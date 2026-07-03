Simone Torn
Simone Torn is an entertainment journalist with nearly a decade of experience writing for digital publications. Her work has appeared in Nicki Swift, PopSugar, ScreenRant, and Showbiz Cheat Sheet, among others. She covers celebrity relationships, behind-the-scenes film and TV news, royal family updates, and television recaps.
Latest Stories
Lena Dunham Says She Was Told to Gain Weight for ‘Girls’
‘I think the issue is you’re too thin,’ Dunham recalls being told as she opens up about body image struggles on set.
Barbie Ferreira Shares New Details on ‘Euphoria’ Exit After Season 2
The actress says her 'full potential' wasn’t being used on 'Euphoria' and explains why she chose indie films instead.
‘Hacks’ Star Reveals ‘Sapphic Undertones’ Between Deborah and Ava in Final Season
Inside 'Hacks' season 5: Hannah Einbinder breaks down Ava and Deborah’s dynamic, will-they-won’t-they tension, and what’s ahead
Alexa Demie Teases ‘Tension’ Between Maddy and Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3
Alexa Demie previews a five-years-later dynamic between Maddy and Cassie, hinting at tension and an unexpected reunion.
Alexa Demie Says She’s ‘Gotten in Trouble’ for Acting Like Her ‘Euphoria’ Character
Demie admits Maddy’s fearless attitude didn’t always stay on set — and teases what’s next as ‘Euphoria’ heads into its five-year time jump.
Stephen Colbert Says One ‘SNL’ Star Inspired His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pivot
After years in late-night, Colbert opens up about what drew him to the franchise — and why following Hader’s lead made the move feel right.
Eric Roberts Says His Relationship With Daughter Emma Roberts Isn’t What People Think
He reflects on addiction, emotional struggles, and why outside perceptions of their relationship don’t tell the full story.
Emerald Fennell Not Involved in ‘Basic Instinct’ Reboot, Rep Says
Emerald Fennell’s reps say she is not involved in the ‘Basic Instinct’ reboot, despite screenwriter Joe Eszterhas claiming talks were underway.
Jonah Hill Opens Up About Fame ‘Paranoia’ While Promoting ‘Outcome’
Linking his nephews’ social media habits to his own life in the spotlight, Hill explains how online judgment and public perception shaped his new Apple TV film.
Keanu Reeves on Playing an ‘Unraveling’ Celebrity in ‘Outcome’
Reeves calls the role ‘unraveling’ as the film follows a Hollywood actor trying to clean up his image.
Lady Gaga and Doechii Debut Original Song ‘Runway’ in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer
The unexpected collab teases a high-energy track as the long-awaited sequel returns to the world of Runway.
Chelsea Handler Says She Doesn’t Care About Marriage, Calls It ‘Outdated’
The comedian also pushed back on pressure to become a wife or mother, saying she doesn’t feel “less than” for choosing a different path.
Lisa Kudrow Says She Wasn’t 'Adorable' Enough for Rom-Coms During ‘Friends’ Era
She also recalled being labeled the 'sixth Friend' and underestimated by her own team during the show's peak.
Lisa Kudrow Says ‘Nobody Cared About Me’ on ‘Friends’
‘There was no vision for me,’ she said of how she was viewed during the show’s early years.
Kylie Jenner Says This Timothée Chalamet Movie Is 'Pretty Perfect'
In a new podcast interview with Kid Cudi, Kylie Jenner reveals which Timothée Chalamet role she loves most — and why his breakout film still hits
Meryl Streep Reveals How ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Begins
The sequel picks up 20 years later, with Andrea Sachs navigating a struggling media industry before returning to Runway.
Meryl Streep Says ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Had to 'Scramble' for Its Budget
Streep connects the original film’s tight budget to Hollywood’s bias against women-led stories and contrasts it with the sequel’s larger budget.
CBS Pulls the Plug on ‘DMV’ After Just One Season
The Tim Meadows and Molly Kearney-led comedy is ending after one season, with its series finale set for May 11 on CBS and Paramount+.