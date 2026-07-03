Ryan Murphy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Daryl Hannah in 2015
Pop Culture

‘Love Story’ Producers Respond to Daryl Hannah’s ‘Textbook Misogyny’ Criticism

After calling her portrayal ‘not even remotely accurate,’ Daryl Hannah accused the FX series of ‘textbook misogyny.’

Simone Torn109 days ago
Daryl Hannah.
Pop Culture

Daryl Hannah Says She's Received 'Threatening Messages' Over 'False' 'Love Story’ Portrayal

The actor described the JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette show as a "tragedy-exploiting television series."

Joshua Espinoza133 days ago
Jack Schlossberg in a suit speaks at a podium with a blue backdrop. In another image, publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and publisher John F Kennedy Jr in formal attire at an event.
Pop Culture

Jack Schlossberg Blasts 'Love Story' Series About His Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

The Kennedy grandson pushes back on Ryan Murphy’s latest biographical drama, questioning its portrayal of JFK Jr.’s legacy and calling for accountability.

Andrew White137 days ago
Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Legal Drama With Kim Kardashian Debuts to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Guardian' called the series "existentially terrible."

Trey Alston255 days ago
Charlie Hunnam attends the "Modigliani - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" UK Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on July 08, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Shares Details About 'Monster' Season 3 Starring 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor

'Monster' Season 3 will focus on killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam.

Lucille Barilla323 days ago
Advertisement
Portrait of Lyle Menendez.
Life

Lyle Menendez Denied Parole Just One Day After His Brother

The brothers are serving a 50 year to life sentence for the 1989 murder of their parents.

Shawn Setaro328 days ago
Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Seemingly Shades Her 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars

The prolific entertainer has previously expressed discontent with her experience on the 'Scream Queens' set.

Alex Gonzalez359 days ago
Two men side by side. The left man wears a black beanie and jacket, while the right man is smiling in a suit and tie.
Pop Culture

People Fancast Dave Franco as UnitedHealthcare Assassin in Hypothetical Ryan Murphy Series

Police arrested a man named Luigi Mangione in connection with Brian Thompson's assassination.

tara mahadevan585 days ago
Keke Palmer and Ryan Murphy are pictured side by side. Keke is smiling with long hair, and Ryan is wearing a polka dot jacket.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Recalls Ryan Murphy 'Ripping' Into Her During 'Scream Queens' Shoot

“He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this,’” she said.

Alex Ocho612 days ago
Ryan Murphy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Producer Ryan Murphy Thinks the Menendez Brothers Should Send Him Flowers: 'They Haven’t Had So Much Attention in 30 Years'

The convicted murders previously shared their disappointment with Murphy's hit Netflix show, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams653 days ago
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian pictured in a paparazzi shot
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian to Star in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’ (UPDATE)

The upcoming 12th season of the FX anthology hit will feature Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts. Kim’s role, in fact, was written specifically for her.

Trace William Cowen1194 days ago
Evan Peters poses with the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech

The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer.

Joe Price1282 days ago
Evan Peters speaks onstage during 'Dahmer - Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Guild Event.
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Says He Spent ‘Months’ in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming Hit Netflix Series

Evan Peters discussed the great lengths that he took to portray Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'

Jose Martinez1356 days ago
Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters speak onstage during Netflix's 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Guild Event
Pop Culture

'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Says He Reached Out to 20 Victims' Families: 'Not a Single Person Responded'

In an interview with the 'Hollywood Reporter,' 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' creator Ryan Murphy addressed the backlash the series has received.

Brad Callas1358 days ago
Evan
Pop Culture

‘Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Most-Watched Series Ever

Netflix's biographical serial killer drama 'Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' is now the streamer's second most-watched series ever.

Joe Price1374 days ago
Advertisement
murph
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Responds to Claims From Naya Rivera's Father of 'Broken Promises' Over Her Son's College Fund

George Rivera put Ryan Murphy on blast on Tuesday, claiming "broken promises" and "hollow gestures" in connection with an announced college fund for Josey.

Trace William Cowen1955 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App