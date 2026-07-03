Maino Causes Uproar Over Runaway Slave Sex Fantasy Role-Playing Claim; Rapper Now Says He Was Joking
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Music
Maino got Twitter fired up after he went into fairly deep detail about his fantasy to role-play as a runaway slave during sex with a white woman.Joe Price
Sports
The "LaLa Cheated on Carmelo Anthony With Maino" Rumor Probably Isn't True, But Twitter Is Running Wild With It Anyway
Do you really believe LaLa cheated on Carmelo Anthony with Maino?Chris Yuscavage
We interview Boi-1da about working with Drake, Eminem, and others.Insanul Ahmed
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo