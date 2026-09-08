Cory Barker
Latest Stories
Don't Get It Twisted— Diversity At The 2017 Emmys Was All For Show
Despite having the most diverse winners in years, the Emmys were mostly a self-congratulatory bunch of BS.
6 Scenarios That Could Actually Make The 2017 Emmys Worth Watching This Year
Let's hope 'Atlanta' takes Best Comedy from 'Veep' this year.
The Murphyverse: How Ryan Murphy Made TV As Hype as Film
Ryan Murphy has parlayed being TV's greatest stunt queen into franchise.
'Star' Tried To Recreate The Successes of 'Empire'—And Totally Failed
Lee Daniels' 'Star' is missing everything that made 'Empire.'
The Emmys Wishes It Could Be as Good as the Golden Globes
Whoa—the Golden Globe nominations are actually really good this year.
Will Dave Chappelle's Netflix Specials Live Up to the Hype?
The internet has been clamoring for the return of Dave Chappelle, but is everyone really ready for it?
FOX's 'Pitch' Shows Why Sports TV Shows Are Hard To Make
FOX's 'Pitch' is one of the better shows of the Fall, but can it outlast its premise?
'The People v. O.J.' Won, Hollywood Loves James Corden, and 3 Other Emmy Takeaways
The takeaways from the 2016 Emmy awards are mostly positive—aside from James Corden.
'People v. O.J.' Is Going to Win (and 9 Other Emmys Predictions)
Here's who we think will win big at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Superheroes Have Already Conquered Film—TV Is Next
DC and Marvel aren’t satisfied with box office success and soon, TV will be flooded with superheroes.
What Does an Emmy Nomination Mean for the Future of a Network?
Is there a correlation between nominations and ratings?
Who Is Ruining 'Orange Is the New Black'—Jenji Kohan or Netflix?
Can 'Orange is the New Black' survive its slump?
Does HBO Need Larry David to Save Them?
HBO needs 'Curb' to revitalize itself.
5 Realistic Options for Who Should Play Superman on 'Supergirl'
Here's who should play Superman on 'Supergirl.'
Why Would the History Channel Remake 'Roots?'
Surprisingly not just about $$$.
#PeakTV: How FX Is Doing TV Better Than Anyone Else
In the time of #peaktv, FX is standing out.
'Heroes Reborn' Is the Child No One Wanted
Don't expect 'Heroes Reborn' to be any better than the OG.