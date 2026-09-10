Timothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

Timothy ‘Buc Wild’ Joseph, who previously served as a co-host for Hot 97’s Star & Buc Wild show, has passed away aged 47.

During a recent livestream on YouTube, his longtime friend and Star & Buc Wild co-host, Star, announced his collaborator’s passing. Star said his former co-host was always “like a son” to him. “He passed away Sunday,” he confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 9). “Possibly fentanyl; I don’t have a confirmation yet. However, Timothy Joseph aka Buc Wild, was loved. He had a support system. He and I were always in contact, but [sometimes] it was tough to get a hold of him.”

Star said that Buc Wild had a “few children,” and described his son’s mother as “such a beautiful human being.” He added, “He was a likable guy… Buc could smoke weed with the KKK white supremacists; he didn’t give a fuck. If you had [weed] you had a friend.”