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MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 03: Danny Brown performs at Magazzini Generali on June 03, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Music

Danny Brown Recalls Sleeping With BBW for Pizza and Weed: 'I Was Hungry That Night'

The rapper and podcaster said he was "tired of sleeping at grandma's crib."

Jaelani Turner-Williams198 days ago
(L-R) JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown.
Music

JPEGMAFIA Fires Back at Danny Brown Over 'Scaring the Hoes 2' Comments: 'This Isn't True'

The Baltimore rapper denies holding up 'Scaring the Hoes 2,' citing family issues and calling Brown's claims "lies."

Mark Elibert253 days ago
Danny Brown and Barack Obama
Music

Danny Brown Jokes About Obama Having 2Pac and K-Ci & JoJo Song on His 2024 Summer Playlist

The former U.S. president made a throwback choice on his new playlist, selecting 2Pac and K-Ci & JoJo collaboration "How Do U Want It."

Jaelani Turner-Williams704 days ago
Music

Danny Brown Believes Dave Chappelle Doesn’t Like Him Anymore After Comedian Claimed They Smoked Laced Weed

The comedian discussed the incident in "Story by Dave Chappelle" from Big Sean's 2020 album 'Detroit 2.'

tara mahadevan946 days ago
Music

Danny Brown Shares 'Quaranta' Album f/ The Alchemist, MIKE, and More

'Quaranta' follows 2019's 'U Know What I'm Sayin?' album, which boasted production from Q-Tip and Flying Lotus.

tara mahadevan974 days ago
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Music

Danny Brown Shares Ice Spice "Munch" AI-Generated Deep Fake Video

In the clip, Danny Brown's face is superimposed over the Bronx native's face from the "Munch" music video.

tara mahadevan1061 days ago
Music

JPEGMAFIA Shades Baby Keem on ‘Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack’: ‘My Cousin Ain't Gave Me Sh*t’

The Brooklyn native opened a new track by referencing Keem's co-sign from his superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert1103 days ago
Music

Danny Brown Celebrates 90 Days of Sobriety: ‘If I Can Do It, Anyone Can’ (UPDATE)

"I was taking a lot of sh*t for granted,” the Detroit MC previously shared.

Mark Elibert1165 days ago
Danny Brown on stage at performance
Music

Danny Brown Says He’s Seeking Treatment: ‘Alcohol Is Something I Need to Be Done With’

The latest from Danny Brown follows a candid moment during his SXSW set earlier this month during which he told fans he was "gonna go get help."

Trace William Cowen1207 days ago
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown cover art
Music

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown Share New Collab Album ‘Scaring the Hoes’

After an extended period of teasing, the new 14-track album has finally arrived. As JPEGMAFIA revealed this week, all the beats were made on the SP-404.

Trace William Cowen1212 days ago
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Danny Brown on his podcast 'The Danny Brown Show'
Music

Danny Brown Speaks His Mind on New York Drill, Says Rappers 'Sound Like Batman'

During the latest episode of 'The Danny Brown Show,' the Detroit rapper shared his thoughts on New York drill rappers, saying they all sound like Batman.

Brad Callas1235 days ago
Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoord's Ninja Of Sexual Assault
Music

Danny Brown Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by Ninja of Die Antwoord

Brown detailed the alleged incident during an appearance on the '2 Bears, 1 Cave' podcast: "I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. I stand by that."

Joshua Espinoza1480 days ago
Danny Brown on stage performing.
Pop Culture

Danny Brown Says Dave Chappelle's Skit About Him on Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Was 'Funny' But Not Accurate

Danny Brown responded to the story Dave Chappelle told on Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' where the comedian claimed the two smoked together in the rapper's home city.

Jordan Rose1663 days ago
buzzcut-brockhampton-danny-brown
Music

Brockhampton and Danny Brown Share Trippy Video for New Song "Buzzcut"

Brockhampton and Danny Brown have connected on a new track titled “Buzzcut” and have also released the song’s Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit-directed visuals.

Abel Shifferaw1942 days ago
danny brown thxgiving
Music

Danny Brown Drops "Savage Nomad" Video, Announces Annual Bruiser Thanksgiving Event

Danny Brown is gearing up for his seventh annual Bruiser Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 with a special livestream for fans.

tara mahadevan2067 days ago
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