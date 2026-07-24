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From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney
Yesterday, we let you know that Waka Flocka is planning to release an "EDM-Based" album. While he mentioned Flosstradamus, Diplo, and Skrillex (amongnappy
Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
Scar Lip, one of the most energetic artists coming out of New York, talks about getting advice from 50 Cent, working with Swizz Beatz, and more.Jordan Rose