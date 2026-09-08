Cory Barker Portrait

Cory Barker

Joined July 2015 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

emmys sean spicer

Don't Get It Twisted— Diversity At The 2017 Emmys Was All For Show

Despite having the most diverse winners in years, the Emmys were mostly a self-congratulatory bunch of BS.

Cory Barker3286 days ago
Colbert Emmys

6 Scenarios That Could Actually Make The 2017 Emmys Worth Watching This Year

Let's hope 'Atlanta' takes Best Comedy from 'Veep' this year.

Cory Barker3288 days ago
Feud

The Murphyverse: How Ryan Murphy Made TV As Hype as Film

Ryan Murphy has parlayed being TV's greatest stunt queen into franchise.

Cory Barker3487 days ago
Star

'Star' Tried To Recreate The Successes of 'Empire'—And Totally Failed

Lee Daniels' 'Star' is missing everything that made 'Empire.'

Cory Barker3542 days ago
Golden Globes

The Emmys Wishes It Could Be as Good as the Golden Globes

Whoa—the Golden Globe nominations are actually really good this year.

Cory Barker3566 days ago
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Dave Chappelle

Will Dave Chappelle's Netflix Specials Live Up to the Hype?

The internet has been clamoring for the return of Dave Chappelle, but is everyone really ready for it?

Cory Barker3585 days ago
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FOX's 'Pitch' Shows Why Sports TV Shows Are Hard To Make

FOX's 'Pitch' is one of the better shows of the Fall, but can it outlast its premise?

Cory Barker3647 days ago
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'The People v. O.J.' Won, Hollywood Loves James Corden, and 3 Other Emmy Takeaways

The takeaways from the 2016 Emmy awards are mostly positive—aside from James Corden.

Cory Barker3650 days ago
Emmy Awards

'People v. O.J.' Is Going to Win (and 9 Other Emmys Predictions)

Here's who we think will win big at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Cory Barker3653 days ago

Superheroes Have Already Conquered Film—TV Is Next

DC and Marvel aren’t satisfied with box office success and soon, TV will be flooded with superheroes.

Cory Barker3706 days ago
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What Does an Emmy Nomination Mean for the Future of a Network?

Is there a correlation between nominations and ratings?

Cory Barker3718 days ago
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Who Is Ruining 'Orange Is the New Black'—Jenji Kohan or Netflix?

Can 'Orange is the New Black' survive its slump?

Cory Barker3745 days ago
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Does HBO Need Larry David to Save Them?

HBO needs 'Curb' to revitalize itself.

Cory Barker3746 days ago
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5 Realistic Options for Who Should Play Superman on 'Supergirl'

Here's who should play Superman on 'Supergirl.'

Cory Barker3754 days ago
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Why Would the History Channel Remake 'Roots?'

Surprisingly not just about $$$.

Cory Barker3759 days ago
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#PeakTV: How FX Is Doing TV Better Than Anyone Else

In the time of #peaktv, FX is standing out.

Cory Barker3878 days ago
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Is 'Empire' in Trouble?

Empire's numbers have down this season—is it doomed?

Cory Barker3961 days ago
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'Heroes Reborn' Is the Child No One Wanted

Don't expect 'Heroes Reborn' to be any better than the OG.

Cory Barker4012 days ago

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