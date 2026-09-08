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Catie Keck

Joined November 2015 | 209 posts
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Latest Stories

Fatal Attraction

Film's 7 Deadliest Female Psychopaths

Let's celebrate cinema's craziest and most psychotic women.

Catie Keck3261 days ago
Jay Z performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Jay Z Pulls His Albums From Spotify and Apple Music (UPDATE)

But if you want to listen to 'Collision Course,' you're still okay.

Catie Keck3450 days ago
Image via Getty

Maxine Waters Is More of a Patriot Than Bill O'Reilly Will Ever Be

Maxine Waters is a saint and a hero of the American people. Bill O"Reilly, not so much.

Catie Keck3459 days ago
Image via Instagram

Meet the Guy Who Made That Viral Spider-Man-in-Timbs Video

We caught up with breakdancing Spider-Man to learn more about the man behind the mask.

Catie Keck3460 days ago
Image via Getty

Drake Announces 'More Life' Release Date

Drake finally announces a formal release date for 'More Life.'

Catie Keck3477 days ago
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no more deportation protest sign

Deportation Is Way Different Under Trump—Here's Why You Should Be Alarmed

Everything you need to know about ICE raids and deportation under President Trump.

Catie Keck3487 days ago
Image via Getty

Oscar Winner of Best Foreign Language Film Boycotted Event Because of Trump's 'Inhuman Law'

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi boycotted the Oscars in solidarity with people from majority-Muslim countries targeted by President Trump’s travel ban.

Catie Keck3490 days ago
Image via Charlotte Cooper/Flickr

Federal Judge Blocks Texas From Defunding Planned Parenthood

A federal judge has blocked Texas from defunding Planned Parenthood.

Catie Keck3494 days ago
Image via Getty

'Friending' Your Ex on Social Media Could Doom Your Current Relationship

A recent study suggests you could completely ruin your current relationship by "friending" your ex on social media.

Catie Keck3502 days ago
Image via Samira Idroos/Complex

These Are the #MuslimBan Protest Signs Everyone Needs to Read

Thousands of New Yorkers protested at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 4 as well as at a sister march in Lower Manhattan's Battery Park.

Catie Keck3517 days ago
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Image via Accidental Courtesy

Meet the Black Blues Musician Who Befriends KKK Members

Daryl Davis is on a mission to rid America of its racism one Klansman at a time.

Catie Keck3520 days ago
Image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Trump's Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Punched a Man in the Face at Inaugural Ball

Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway allegedly punched a man in face at Friday's Liberty Ball, according to witnesses.

Catie Keck3523 days ago
Image via David Cabrera/Complex

Meet the Women and Minority Vendors Selling Trump Merch at the Inauguration

The interesting thing about these seemingly apparent pro-Trump entrepreneurs was their demographic: many were women and people of color.

Catie Keck3524 days ago
Image via Catie Keck/Complex News

6 of the Craziest Things We Saw Go Down During Inauguration Weekend

Check out all the wild stuff we saw go down while Complex was in Washington D.C. for the Inauguration.

Catie Keck3524 days ago
Protesters gather during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017

Hundreds of Thousands of Protesters Take the Streets for the Women's March on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took the streets on Saturday for a historic Women's March on Washington.

Catie Keck3526 days ago
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Image via David Cabrera

See the Best Moments From the #Trump420 Demonstration, Complete With 4,200 Free Joints

DCMJ invited Complex to come hang with them while they rolled 4,200 joints from their headquarters.

Catie Keck3526 days ago
Image via Getty

Trump's First Day as President Brought Out Thousands of Protesters

Trump's inauguration brought out thousands of protesters, with over 200 arrests.

Catie Keck3527 days ago
Image via Getty

Meet Tamika Mallory, the Lifelong Activist Who Organized the Women's March on Washington

Civil rights activist Tamika Mallory discusses the importance of the Women's March.

Catie Keck3527 days ago

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