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Lily Allen Recalls James Corden Being 'Very Flirtatious With Me' and a 'Beggy Friend'
On the latest episode of Allen's 'Miss Me?' podcast, the singer spoke about the topic of "beg friends," a British term for a hanger-on.
Gordo Shares Uplifting Video for Drake-Featuring Single "Healing"
The track appears on the Grammy-nominated producer's new album 'Diamante.'
Josh Hartnett Says 'Borderline Unhealthy' Stalking Incidents Made Him Leave Hollywood
The early-2000s heartthrob's recent career resurgence includes roles in 'Oppenheimer' and M. Night Shyamalan's forthcoming 'Trap.'
Lil Pump Wrongly Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Says Anyone Who Votes for Her 'Ain't Black' Either
Back in 2020, the longtime Trump supporter threatened to flee the United States if Biden won the election.
MrBeast Employee Debunks Fraud Allegations by Former Worker
Last week, a previous colleague of MrBeast questioned the authenticity of the YouTube star's content.
LL Cool J Slams Artists Who Only Rap About Money: ‘Do You Have Anything Else to Talk About?’
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer compared said rappers to a legend like Bob Marley, who remains influential because his music is timeless.
Drake Quotes Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in Reaction to Clip of Lookalike Performing “Hotline Bling”
Is Drake secretly a fan of the Kendrick diss track?
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Reportedly Performed at Olympic Opening Ceremony for Free
Prior to Friday's event, TMZ had reported that the pair Dion would be receiving $2 million for just one song.
PnB Rock's Alleged Shooter Found 'Not Yet Competent' to Stand Trial
The young man accused of killing PnB Rock was just 17 years old when the incident took place in 2022.
Warner Bros. Eyes 'Transformers' Filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. to Direct 'I Am Legend' Sequel
The studio announced a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster in March 2022.
Rakim Says Kendrick-Drake Battle Showed the Difference Between 'Real' and 'Mainstream' Hip-Hop
The hip-hop pioneer praised both rappers for revitalizing the genre.
Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"
Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."
Tyla Asked Which Olympic Athletes She's Excited to Watch: 'Sabrina Carpenter, She's Killing It'
The "Water" singer also didn't know who Nancy Pelosi was after running into the U.S. congresswoman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
78 Sketches Purportedly by Michael Jackson Going Up for Auction, Estate Skeptical of Authenticity
The drawings include Martin Luther King Jr., Elizabeth Taylor, and Andy Warhol, among others. However, MJ's estate isn't convinced the sketches are by the King of Pop.
Lupe Fiasco Baffles Joe Budden With His VR Masturbation Hack
Joe needed to know more about "some of the most intelligent porn sh*t" he'd ever heard.
6ix9ine's Custom Lamborghini and Bentley Sell at Government Auction
Back in April, 6ix9ine's vehicles were seized from his Florida home by the IRS.
Watch Cam'ron Vent About Joel Embiid 'Committing Treason' With Comments About Team USA and LeBron Being 'Older'
Embiid suggested in a new interview that Team USA features several players who are past their prime.
Watch Will Smith React to Ed Sheeran's 'Fresh Prince' Tattoo
In an Instagram post that captured Sheeran showing off his tattoo to Smith, Will revealed that Russell Crowe has a similar tattoo.