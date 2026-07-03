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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Maino attends the "Let's Rap About It" Live Podcast at Terminal 5 on June 11, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Maino Reveals He's Been Wearing Hairpiece for 5 Years: 'My S**t Is Installed'

The revelation baffled the 'Lets Rap About It' crew, who wonder if Maino had the hairpiece "fitted."

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Jim Jones wearing a black jacket and hat, adorned with jewelry, sits in a car with the door open.
Music

Jim Jones Calls Himself an 'Airhead' After Running Out of Fuel, Walking to Gas Station

The Dipset alum chalked the moment up to life's many "curveballs."

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
50 Cent and Jim Jones
Music

50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

On Tuesday, 50 unleashed the AI-assisted video for the song "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

Alex Ocho128 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Appears to Warn Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East in New Year Post

A vague social post from 50 Cent has fans questioning whether a new hip-hop clash is brewing.

Mark Elibert201 days ago
Maino wearing a black jacket, and Akademiks in a black cap and patterned sweater.
Music

Maino Explains Akademiks Feud, Says Age-Gap Talk in Hip-Hop Is 'Dangerous'

Maino says his clash with Akademiks goes beyond jokes and fashion, arguing that the media personality fuels a false generational divide in hip-hop culture.

Mark Elibert202 days ago
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50 Cent, wearing a black cap and leather jacket, poses with Maino in glasses at a Motorola event.
Music

Maino Says His Critical Comments About Documentaries Weren't Aimed at 50 Cent

The Brooklyn rapper addressed the growing tension with Fif during an appearance on 'Way Up With Angela Yee.'

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a gold and white shirt with a cap. Maino standing beside him in a black jacket.
Music

50 Cent Accuses 'Let's Rap About It' Podcast Hosts of Squatting, Maino Responds

The 'Let's Rap About It' podcast is hosted by Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East.

Joe Price213 days ago
Two men are sitting side by side; one in a white hoodie and leather vest, the other in a black cap and patterned shirt.
Music

DJ Akademiks and Maino Trade Shots as Beef Escalates Over Comments About Fabolous

A joke about Fabolous’ style spirals into a heated, personal back-and-forth between Ak and Maino.

Mark Elibert220 days ago
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YouTube/IFC Factory
Music

Jim Jones Pokes Fun at Fabolous' Pronunciation of 'Lineage'

Jones joked that Fab said the word like "linebacker."

Jaelani Turner-Williams318 days ago
Jim Jones, Maino, and Fabolous are in the image. Jim Jones wears a cap, Maino has a camo jacket, and Fabolous sports sunglasses.
Music

Jim Jones’ 'Podcast Voice' Leaves Maino and Fabolous in Stitches on 'Artist 2 Artist'

Maino and Fabolous were caught completely off guard.

Mark Elibert322 days ago
Maino
Music

Maino Says He Shot Man Who Tried to Rob Brooklyn Sneaker Store: 'I Never Had to Go to No Court'

The rapper told DJ Vlad about the incident that took place in 2006.

tara mahadevan432 days ago
Maino and Shannon Sharpe.
Music

Maino Says He Thought Shannon Sharpe Was Gay Before Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The 'Club Shay Shay' host was recently sued for $50 million by a woman accusing him of sexual assault.

Joe Price441 days ago
Maino at the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City.
Music

Maino Details Having Sex With Five Women at Once Among Other Shocking Confessions

He also admitted that he's slept with married women and women who were pregnant with another man's child.

Joe Price511 days ago
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Maino choking YouTuber Buba100x in a viral clip
Music

Video Shows Maino Choke YouTuber Buba100x Following Tense Interview, Rapper Says Incident Was Staged

In a now viral clip, Brooklyn rapper Maino can be seen putting YouTuber Buba100x in a chokehold following a tense interaction in an interview.

Joe Price1236 days ago
Fat Joe Talks Longevity, Being Tested, Terror Squad, Khaled and MORE! | Maino Presents Kitchen Talk
Music

Fat Joe Explains Why He'll Probably Never Stop Rapping: 'I'm Pushing P Right Now'

Though he's previously hinted at retirement, the Terror Squad rapper says he has no intentions of stepping away from the game: "I’m really good at this sh*t."

Joshua Espinoza1557 days ago
Jim Jones and Maino attend the Jim X Maino Studio Session in 2021
Style

Watch Maino Tease Jim Jones for Wearing ‘Party’ Clothes to Gym

The longtime friends and collaborators can be seen in a new clip posted by Maino, where he grills Jones in the gym for wearing “party” attire.

Brenton Blanchet1641 days ago

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