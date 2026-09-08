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Jade Gomez

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Jade Gomez joined Complex in 2023 as Freelance News Editor, having previously worked at Paste Magazine and PAPER Mag. She loves Southern hip-hop, hardcore punk and all other forms of noisy music. She also loves WWE, collectible toys (she was into Labubus before all of you), and is Danny Brown’s self-proclaimed #1 fan. You can find her at a show or trivia night. Sometimes both in one night.

Joined January 2020 | 310 posts
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Latest Stories

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Lil Durk Fans Swarm Brian Steel in Celebration After Rapper Beats Murder-For-Hire Case

Complex's Instagram comments turned into a victory lap for the defense attorney after the Chicago rapper walked on all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial.

Jade Gomez6 days ago
A woman in a red feathered outfit embraces a man in a dark suit at an event, with people socializing in the background.

Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

The singer and fiancé Michael Polansky were photographed with their first child on Friday, days after word of the birth surfaced.

Jade Gomez6 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Lil Durk performs onstage at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lil Durk Trial: Kanye West, Drake, and More React to Verdict in Rapper's Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial.

Jade Gomez6 days ago
Andy Williams and Family

‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams Hospitalized After Collapsing During Wrestling Match

Williams reportedly required CPR and defibrillation at Enjoy Wrestling's Five-Year Anniversary show in Millvale, Pennsylvania.

Jade Gomez12 days ago
UK Daily Life 2025

Chess Website Humiliates Elon Musk on X: ‘Skill Issue’

After Musk claimed chess would be "fully solved like checkers," the Chess.com account admin ran circles around him.

Jade Gomez12 days ago
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A woman with long blue hair in pigtails, wearing a black outfit and bold makeup, walking outside a building.

North West Headlines The Vic Theatre in Chicago With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Attendance

Kanye West closed out his pair of Chicago shows by showing up for his daughter's first solo show at The Vic Theatre.

Jade Gomez12 days ago
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24

Jay-Z at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Night 2: Dave and Sampha Close Out Rapper's London Run

The closing night of his JAŸ-Z30 London shows paid tribute to the rapper's international influence across his decades-long career.

Jade Gomez12 days ago
WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX

Joe Budden Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Shadée Monique

The rapper and podcast host popped the question to his longtime partner of seven years.

Jade Gomez19 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a striped tracksuit stands on stage, illuminated by blue lighting.

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Says Watching Ex Daphne Joy’s Sex Tapes Make Him ‘Excited’

50 Cent previously took a shot at Rick Ross’ canceled tour finale.

Jade Gomez19 days ago
A man in a white cap and sunglasses smiles while talking to others indoors.

Tom Brady’s Newest CardVault Store Burglarized a Week After Opening

Over $12,000 in merchandise was reportedly stolen.

Jade Gomez20 days ago
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A man dressed as Ali G, wearing a white hoodie, gold chain, and sunglasses, sits among a crowd at an outdoor event.

Campaigners Push for Sacha Baron Cohen's ‘Ali G’ Film to be Pulled From Theaters Due to Racism

Cohen has previously defended the character as being a satirical representation of how privileged youth see Black people.

Jade Gomez20 days ago
Off-White : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Westside Gunn Says Virgil Abloh Is 'Rolling in His Grave' Over Off-White Hoodies at Costco

The Buffalo rapper calls out the brand's decline on his new track "ZILLA," as Off-White's $60 Costco hoodies keep sparking debate over the label's post-Abloh direction.

Jade Gomez22 days ago
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Kehlani Cancels Camden and D.C.-Area Tour Stops After Hospital Visit

The singer spent the night in the hospital and was told she cannot sing for at least the next two shows.

Jade Gomez22 days ago
Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper pose outdoors, smiling and making peace signs. A man in a mask and pink hat stands behind them.

Vic Mensa Gets Emotional With Chance the Rapper on Debut Episode of His New Podcast

The Chicago rappers revisited their childhood friendship, the Save Money collective, and the mutual jealousy Chance famously put on wax in 2013.

Jade Gomez22 days ago
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Famous Dex Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge in Las Vegas

The Chicago rapper, born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked Sunday and remained in a Las Vegas jail as of Tuesday, per official records obtained by TMZ.

Jade Gomez23 days ago
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Mount Fuji at sunrise, with a pink and purple sky reflecting on a calm lake, surrounded by silhouetted trees.

Father Leaves Tired 7-Year-Old Son Alone on Mount Fuji to Continue Climbing

A man from Nagoya abandoned his tired child at 6,500 feet on the Fujinomiya trail before continuing a five-hour push to the summit with his older son.

Jade Gomez26 days ago
LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium

Austin McBroom Defeats FaZe Temperrr in Round-One Knockout at Brand Risk 15

McBroom entered the Miami main event with a 0-1 record in his first fight since 2023.

Jade Gomez26 days ago
Joe and 50 Cent on stage, one in a red vest and patterned shirt, the other in a blue cap and shirt, holding a microphone.

Joe Brings Out 50 Cent for "Wanna Get to Know You" During 'R&B Nights’ VERZUZ: Watch

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda were also on hand.

Jade Gomez28 days ago

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