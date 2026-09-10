Music

Timothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

His co-host of the 'Star & Buc Wild' show, Star, paid tribute to Buc Wild during a recent livestream.

Buc Wild (L) and Star pose as they announce their return to radio at Bryant Park Hotel November 28, 2007 in New York City. The duo's feature return will be spotlighted as they help to launch the "Pulse 87" (87.7 FM) brand.
Rob Loud via Getty Images

Timothy ‘Buc Wild’ Joseph, who previously served as a co-host for Hot 97’s Star & Buc Wild show, has passed away aged 47.

During a recent livestream on YouTube, his longtime friend and Star & Buc Wild co-host, Star, announced his collaborator’s passing. Star said his former co-host was always “like a son” to him. “He passed away Sunday,” he confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 9). “Possibly fentanyl; I don’t have a confirmation yet. However, Timothy Joseph aka Buc Wild, was loved. He had a support system. He and I were always in contact, but [sometimes] it was tough to get a hold of him.”

Star said that Buc Wild had a “few children,” and described his son’s mother as “such a beautiful human being.” He added, “He was a likable guy… Buc could smoke weed with the KKK white supremacists; he didn’t give a fuck. If you had [weed] you had a friend.”

During the stream, he also shared that Buc Wild struggled with dyslexia throughout his life, and he worked closely with him to help improve his reading comprehension during their time together at Hot 97. He said that their Hot 97 colleagues, Tracy Claudy and Judy Ellis, also made sure to support Buc Wild when he worked there.

Related Stories

Split image. Left: The Kid Mero in a hoodie and cap. Right: Fat Joe in a purple jacket and sunglasses.
Music

The Kid Mero Weighs in on Fat Joe N-Word Debate: ‘If You Turn the Brightness Down, He Looks Black'

The comedian addressed the ongoing debate over the Bronx rapper's use of the N-word during Tuesday's broadcast of "Mornings With Mero" on Hot 97.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Jay-Z pours champagne while standing next to a man with a microphone, both in suits at an indoor event.
Music

Cipha Sounds Says Jay-Z ‘Sonned’ Him the Last Time They Saw Each Other

Cipha Sounds recalled Jay-Z calling him “our little guy” and traced their sarcastic relationship back to a 1996 DJ mishap in London.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Vlad and NORE
Music

N.O.R.E. Blasts DJ Vlad, Challenges Him With Lie Detector Test To Prove He’s Never Used the N-Word

The rapper's feud with Vlad heats up as he called into Hot 97 with a proposition.

Alex Ocho7 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Jury Notes: What Did They Say?
2
Pop CultureXbox Picks Up Hideo Kojima's 'Physint' Game After PlayStation Backs Away
3
Music50 Cent Says Former Rival Shyne 'Impresses' Him After Reunion In New York
4
MusicJhené Aiko's 'Westside Whimsy,' Tracklist, Kendrick Lamar Feature and More
5
MusicQuavo and Offset Reuniting for One Final Migos Album: 'We Coming Back'
6
MusicTimothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App