Gavin Evans Portrait

Gavin Evans

Joined July 2014 | 4543 posts
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Latest Stories

Chris Paul dribbles the ball up the court during a 2012 Clippers game.

40 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Paul

With Chris Paul announcing his retirement, we reveal 40 facts you probably didn't know about the Point God.

Gavin Evans216 days ago
R. Kelly appears at a hearing in 2019.

Ex-Employee Claims R. Kelly Punished Girlfriends Who 'Twerked for Cake' by Making Them Fight

An ex-employee for R. Kelly testified at his trial on Tuesday that he had girlfriends who had "twerked for cake" fight one another at his birthday party.

Gavin Evans1843 days ago
Man yells at MSNBC reporter on-air

Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Who Accosted MSNBC Reporter On-Air

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ohio man who accosted NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live spot Monday morning in Mississippi.

Gavin Evans1843 days ago
A cougar seized from a New York City apartment

80-Pound Cougar That Was Being Kept as a Pet Removed From New York City Apartment

An 80-pound, 11-month-old female cougar was taken out of a New York City apartment last week after its owners surrendered it to the authorities.

Gavin Evans1843 days ago
Police line tape

Social Media Influencer Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A social media Influencer from Texas, Miss Mercedes Morr (real name: Janae Gagnier), was found dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
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Barber shop

Police Say Florida Barber's Shooting of Masked Gunman May Have Been Over a Haircut

Police say that a Melbourne, Florida barber shot and wounded a masked gunman whose motivation may have been "a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with."

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
A 'Grand Theft Auto' fan crashes a TV event in Germany.

'Grand Theft Auto' Fan Interrupts German TV Show to Ask What's Going on With 'GTA 6'

A 'Grand Theft Auto' fan in Germany walked onto the set of a live TV show to ask the moderator directly, "Where the hell is GTA 6? I’m still waiting for GTA 6!"

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
50 Cent

New ‘The Expendables’ Movie Set to Star 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and More

A new edition to 'The Expendables' franchise is set to come out, with a cast made up of 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and others.

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
dennis rodman

Dennis Rodman’s Infamous Trip to Vegas During the NBA Finals Is Being Made Into a Movie

Lionsgate has acquired the spec script ’48 Hours In Vegas,’ which is based on the infamous Dennis Rodman's infamous trip to Vegas during the NBA Finals.

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
Chimp hanging out in zoo exhibit

Belgian Woman Banned From Zoo Over Her Relationship With Chimpanzee

A woman has been banned from a Belgian zoo because officials think her relationship with a chimpanzee is bad for the animal's socialization.

Gavin Evans1850 days ago
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Mugshot of Emma Presler

Police Searching for 19-Year-Old Accused of Setting Couple on Fire After Separate Murder Charges Dropped

Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who allegedly set a couple on fire less than a year after separate murder charges against her were dropped.

Gavin Evans1850 days ago
Miami-Dade police car

Police Say Mom Stabbed Husband and Drowned Baby During Bathtub 'Baptism'

Police say a woman who was likely having a violent mental health episode stabbed her family and submerged her infant daughter in a bathtub during a "baptism."

Gavin Evans1850 days ago
Scratch off tickets

Massachusetts Father and Sons Charged Over $21 Million Lottery Scam

A Massachusetts father and his two adult sons are facing more than a dozen counts of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion over an alleged lottery scam.

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
50 Cent

50 Cent Says His Mom Made Weapons for Him by Putting Toys in a Sock

50 Cent says that his mom used to make weapons for him by putting toys into socks, adding it was the influence for a scene in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.'

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Support for Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis briefly weighed in on Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+.

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
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A sign commemorating the alleged UFO crash at Roswell.

Poll Shows Number of Americans Who Think UFOs Are Alien-Related Has Increased

A poll published last week by Gallup shows that, amidst an increasing amount of coverage, more Americans now believe that UFOs are related to aliens.

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
Kendrick Perkins during the 2021 NBA Draft

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Who He'd Pick as Opponent for Celebrity Boxing Match

In a new episode of the Road Trippin' podcast, Kendrick Perkins revealed which current NBA player he'd go up against in a celebrity boxing match.

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
Kroger

Family of Black Man Fatally Shot at Kroger Gas Station Wants Consequences for Grocery Chain and Security Company

The family of a man who was killed by a guard at a Kroger gas station in Tennessee wants to see consequences for both the security company and grocery chain.

Gavin Evans1855 days ago

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