticism of the track that suggested it should be boycotted.

Joe Price23 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: India Arie attends Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song at The Fox Theatre on September 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami poses in the 2026 BET Awards Press Room at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

India.Arie Criticizes 'Mass Acceptance' of Yung Miami Song "Spend Dat"

The R&B and soul vocalist urged listeners to "make wise choices" about the music they consume.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Drake attends Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" album release party at Onyx Nightclub on October 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Yung Miami Calls for Drake to Hop on "Spend Dat" Remix: 'I Want Iceman!'

The former City Girls member wants another hit with her "In My Feelings" collaborator.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
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Yung Miami in a stylish outfit with a leather cap; Drake performing on stage wearing a vest and holding a microphone.
Music

Yung Miami Urges Drake to 'Pick Up the Phone,' Says She Tried to Get Him on "Take Me to Chanel"

Yung Miami is still hopeful about securing a solo Drake collab.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
Yung Miami
Music

Yung Miami Compares Leaving City Girls to a Post-Breakup Glow Up

She's excited now to focus on herself.

Trey Alston64 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Yung Miami visits SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Yung Miami Says Criticizing DJ at White Party Was 'Immature': 'It Wasn't Who I Am'

The rapper and media personality said she was "trying to have fun" in the moment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Yung Miami in a black dress at the iHeartRadio Podcast Festival, posing in front of event signage with logos.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to Clip Showing Her Calling DJ 'F*cking Trash,' Says She Meant 'No Harm'

In a comment shared on Instagram, Yung Miami insisted that she didn't mean anything by the moment, and she was just trying to have fun.

Joe Price82 days ago
Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs pose together at an event. Yung Miami wears a red dress, and Diddy is in a white suit with sunglasses.
Music

Yung Miami Says Relationship With Diddy Affected Her Professionally: ‘I Lost a Lot’

The City Girls rapper says her loyalty came with real consequences as Diddy’s controversies continue to impact those around him.

Mark Elibert122 days ago
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Yung Miami and Diddy perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

Yung Miami Defends Writing Letter to Judge in Support of Diddy, Calls Him a 'Changed Man'

Yung Miami was in a public relationship with Diddy for three years.

Joe Price123 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 4: Rapper Yung Miami attends Yung Miami Album Playback at Means Street Studios on March 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Miami Says She 'Wants to Be a Yung Hoe Again'

The rapper and media personality may want to return to her City Girl beginnings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
Yung Miami attends 4Ever Fridays Hosted by Yung Miami at Bamboo NightClub on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Miami Says She Wants a 'God-Fearing' Man With at Least $100 Million

The rapper and media personality revealed what she looks for in a suitable partner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Druski attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Pop Culture

Druski’s ‘Coulda Been Love 2’ Trailer Features Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and a Teary Sky Bri

Also appearing on the show are Yung Miami, Charleston White and 'Love Island' winner Amaya Espinal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
JT
Music

JT Says 'I Will Not be Doing No More Shows' at Concert

The 'City Cinderella' rapper made the announcement at Jeezy's concert over the weekend.

tara mahadevan243 days ago
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Left: Yung Miami with long blonde hair in a patterned outfit. Right: Tyla singing with braided hair and a black-and-white dress.
Music

Yung Miami Suggests Tyla Stole Concept for New Single, Says She 'Ran Off With My Song'

The rapper claims she played her unreleased track "Take Me to Chanel" for Tyla before the new single surfaced.

Alex Ocho282 days ago
Two people in elaborate black outfits at a formal event, posing on a grand staircase.
Music

Yung Miami Calls Diddy 'Loving, Genuine, Supportive' in Letter to Judge Ahead of Mogul's Sentencing

The Bad Boy Records founder is set to be sentenced in October.

Trace William Cowen305 days ago

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