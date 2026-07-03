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murs
Music

Premiere: Murs and 9th Wonder Link With Rapsody and Reuben Vincent for "High Noon"

Murs and 9th Wonder are prepping a final chapter in their long history of collabs.

Trace William Cowen2557 days ago
Complex Live Khalid
Music

"Complex Live" Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy and Is Joined In-Studio by Khalid

This week, Complex Live is joined in studio by rising star Khalid. Plus, on the 20th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G., we meet an artist who made an incredible statue of the rap legend.

Adam Fleischer3417 days ago
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Music

Check Out These Iconic Hip-Hop Albums in Google Street View

Mass Appeal found the exact locations of where classic rap covers were shot.

Eric Diep4108 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch MURS' "No More Control" Video f/ MNDR

Off his upcoming album 'Have a Nice Life.'

edwinortiz4113 days ago
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Pop Culture

Veteran Video Game Developer Michael Mendheim Dishes on "Def Jam Icon" and Murs' New Hip-Hop Trivia App

Veteran video game developer Michael Mendheim discusses "Def Jam Icon," "Mutant League Football," and Murs' New Hip-Hop Trivia App

Ural Garre4430 days ago
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Music

Watch Episode 5 of Jason Goldwatch's "Time Alone" Featuring MURS

The Los Angeles rapper talks to the person he knows the best: Himself.

edwinortiz4482 days ago
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Music

Murs & Curtiss King Win the Internet By Releasing "Justin Bieber's Black Baby" Today

The duo released a new mixtape called "Shut Your Trap."

Dharmic X4559 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Kyle Rapps and Murs Appreciate "Architecture"

New video off the "SUB" mixtape.

Dharmic X4594 days ago
Music

Video: Murs "Falling In Flames"

Murs goes anime on his new solo video.

Tyler Keyes4750 days ago
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Music

Murs, Black Jesus and More Remember BET's "UnCut"

Tomorrow marks seven years since the show's last episode.

Mike Madden4763 days ago
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Music

Video: Murs & 9th Wonder "Whatuptho"

Murs gets messy on the newest visual off "The Final Adventure"

Dharmic X4876 days ago
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Music

Video: Murs & Fashawn "'64 Impala"

Murs and Fashawn keep the This Generation celebrations going today with their new music video for “’64 Impala.”

Sam Weiss4903 days ago
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Music

Album Premiere: Murs & 9th Wonder "The Final Adventure"

Hear their final album together right here.

Andrew Martin5000 days ago
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Music

Video: Murs & 9th Wonder "Funeral for a Killer"

Their <em>The Final Adventure</em> hits stores on November 13.

Eric Diep5006 days ago
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Music

Listen: Murs and 9th Wonder "Funeral for a Killer"

9th Wonder got funky on this beat.

Zach Frydenlund5008 days ago

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