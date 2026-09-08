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Brad Callas

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Joined February 2019 | 4014 posts
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Latest Stories

Lily Allen and James Corden smiling and hugging, dressed in stylish black attire at an event

Lily Allen Recalls James Corden Being 'Very Flirtatious With Me' and a 'Beggy Friend'

On the latest episode of Allen's 'Miss Me?' podcast, the singer spoke about the topic of "beg friends," a British term for a hanger-on.

Brad Callas779 days ago
Text on image: "HEALING GORDO X DRAKE" with people walking in a hilly landscape background

Gordo Shares Uplifting Video for Drake-Featuring Single "Healing"

The track appears on the Grammy-nominated producer's new album 'Diamante.'

Brad Callas779 days ago
Josh Hartnett smiling at a red carpet event, wearing a dark suit and a black shirt

Josh Hartnett Says 'Borderline Unhealthy' Stalking Incidents Made Him Leave Hollywood

The early-2000s heartthrob's recent career resurgence includes roles in 'Oppenheimer' and M. Night Shyamalan's forthcoming 'Trap.'

Brad Callas779 days ago
Rap artist Lil Pump performs on stage, wearing sunglasses, a patterned sweater, and multiple chains

Lil Pump Wrongly Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Says Anyone Who Votes for Her 'Ain't Black' Either

Back in 2020, the longtime Trump supporter threatened to flee the United States if Biden won the election.

Brad Callas780 days ago
Man smiling at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards backdrop

MrBeast Employee Debunks Fraud Allegations by Former Worker

Last week, a previous colleague of MrBeast questioned the authenticity of the YouTube star's content.

Brad Callas780 days ago
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LL Cool J wearing a patterned shirt, black sunglasses, and a New York Yankees cap, places a hand on his chest against a black backdrop

LL Cool J Slams Artists Who Only Rap About Money: ‘Do You Have Anything Else to Talk About?’

The Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Famer compared said rappers to a legend like Bob Marley, who remains influential because his music is timeless.

Brad Callas780 days ago
Celine Dion and Lady Gaga pose together. Dion wears a dress with gold details, while Gaga wears an avant-garde outfit with an elaborate headdress

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Reportedly Performed at Olympic Opening Ceremony for Free

Prior to Friday's event, TMZ had reported that the pair Dion would be receiving $2 million for just one song.

Brad Callas781 days ago
PnB Rock wearing a patterned bucket hat, dark sunglasses, and a black shirt adorned with colorful designs

PnB Rock's Alleged Shooter Found 'Not Yet Competent' to Stand Trial

The young man accused of killing PnB Rock was just 17 years old when the incident took place in 2022.

Brad Callas782 days ago
Will Smith in a dark suit smiling and pointing, standing in front of a poster featuring his name and an image of himself from a movie

Warner Bros. Eyes 'Transformers' Filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. to Direct 'I Am Legend' Sequel

The studio announced a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster in March 2022.

Brad Callas782 days ago
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Rakim in a camouflage jacket and black headwrap performs on stage, microphone in hand, with an expressive look on his face

Rakim Says Kendrick-Drake Battle Showed the Difference Between 'Real' and 'Mainstream' Hip-Hop

The hip-hop pioneer praised both rappers for revitalizing the genre.

Brad Callas783 days ago
Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and a bucket hat

Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."

Brad Callas783 days ago
Unknown woman on red carpet wearing a halter-style dress with studded detailing, standing in front of a pink backdrop

Tyla Asked Which Olympic Athletes She's Excited to Watch: 'Sabrina Carpenter, She's Killing It'

The "Water" singer also didn't know who Nancy Pelosi was after running into the U.S. congresswoman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Brad Callas783 days ago
Michael Jackson performs on stage, wearing a sparkling jacket and passionately singing into a microphone

78 Sketches Purportedly by Michael Jackson Going Up for Auction, Estate Skeptical of Authenticity

The drawings include Martin Luther King Jr., Elizabeth Taylor, and Andy Warhol, among others. However, MJ's estate isn't convinced the sketches are by the King of Pop.

Brad Callas786 days ago
Rapper Papoose makes a peace sign while wearing an RJIC The Jeweler shirt. Joe Budden speaks into a microphone on stage in a plaid shirt and tan hat

Lupe Fiasco Baffles Joe Budden With His VR Masturbation Hack

Joe needed to know more about "some of the most intelligent porn sh*t" he'd ever heard.

Brad Callas786 days ago
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Tekashi 6ix9ine, with face tattoos, a heavy jacket, and multiple rings with "69" inscription, performing on stage, leaning forward while holding a microphone

6ix9ine's Custom Lamborghini and Bentley Sell at Government Auction

Back in April, 6ix9ine's vehicles were seized from his Florida home by the IRS.

Brad Callas786 days ago
A man stands against a dark backdrop wearing a red and black jacket, a red hat, and layered silver chains

Watch Cam'ron Vent About Joel Embiid 'Committing Treason' With Comments About Team USA and LeBron Being 'Older'

Embiid suggested in a new interview that Team USA features several players who are past their prime.

Brad Callas787 days ago
Will Smith dressed in a casual white shirt and black jacket, smiling at an event

Watch Will Smith React to Ed Sheeran's 'Fresh Prince' Tattoo

In an Instagram post that captured Sheeran showing off his tattoo to Smith, Will revealed that Russell Crowe has a similar tattoo.

Brad Callas787 days ago

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