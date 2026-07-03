Simone Torn

Simone Torn is an entertainment journalist with nearly a decade of experience writing for digital publications. Her work has appeared in Nicki Swift, PopSugar, ScreenRant, and Showbiz Cheat Sheet, among others. She covers celebrity relationships, behind-the-scenes film and TV news, royal family updates, and television recaps.

Joined March 2026 | 38 posts
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Latest Stories

Lena Dunham in 2024.

Lena Dunham Says She Was Told to Gain Weight for ‘Girls’

‘I think the issue is you’re too thin,’ Dunham recalls being told as she opens up about body image struggles on set.

Simone Torn92 days ago
Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira Shares New Details on ‘Euphoria’ Exit After Season 2

The actress says her 'full potential' wasn’t being used on 'Euphoria' and explains why she chose indie films instead.

Simone Torn97 days ago
Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart

‘Hacks’ Star Reveals ‘Sapphic Undertones’ Between Deborah and Ava in Final Season

Inside 'Hacks' season 5: Hannah Einbinder breaks down Ava and Deborah’s dynamic, will-they-won’t-they tension, and what’s ahead

Simone Torn97 days ago
Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney

Alexa Demie Teases ‘Tension’ Between Maddy and Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Alexa Demie previews a five-years-later dynamic between Maddy and Cassie, hinting at tension and an unexpected reunion.

Simone Torn97 days ago
Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie Says She’s ‘Gotten in Trouble’ for Acting Like Her ‘Euphoria’ Character

Demie admits Maddy’s fearless attitude didn’t always stay on set — and teases what’s next as ‘Euphoria’ heads into its five-year time jump.

Simone Torn99 days ago
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Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Says One ‘SNL’ Star Inspired His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pivot

After years in late-night, Colbert opens up about what drew him to the franchise — and why following Hader’s lead made the move feel right.

Simone Torn100 days ago
Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts Says His Relationship With Daughter Emma Roberts Isn’t What People Think

He reflects on addiction, emotional struggles, and why outside perceptions of their relationship don’t tell the full story.

Simone Torn100 days ago
Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Not Involved in ‘Basic Instinct’ Reboot, Rep Says

Emerald Fennell’s reps say she is not involved in the ‘Basic Instinct’ reboot, despite screenwriter Joe Eszterhas claiming talks were underway.

Simone Torn100 days ago
Jonah Hill in 2018.

Jonah Hill Opens Up About Fame ‘Paranoia’ While Promoting ‘Outcome’

Linking his nephews’ social media habits to his own life in the spotlight, Hill explains how online judgment and public perception shaped his new Apple TV film.

Simone Torn100 days ago
Keanu Reeves in 2023

Keanu Reeves on Playing an ‘Unraveling’ Celebrity in ‘Outcome’

Reeves calls the role ‘unraveling’ as the film follows a Hollywood actor trying to clean up his image.

Simone Torn100 days ago
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Lady Gaga in a dramatic black feathered outfit, with platinum blonde hair and minimal makeup, at a formal event.

Lady Gaga and Doechii Debut Original Song ‘Runway’ in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer

The unexpected collab teases a high-energy track as the long-awaited sequel returns to the world of Runway.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Chelsea Handler in 2026

Chelsea Handler Says She Doesn’t Care About Marriage, Calls It ‘Outdated’

The comedian also pushed back on pressure to become a wife or mother, saying she doesn’t feel “less than” for choosing a different path.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Lisa Kudrow smiling.

Lisa Kudrow Says She Wasn’t 'Adorable' Enough for Rom-Coms During ‘Friends’ Era

She also recalled being labeled the 'sixth Friend' and underestimated by her own team during the show's peak.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Lisa Kudrow in 2026.

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘Nobody Cared About Me’ on ‘Friends’

‘There was no vision for me,’ she said of how she was viewed during the show’s early years.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Timothée Chalamet kisses Kylie Jenner on the cheek.

Kylie Jenner Says This Timothée Chalamet Movie Is 'Pretty Perfect'

In a new podcast interview with Kid Cudi, Kylie Jenner reveals which Timothée Chalamet role she loves most — and why his breakout film still hits

Simone Torn104 days ago
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Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep smiling for camera.

Meryl Streep Reveals How ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Begins

The sequel picks up 20 years later, with Andrea Sachs navigating a struggling media industry before returning to Runway.

Simone Torn104 days ago
Meryl Streep smiling in 2026.

Meryl Streep Says ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Had to 'Scramble' for Its Budget

Streep connects the original film’s tight budget to Hollywood’s bias against women-led stories and contrasts it with the sequel’s larger budget.

Simone Torn104 days ago
Tony Cavalero, Harriet Dyer, and Gigi Zumbado

CBS Pulls the Plug on ‘DMV’ After Just One Season

The Tim Meadows and Molly Kearney-led comedy is ending after one season, with its series finale set for May 11 on CBS and Paramount+.

Simone Torn106 days ago

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