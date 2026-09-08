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Brent Eickhoff

Joined October 2020 | 51 posts
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Latest Stories

The Fast & the Furious (2001)

Every 'Fast and Furious' Movie, Ranked

Celebrating 25 years of family

Brent Eickhoff29 days ago
Characters from "Demon Slayer" in dynamic poses, featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, Mitsuri, and Muichiro wielding swords with colorful effects.

Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)

Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.

Brent Eickhoff234 days ago
A collage featuring a man singing, a woman posing, two plush toys, and football players in purple uniforms with "Best of 2025" text.

The 10 Best Viral Moments of 2025, Ranked

From internet-breaking memes to cultural controversies that dominated timelines, these are the viral moments that defined 2025 and had everyone talking.

Brent Eickhoff281 days ago
Four images: Brad Pitt looking up, SZA sitting on a couch, a duo with Michael B. Jordan, and a man with glasses. "Best of 2025" text.

The 10 Best Movies of 2025: From Marty Supreme to Sinners, Ranked

2025 was a standout year for film, delivering everything from massive blockbusters to intimate character studies. These are the 10 movies that defined cinema this year.

Brent Eickhoff287 days ago
Paid in Full and Uma Thurman from Kill Bill.

The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.

Brent Eickhoff297 days ago
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A group of five smiling people, each with distinct styles and expressions, against a light blue background.

The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked

From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.

Brent Eickhoff304 days ago
Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, speaking at a podium with microphones, wearing glasses and a dark coat, in front of a neon sign.

20 Best Biopics of All Time, Ranked

From 'Raging Bull' to 'Malcolm X,' we rank the greatest biographical films that turned real-life legends into unforgettable cinema — the good, the tragic, and the Oscar-winning.

Brent Eickhoff304 days ago
A man in a suit stands on a ladder, changing a sign reading "Days Without Incident" to 0, with a world map in the background.

Best TV Shows to Watch on HBO Max Right Now

Looking for something new on HBO Max? Check out our curated list of the best shows to stream right now, from critically acclaimed originals to hidden gems.

Brent Eickhoff317 days ago
Three-panel image featuring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, two shirtless men in the center, and a man with a mask on the right.

15 Best TV Shows on Netflix (October 2025) - What to Watch Now

From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.

Brent Eickhoff324 days ago
Brendan Fraser in The Mummy in a distressed state, holding a sword, wearing a white shirt with a leather strap, in a dimly lit setting.

25 Best Free Shows and Movies on Tubi in October 2025 (Worth Watching)

From hidden indie gems to 'so-bad-it's-good' classics, here’s the ultimate watchlist to stream for free on Tubi right now.

Brent Eickhoff337 days ago
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Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton appear distressed, embracing in a dramatic scene with a sunset backdrop.

Best Halloween Movies to Stream in 2025 (Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video)

From horror to family-friendly frights, here are the must-watch Halloween movies available on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more this October.

Brent Eickhoff342 days ago
The Best Movies To Watch On Hulu and a vibrant scene with a marching band and cheerleaders in blue uniforms. A close-up of a person holding drumsticks is in the foreground.

The Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now

From classic feel good films to career-defining roles, here are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.

Brent Eickhoff349 days ago
Jason Momoa in ancient armor and helmet, holding a spear, leads a group of soldiers with spears against a bright, hazy background.

The Best Shows to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now

Looking for the best shows to stream on Apple TV+? We’ve rounded up the top series that absolutely hit on the platform.

Brent Eickhoff356 days ago
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri stand on a city street, looking up. One wears a white shirt, the other a blue shirt with white overalls. Buildings are in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Stream on Hulu Right Now

From 'Alien: Earth' to 'The Bear,' we've listed the best series and shows on Hulu you can stream and watch right now

Brent Eickhoff359 days ago
A man with a beard and curly hair, dressed in a shirt and tie, sits with his feet on a desk. Nike shoes and books are visible in the background.

The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

From some early Halloween scares to reliable action outings, these are the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Brent Eickhoff367 days ago
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Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Brent Eickhoff373 days ago
A person leans against lockers in a hallway, looking at their phone. The image has a glitch effect.

The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Brent Eickhoff377 days ago
A smartphone displaying the YouTube logo on its screen, set against a vibrant, colorful background.

A Guide to the Best Free Movies Streaming on YouTube

From 'Norbit' to 'The Devil Wears Prada', these are the top free films you can stream on YouTube—no subscription needed.

Brent Eickhoff377 days ago

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