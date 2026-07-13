LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

Stylez then weighed in, saying: "It was really beautiful to get so many people come up to us and was like, 'You guys are doing it your way. Congratulations. I'm locked in every morning.'"

It was at that point that Ebro excitedly brought up the King's comments. "Yo! LeBron James…Bron James…Bron was like, 'I see what y'all doing. Nice move,'" he explained, before adding that he also enjoyed an interaction with Michael B. Jordan. The encounter carries extra weight given where Ebro and the crew are at in their careers. After Hot 97 cancelled their morning show back in 2025, he helped launch the ELR Show, a fully independent podcast that airs daily at 8 A.M. ET and is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Patreon. For Ebro, having an athlete of LeBron's stature acknowledge the show unprompted was a marker of how far the show has come outside of traditional radio. As for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows, Ebro attended all three, buying four tickets for the run at what he called the most he's ever spent on concert tickets, with floor resale prices climbing past a thousand dollars before additional dates brought them closer to $840.