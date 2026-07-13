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LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Empire Records | Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images

LeBron James has always made it a point to celebrate what's going on in hip-hop, and this past weekend he showed some love to Ebro and the ELR crew.

On Monday's (July 13) episode of the Ebro, Laura & Rosenberg Show, hosts Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez took some time to recount and review Jay-Z's three Yankee Stadium shows that took place on Friday (July 10), Saturday (July 11), and Sunday (July 12).

The trio of shows were littered with celebrity special guests, with names including Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Kelly Rowland, and Fabolous in attendance.

James was also among those names — which makes sense since he and Hov are longtime friends — and according to Ebro, the NBA legend took some time out to acknowledge the ELR podcast.

"Guys, I gotta say bro, we’re kinda poppin' outside," Ebro told his co-hosts around the 20:05 mark in the clip below. "Walking around, the amount of people who watch this I was pretty floored by."

Stylez then weighed in, saying: "It was really beautiful to get so many people come up to us and was like, 'You guys are doing it your way. Congratulations. I'm locked in every morning.'"

It was at that point that Ebro excitedly brought up the King's comments. "Yo! LeBron James…Bron James…Bron was like, 'I see what y'all doing. Nice move,'" he explained, before adding that he also enjoyed an interaction with Michael B. Jordan.

The encounter carries extra weight given where Ebro and the crew are at in their careers. After Hot 97 cancelled their morning show back in 2025, he helped launch the ELR Show, a fully independent podcast that airs daily at 8 A.M. ET and is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Patreon.

For Ebro, having an athlete of LeBron's stature acknowledge the show unprompted was a marker of how far the show has come outside of traditional radio.

As for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows, Ebro attended all three, buying four tickets for the run at what he called the most he's ever spent on concert tickets, with floor resale prices climbing past a thousand dollars before additional dates brought them closer to $840.

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