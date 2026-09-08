Jade Gomez
Jade Gomez joined Complex in 2023 as Freelance News Editor, having previously worked at Paste Magazine and PAPER Mag. She loves Southern hip-hop, hardcore punk and all other forms of noisy music. She also loves WWE, collectible toys (she was into Labubus before all of you), and is Danny Brown’s self-proclaimed #1 fan. You can find her at a show or trivia night. Sometimes both in one night.
Latest Stories
Lil Durk Fans Swarm Brian Steel in Celebration After Rapper Beats Murder-For-Hire Case
Complex's Instagram comments turned into a victory lap for the defense attorney after the Chicago rapper walked on all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial.
Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky
The singer and fiancé Michael Polansky were photographed with their first child on Friday, days after word of the birth surfaced.
Lil Durk Trial: Kanye West, Drake, and More React to Verdict in Rapper's Murder-for-Hire Case
Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial.
‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams Hospitalized After Collapsing During Wrestling Match
Williams reportedly required CPR and defibrillation at Enjoy Wrestling's Five-Year Anniversary show in Millvale, Pennsylvania.
Chess Website Humiliates Elon Musk on X: ‘Skill Issue’
After Musk claimed chess would be "fully solved like checkers," the Chess.com account admin ran circles around him.
North West Headlines The Vic Theatre in Chicago With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Attendance
Kanye West closed out his pair of Chicago shows by showing up for his daughter's first solo show at The Vic Theatre.
Jay-Z at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Night 2: Dave and Sampha Close Out Rapper's London Run
The closing night of his JAŸ-Z30 London shows paid tribute to the rapper's international influence across his decades-long career.
Joe Budden Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Shadée Monique
The rapper and podcast host popped the question to his longtime partner of seven years.
Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Says Watching Ex Daphne Joy’s Sex Tapes Make Him ‘Excited’
50 Cent previously took a shot at Rick Ross’ canceled tour finale.
Tom Brady’s Newest CardVault Store Burglarized a Week After Opening
Over $12,000 in merchandise was reportedly stolen.
Campaigners Push for Sacha Baron Cohen's ‘Ali G’ Film to be Pulled From Theaters Due to Racism
Cohen has previously defended the character as being a satirical representation of how privileged youth see Black people.
Westside Gunn Says Virgil Abloh Is 'Rolling in His Grave' Over Off-White Hoodies at Costco
The Buffalo rapper calls out the brand's decline on his new track "ZILLA," as Off-White's $60 Costco hoodies keep sparking debate over the label's post-Abloh direction.
Kehlani Cancels Camden and D.C.-Area Tour Stops After Hospital Visit
The singer spent the night in the hospital and was told she cannot sing for at least the next two shows.
Vic Mensa Gets Emotional With Chance the Rapper on Debut Episode of His New Podcast
The Chicago rappers revisited their childhood friendship, the Save Money collective, and the mutual jealousy Chance famously put on wax in 2013.
Famous Dex Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge in Las Vegas
The Chicago rapper, born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked Sunday and remained in a Las Vegas jail as of Tuesday, per official records obtained by TMZ.
Father Leaves Tired 7-Year-Old Son Alone on Mount Fuji to Continue Climbing
A man from Nagoya abandoned his tired child at 6,500 feet on the Fujinomiya trail before continuing a five-hour push to the summit with his older son.
Austin McBroom Defeats FaZe Temperrr in Round-One Knockout at Brand Risk 15
McBroom entered the Miami main event with a 0-1 record in his first fight since 2023.
Joe Brings Out 50 Cent for "Wanna Get to Know You" During 'R&B Nights’ VERZUZ: Watch
Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda were also on hand.