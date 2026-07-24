Uncle Murda

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Two images side by side: Uncle Murda, left, in a black cap and sunglasses posing with peace sign. Rick Ross, right, performing with a microphone.
Music

Uncle Murda Calls Out Rick Ross Over Alleged Cease-and-Desist for Remy Ma’s Cop-Turned-Rapper Movie

Ross filed a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over her upcoming movie, 'The Biggest Boss,' last month.

Joe Price79 days ago
(L-R) Uncle Murda and Gucci Mane.
Music

Uncle Murda Blasts Gucci Mane Over Pooh Shiesty Diss, Calls Him ‘a Rat’

"You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," the G-Unit rapper said of the Atlanta rapper, before labeling him "a Sucka."

Will Lavin101 days ago
Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

The late rapper's mother and brother say they haven't been getting the support that many fans might think they have after Pop's death.

Will Lavin134 days ago
Tony Yayo, Ja Rule, and Uncle Murda
Music

Ja Rule Says ‘Nothing Really Happened’ During Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda Airplane Confrontation

"There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen."

Trey Alston158 days ago
(L-R) Ja Rule, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
Music

Ja Rule Says He’s 'Not Proud' of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda Confrontation

It comes after Ja's heated exchange with the G-Unit rappers on a flight returning from the Super Bowl.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
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Left: Ja Rule sitting in his seat, wearing a cap. Right: Man standing with a pillow, wearing a hoodie.
Music

Uncle Murda Shares Video of Ja Rule Confrontation on Flight With Tony Yayo, 50 Cent Reacts

Ja Rule also gave his take on the events, claiming he "popped on these punks by myself."

Alex Ocho166 days ago
(L-R) Tony Yayo and Diddy.
Music

Tony Yayo Thinks Diddy Will Be 'Good' in Prison Since 'He Still Got Money'

The G-Unit rapper shared his thoughts on the disgraced music mogul's sentencing.

Jose Martinez289 days ago
A man wearing a yellow hoodie and a blue Golden State Warriors cap, standing outdoors at night.
Music

Tony Yayo Questions Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit, Says It 'Sounds Like Extortion'

Jay-Z has strongly denied the sexual assault allegations, which he believes to be "a blackmail attempt," in an open letter.

Jose Martinez593 days ago
50 Cent and Diddy
Music

50 Cent Responds to Diddy Accuser Lil Rod Attending Humor & Harmony Weekend: ‘It Was the Place to Be’

Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault in a lawsuit earlier this year.

tara mahadevan708 days ago
Music

50 Cent Co-Signs Uncle Murda Coming After Diddy and His Allegations on ‘Rap Up 2023 Pt. 2'

Uncle Murda released part two of his yearly recap song on Tuesday.

Mark Elibert934 days ago
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Music

Uncle Murda Shares "Rap Up 2023," Takes Aim at Diddy, André 3000, Sexyy Red, and More (UPDATE)

The rapper was not impressed with André's instrumental solo album.

Joe Price936 days ago
Music

Tony Yayo Says He Helped Popularize BBLs: ‘I Put That Sh*t on the Forefront’

Tony Yayo says the woman, Buffie the Body, who appeared in his "So Seductive" visual in 2005 was "the first girl" to "get her body done."

tara mahadevan1068 days ago
Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda 'Rap Up' Series
Music

Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda's 'Rap Up' Series, Calls Him the 'No. 1 Clown'

Trick delivered the rant in a recent episode of his online cooking show. He accused Murda of exploiting people's low points in his annual 'Rap Up' series.

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs at 2021 Made In America festival
Music

Here's Bobby Shmurda's Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Among those mentioned on Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2022" is Bobby Shmurda, who he name drops when referencing the Brooklyn rapper’s beef with NBA YoungBoy.

Brad Callas1299 days ago
Freddie Gibbs
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Uncle Murda Dissing Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Freddie Gibbs took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Uncle Murda, who dissed the Buffalo rapper on his annual "Rap Up" song to conclude 2022.

Brad Callas1300 days ago
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Uncle Murda released his annual "Rap Up" track on Friday
Music

Uncle Murda Throws Jabs at Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator, and More on "Rap Up 2021"

Uncle Murda released his annual "Rap Up" song on Saturday, where he reminisces on some of the biggest moments of 2021, throwing at Lil Nas X, among others.

Brad Callas1666 days ago
Uncle Murda visits SiriusXM Studios
Music

Uncle Murda Speaks on Pharrell's Snitching Comments

Pharrell told 'Drink Champs' he warns his very friends not to do any illegal activity around him because he'll be the first person to call the feds. 

Xavier Hamilton1999 days ago

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