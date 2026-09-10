Timothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

Timothy ‘Buc Wild’ Joseph, who previously served as a co-host for Hot 97’s Star & Buc Wild show, has passed away aged 47.
During a recent livestream on YouTube, his longtime friend and Star & Buc Wild co-host, Star, announced his collaborator’s passing. Star said his former co-host was always “like a son” to him. “He passed away Sunday,” he confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 9). “Possibly fentanyl; I don’t have a confirmation yet. However, Timothy Joseph aka Buc Wild, was loved. He had a support system. He and I were always in contact, but [sometimes] it was tough to get a hold of him.”
Star said that Buc Wild had a “few children,” and described his son’s mother as “such a beautiful human being.” He added, “He was a likable guy… Buc could smoke weed with the KKK white supremacists; he didn’t give a fuck. If you had [weed] you had a friend.”
During the stream, he also shared that Buc Wild struggled with dyslexia throughout his life, and he worked closely with him to help improve his reading comprehension during their time together at Hot 97. He said that their Hot 97 colleagues, Tracy Claudy and Judy Ellis, also made sure to support Buc Wild when he worked there.