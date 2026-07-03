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From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.Brent Eickhoff
Evan Peters has been cast in the role of the title killer for the limited Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' according to reports.Gavin Evans
Ryan Murphy has parlayed being TV's greatest stunt queen into franchise.Cory Barker
Pop Culture
'American Horror Story' Season 6 Uses Mystery and Restraint to Be Scarier Than Ever Before
Season six of 'American Horror Story' might be better than ever for a very unexpected reason.Catie Keck