Brent Eickhoff
Latest Stories
Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.
The 10 Best Viral Moments of 2025, Ranked
From internet-breaking memes to cultural controversies that dominated timelines, these are the viral moments that defined 2025 and had everyone talking.
The 10 Best Movies of 2025: From Marty Supreme to Sinners, Ranked
2025 was a standout year for film, delivering everything from massive blockbusters to intimate character studies. These are the 10 movies that defined cinema this year.
The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.
The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked
From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.
20 Best Biopics of All Time, Ranked
From 'Raging Bull' to 'Malcolm X,' we rank the greatest biographical films that turned real-life legends into unforgettable cinema — the good, the tragic, and the Oscar-winning.
Best TV Shows to Watch on HBO Max Right Now
Looking for something new on HBO Max? Check out our curated list of the best shows to stream right now, from critically acclaimed originals to hidden gems.
15 Best TV Shows on Netflix (October 2025) - What to Watch Now
From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.
25 Best Free Shows and Movies on Tubi in October 2025 (Worth Watching)
From hidden indie gems to 'so-bad-it's-good' classics, here’s the ultimate watchlist to stream for free on Tubi right now.
Best Halloween Movies to Stream in 2025 (Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video)
From horror to family-friendly frights, here are the must-watch Halloween movies available on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more this October.
The Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now
From classic feel good films to career-defining roles, here are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.
The Best Shows to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now
Looking for the best shows to stream on Apple TV+? We’ve rounded up the top series that absolutely hit on the platform.
The Best TV Shows to Stream on Hulu Right Now
From 'Alien: Earth' to 'The Bear,' we've listed the best series and shows on Hulu you can stream and watch right now
The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Video Right Now
From some early Halloween scares to reliable action outings, these are the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.
A Guide to the Best Free Movies Streaming on YouTube
From 'Norbit' to 'The Devil Wears Prada', these are the top free films you can stream on YouTube—no subscription needed.