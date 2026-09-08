Gavin Evans
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40 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Paul
With Chris Paul announcing his retirement, we reveal 40 facts you probably didn't know about the Point God.
Ex-Employee Claims R. Kelly Punished Girlfriends Who 'Twerked for Cake' by Making Them Fight
An ex-employee for R. Kelly testified at his trial on Tuesday that he had girlfriends who had "twerked for cake" fight one another at his birthday party.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Who Accosted MSNBC Reporter On-Air
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ohio man who accosted NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live spot Monday morning in Mississippi.
80-Pound Cougar That Was Being Kept as a Pet Removed From New York City Apartment
An 80-pound, 11-month-old female cougar was taken out of a New York City apartment last week after its owners surrendered it to the authorities.
Social Media Influencer Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide
A social media Influencer from Texas, Miss Mercedes Morr (real name: Janae Gagnier), was found dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide.
Police Say Florida Barber's Shooting of Masked Gunman May Have Been Over a Haircut
Police say that a Melbourne, Florida barber shot and wounded a masked gunman whose motivation may have been "a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with."
'Grand Theft Auto' Fan Interrupts German TV Show to Ask What's Going on With 'GTA 6'
A 'Grand Theft Auto' fan in Germany walked onto the set of a live TV show to ask the moderator directly, "Where the hell is GTA 6? I’m still waiting for GTA 6!"
New ‘The Expendables’ Movie Set to Star 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and More
A new edition to 'The Expendables' franchise is set to come out, with a cast made up of 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and others.
Dennis Rodman’s Infamous Trip to Vegas During the NBA Finals Is Being Made Into a Movie
Lionsgate has acquired the spec script ’48 Hours In Vegas,’ which is based on the infamous Dennis Rodman's infamous trip to Vegas during the NBA Finals.
Belgian Woman Banned From Zoo Over Her Relationship With Chimpanzee
A woman has been banned from a Belgian zoo because officials think her relationship with a chimpanzee is bad for the animal's socialization.
Police Searching for 19-Year-Old Accused of Setting Couple on Fire After Separate Murder Charges Dropped
Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who allegedly set a couple on fire less than a year after separate murder charges against her were dropped.
Police Say Mom Stabbed Husband and Drowned Baby During Bathtub 'Baptism'
Police say a woman who was likely having a violent mental health episode stabbed her family and submerged her infant daughter in a bathtub during a "baptism."
Massachusetts Father and Sons Charged Over $21 Million Lottery Scam
A Massachusetts father and his two adult sons are facing more than a dozen counts of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion over an alleged lottery scam.
50 Cent Says His Mom Made Weapons for Him by Putting Toys in a Sock
50 Cent says that his mom used to make weapons for him by putting toys into socks, adding it was the influence for a scene in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.'
Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Support for Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit
Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis briefly weighed in on Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+.
Poll Shows Number of Americans Who Think UFOs Are Alien-Related Has Increased
A poll published last week by Gallup shows that, amidst an increasing amount of coverage, more Americans now believe that UFOs are related to aliens.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Who He'd Pick as Opponent for Celebrity Boxing Match
In a new episode of the Road Trippin' podcast, Kendrick Perkins revealed which current NBA player he'd go up against in a celebrity boxing match.
Family of Black Man Fatally Shot at Kroger Gas Station Wants Consequences for Grocery Chain and Security Company
The family of a man who was killed by a guard at a Kroger gas station in Tennessee wants to see consequences for both the security company and grocery chain.